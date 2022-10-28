Read full article on original website
Why Bobby Flay Chose Titan-Chef Brooke Williamson
Many celebrity chefs have a lot of different shows. At any given time the average superstar culinarian has an estimated 8,000 shows spanning 41 networks (only a bit of an exaggeration). This is to say nothing of their guest appearances on talk shows, radio shows, YouTube channels, TikTok videos, podcasts, and other media. It's possible one is hosting a young chef mentoring broadcast in your kitchen right now. Actually, if it's Rachael Ray, you might want to break it up before she spreads more lies about cooking. However, if it's Bobby Flay, let it run.
Martha Stewart's Tip For Making The Best Thanksgiving Stuffing
Thanksgiving is a time for gathering, giving thanks, and gobbling up as much delicious food as we can stomach. No Thanksgiving is complete without a turkey, but for many people, the side dishes are the main event. According to Newsweek, Americans choose stuffing as their number-one side dish for the annual feast.
TikTok's Hand Mixer Pumpkin Hack Is Jennifer Garner Approved
Fall is pumpkin season, and even when Halloween is over and done, many people are still invested in making pumpkins and other winter squash a part of their lives. There are so many different types of pumpkin, and those that aren't used for Jack-o-Lanterns can be turned into some of the best pumpkin recipes for fall a person could dream of. But there's one nasty task that stands before any chef and their pumpkin masterpiece: all of the stringy goo and seeds inside the pumpkin need to be removed.
TikTok Has Halloween Heart Eyes For The Demon 'Little Chef'
Halloween is undoubtedly the best time of year for children and adults to dress however they desire. Although it's not uncommon to hear teenagers scoff at the idea of dressing up, statistics from the National Retail Foundation show that more money was expected to be spent on adult costumes than children's costumes this season. The most popular adult costume ideas in 2022 were witches, vampires, ghosts, and pirates.
Bobby Flay Teases Major Precedent In Triple Threat Finale
Fans who have been following along with the inaugural season of "Bobby's Triple Threat" know how intense the competition has been since its start. Bobby Flay's new Food Network production is an extra-difficult challenge, due to the fact that contestants need to face off against not one, but three celebrity chefs – Brooke Williamson, Michael Voltaggio, and Tiffany Derry.
TikTok Is 'Literally Crying' Over The Real Dunkin' Halloween Donuts
Don't get us wrong, donuts are good every day of the year, but there's just something extra special about holiday donuts. And when it comes to Dunkin's spooktacular menu items, we know we're in for a real treat. Per a Dunkin' press release from mid-October, the Halloween menu features two...
Ree Drummond's Simple Swap For No-Hassle Ravioli
Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, is known for serving up homestyle meals that everyone in the family can enjoy. On Drummond's cooking show, she whips up simple recipes using accessible ingredients that most people should be able to find in their local grocery store. Drummond also shares plenty of hacks and tricks for making store-bought food items taste homemade. When it comes to making hollandaise, Drummond suggests using a blender instead of a whisk to cut down on time and sore arms. Drummond also knows a thing or two about food swaps when making a recipe. Several of the Pioneer Woman recipes call for buttermilk, which is not always something people have at home. Instead of heading out to the store, Drummond shares a simple buttermilk substitute, made by combining milk and lemon juice.
Sprinkles' Candace Nelson On Baking For Oprah, Gluten-Free Tips, And More - Exclusive Interview
Cupcake connoisseur Candace Nelson is kind of a pizza prophet. The genius behind Sprinkles, inventor of the cupcake ATM, and judge on the hit shows "Cupcake Wars" and "Sugar Rush" also co-founded the Michelin Bib Gourmand-winning Pizzana (Biggest restaurant pet peeve? "Too loud of a dining room," Nelson told Mashed). She's not just a perfectionist, which is why Sprinkle's cupcakes have such impeccably proportioned frosting. Nelson is probably also incapable of doing things halfway.
How To Upgrade Your Thanksgiving Pumpkin Pie, According To Zac Young - Exclusive
Thanksgiving without pie is like a year without sunshine. That may be a bit melodramatic, but the holiday would be pretty lackluster without that apple crumble and pumpkin dessert. Although most of us could agree that we look forward to the iconic Thanksgiving stuffing and a variety of sweets, it can get a bit tiresome to cook the same classic foods in the kitchen every year. But Zac Young, a professional pastry chef, is here to tell you that there are ways to upgrade your Thanksgiving table.
The One Cake Duff Goldman Would Give As A Gift
The "Ace of Taste" star Duff Goldman and his team at Charm City Cakes bakeries in Baltimore and Los Angeles have made amazing cakes over the years and have an impressive resume of high-profile clients. The sought-after cake shop has created unique custom cakes, including one made in the late Betty White's likeness, which was presented to her at an animal charity event (via IMDB). Although they've made cakes for "some really amazing sporting events," Goldman and team created a replica of the stadium for the U.S. Open, which he considers "one of the biggest" events there is, per Food Network.
