Wave 3
Suspect in Shively carjacking killed in New Albany crash; ISP investigating
Three questions were asked as an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city. Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Metro Council District 13. Updated: 3 hours ago. District 13 in the South End of the Louisville Metro includes...
Wave 3
Officials identify man shot, killed in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 45-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Friday has been identified. Antwand Hendricks died in the 1200 block of West Jefferson Street after he was shot multiple times, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police...
Louisville Metro Police arrest 2 men in connection to September murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested two men in connection to a murder that happened near the Poplar Hills neighborhood in September. LMPD arrested 20-year-old Justin Kirk and 19-year-old Gregory Tolbert for the murder of 57-year-old Terry Dedrick. Just before 3 p.m. on Sept. 5, LMPD said...
WLKY.com
Police: Man killed in Newburg shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood that left one man dead. LMPD said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the 4000 block of Lula Way. Sixth Division officers responded to the scene and located a man with a gunshot wound.
Petition Started As Suspect In Rogers Disappearance Brooks Houck Reportedly Trying To Open Day Care
October 31, 2022 (Bardstow, KY) by Staff Reporters. It is being reported that the number one suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers has purchased the former Peoples Church in Bardstown with plans to open a Day Care. The initial reaction from Nelson Countians is shock and outrage.
Wave 3
LMPD clears scene on Main Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the scene near Main and Clay Streets has cleared. Earlier on Sunday, police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street.
wdrb.com
21-year-old man identified as victim of fatal shooting in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old was identified Tuesday as the victim of a fatal shooting Monday evening in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Anthony Talbert Russell died of multiple gunshot wounds in the 4000 block of Lulu Way, near Poplar Level Road. According to Aaron...
Wave 3
LMPD: Possible wanted person in Butchertown area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street. Main & Clay Apartments sent a notice asking residents to stay inside the building or avoid...
Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run in Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are asking for help after a man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Okolona. Few details are known, but Metro Police said a man was struck in the 8000 block of Preston Highway around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police did not have a description...
Wave 3
All lanes reopen on I-65 South near Arthur Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash on I-65 South in the Arthur Street area has caused all lanes and shoulders to temporarily close Monday morning. Traffic is expected to be blocked for about an hour, according to Trimarc.
WLKY.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Monday night. LMPD said Sixth Division officers were notified of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of Poplar Level Road and I-264 just before 8 p.m. Police said they located a...
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Hikes Point
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being struck in Hikes Point. Louisville Metro Police said a SUV and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Breckenridge Lane and El Conquistador Place around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The operator of the motorcycle, a man, was taken to UofL...
WLKY.com
LMPD has cleared the scene in NuLu where police, SWAT unit had closed off streets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have now clear the scene in NuLu where police had shut down a portion of street around Main and Clay Streets along with a SWAT presence. Officers spent several hours at the scene after being alerted to a potential domestic situation at a...
Power restored to thousands in Clarksville after substation issue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Duke Energy said power has been restored after an issue left thousands without power Tuesday evening. The company said a substation issue caused about 5,670 customers to be without power for a couple hours. An official said crews worked to restore power quickly and safely. ►Make...
Woman dies after apparent hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead following a hit-and-run in the Poplar Level neighborhood. Metro Police said Sixth Division officers responded after a woman was struck at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and I-264 just before 8 p.m. Monday. In their preliminary investigation, police said the woman...
quicksie983.com
Fatal Crash in Meade County
A fatal collision took place last week in Meade County. Last Thursday, Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision on Kentucky 79 near Kentucky 313 in Brandenburg. Preliminary investigation indicates, a vehicle operated by 39-year-old Kristin Sowder of Brandenburg was traveling south on Kentucky 79, when for unknown reasons Sowder’s vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of a vehicle operated by 49-year-old Robert Stidham of Mauckport, Indiana. Sowder’s vehicle left the roadway and overturned, she was pronounced dead on the scene. A 4-year-old passenger was transported to Kosair Children’s Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.
WLKY.com
Hillcrest Avenue: Check out the displays on Louisville's 'Halloween Street' for 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hillcrest Avenue residents get ready to welcome trick-or-treaters on Halloween night. Thousands of people visit the neighborhood during the month of October to see the elaborate setups featuring spooky spiders, skeleton cemeteries, lights, inflatables and more. Since the pandemic, neighbors said the crowds haven't been the...
Wave 3
21-year-old man shot, killed in Newburg neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the man who was shot and killed in the Newburg neighborhood on Monday afternoon. The Jefferson County Coroner identified the man as 21-year-old Anthony Talbert Russell and said he died from multiple gunshot wounds. Around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Louisville Metro Police officers...
Wave 3
Man sent to hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was sent to the hospital on Monday night following a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood, Louisville Metro Police confirmed. Shortly before 7 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of Hale Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
Louisville organization works to gain ownership of Russell community land
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Driving down Madison Street in west Louisville, you will see five acres of land filled wit grass and rocks. Residents are on a mission with plans to change that. “They can drive past this site and say, ‘Hey, I had something to do with this! I...
