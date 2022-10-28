Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, is known for serving up homestyle meals that everyone in the family can enjoy. On Drummond's cooking show, she whips up simple recipes using accessible ingredients that most people should be able to find in their local grocery store. Drummond also shares plenty of hacks and tricks for making store-bought food items taste homemade. When it comes to making hollandaise, Drummond suggests using a blender instead of a whisk to cut down on time and sore arms. Drummond also knows a thing or two about food swaps when making a recipe. Several of the Pioneer Woman recipes call for buttermilk, which is not always something people have at home. Instead of heading out to the store, Drummond shares a simple buttermilk substitute, made by combining milk and lemon juice.

1 HOUR AGO