An All-Out Karen Ruined Everyone's Good Time During A Birthday Meal
When going out in public, there's one thing to always take into consideration: You might encounter rude people. It's just a part of life, accepting that not everyone was raised with adequate manners or respect for others. While you can mentally prepare for crossing paths with some of these unsavory members of society, others are outright belligerent in their behavior. You might call these aggressive, know-it-all, privileged people a "Karen." We've all seen and witnessed at least one Karen breakdown in our lives, hopefully on the sidelines and not intermingled in the unfortunate scene.
TikTok Is Entranced By Anthony Bourdain's Great Poetic Moment
Many people have fond memories of Anthony Bourdain. He was a talented chef, journalist, TV host, and author. When news of his death made airwaves and papers in June 2018, many were shocked and saddened, as if they had lost a friend even though most had never met him. It was Bourdain's friendly, down-to-earth personality that brought people in to his TV shows as he traveled the globe, dining with locals in places like Vietnam or Hungary. He brought awareness to the plight of humanitarian efforts everywhere he went (via Men's Journal), opening our eyes up to the wonders and horrors of the world.
TikTok's Pumpkin Chicken Disaster Has Gordon Ramsay Calling For A Medic
Pumpkins are for more than pies, spiced lattes, and jack-o'lanterns. They can also be used in savory recipes, like an easy roasted pumpkin hummus, a tasty soup, or even for making a pumpkin pie martini. But while it's a very versatile ingredient, there are times when a pumpkin just isn't needed. According to a famously angry chef, one of those times is when you're cooking an entire bird.
Trader Joe's Fried Olive Bites Are Too Salty For Instagram
When Trader Joe's debuted Fried Olive Bites in 2020, Instagram fell in love. "There are the absolute best, keep these in rotation," one user wrote on the Oct. 20, 2020 @TraderJoe'sList Instagram post that featured the new item. Another begged the popular grocery chain to bring them back the next year, "Please notify me immediately if these come back this year xoxo." Fans of this product came out swinging with dipping sauce ideas, from romesco to aioli to vegan cauliflower ranch. The possibilities seemed endless.
Kraft Just Brought Back Juicy Couture Tracksuits With New Smooth Lover's Collab
This is one memorably weird brand collaboration. Not that there haven't been weird collaborations before. Unexpected collabs can yield great results, like Marshemello's new air fryer line that includes a s'mores kit, rappers making kitchen appliances, definitely unexpected. But sometimes weird collabs are just weird, like when Papa John's tried to make jewelry (via PR Newswire). Okay, so that wasn't technically a collab, it was just Papa John's trying to branch out into the accessories market, but it was still weird. And sometimes, brand team-ups walk the tightrope between truly bizarre and truly brilliant. The scales have yet to tip on the unique new collaboration between Juicy Couture and Kraft Mayo.
Mario Batali's Dramatic Downfall Is Now A Documentary
There was a time when a foodie fan could spend their morning watching chef Mario Batali waltz through a kitchen in orange Crocs and prepare an Italian meal for friends on his show "Molto Mario." Until in 2005, Food Network canceled Batali's show and before trying to reboot the show, a lawsuit against the chef over sexual misconduct allegations was announced. The allegations against Batali resulted in one of the biggest scandals to ever hit the Food Network.
How To Fix Cranberry Sauce That's Too Thick
There are plenty of elements involved in the perfect Thanksgiving dinner. If even just one side dish doesn't come together the way you thought it would, it can make the whole meal feel off. Thankfully, there are plenty of quick problem solvers that can get a dish back on track — it just depends on what's wrong with it.
Ree Drummond's Potato Mashing Trick Is A Thanksgiving Game Changer
Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks and show gratitude for the places and people in your life. One could argue that the most important part of the holiday is the spread of food that's enjoyed. While turkey is largely the main event, if we're being honest, the sides typically steal the show. Over the years, Thanksgiving side dishes have become more creative and more delicious, but that doesn't mean all sides are equally loved. According to a Mashed exclusive survey, 22% of people agreed that green bean casserole was the worst side. In 2021, Zippia reported that for the second year in a row mashed potatoes were Americans' favorite side dish to serve with turkey.
Ree Drummond Is 'So Proud' Of The Mercantile On Its 6th Anniversary
It's been said that fame changes people. Paul McCartney has been famous since the 1960s, and he even claimed (via Contact Music) that fame forced those it touched to be different. However, if it's changed Ree Drummond, it doesn't seem to show. The Pioneer Woman is the same lady now — who loves country life and adores home-cooked foods — that she always was.
Wizard-Approved Butterbeer Mocktail Recipe
Whether you grew up reading the books or watching the movies, there was one delicacy in the wizarding world of "Harry Potter" that made your mouth water — butterbeer. Often made at friendly Hogsmeade gatherings, there was something about creamy beer-like beverages that sounded more enchanting than any spell, and only made your longing for a letter from Hogwarts even stronger.
