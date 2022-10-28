ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Officials identify man shot, killed in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 45-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Friday has been identified. Antwand Hendricks died in the 1200 block of West Jefferson Street after he was shot multiple times, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police: Man killed in Newburg shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood that left one man dead. LMPD said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the 4000 block of Lula Way. Sixth Division officers responded to the scene and located a man with a gunshot wound.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD clears scene on Main Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the scene near Main and Clay Streets has cleared. Earlier on Sunday, police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

21-year-old man identified as victim of fatal shooting in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old was identified Tuesday as the victim of a fatal shooting Monday evening in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Anthony Talbert Russell died of multiple gunshot wounds in the 4000 block of Lulu Way, near Poplar Level Road. According to Aaron...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Possible wanted person in Butchertown area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street. Main & Clay Apartments sent a notice asking residents to stay inside the building or avoid...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run in Okolona

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are asking for help after a man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Okolona. Few details are known, but Metro Police said a man was struck in the 8000 block of Preston Highway around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police did not have a description...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Monday night. LMPD said Sixth Division officers were notified of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of Poplar Level Road and I-264 just before 8 p.m. Police said they located a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Hikes Point

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being struck in Hikes Point. Louisville Metro Police said a SUV and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Breckenridge Lane and El Conquistador Place around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The operator of the motorcycle, a man, was taken to UofL...
LOUISVILLE, KY
quicksie983.com

Fatal Crash in Meade County

A fatal collision took place last week in Meade County. Last Thursday, Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision on Kentucky 79 near Kentucky 313 in Brandenburg. Preliminary investigation indicates, a vehicle operated by 39-year-old Kristin Sowder of Brandenburg was traveling south on Kentucky 79, when for unknown reasons Sowder’s vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of a vehicle operated by 49-year-old Robert Stidham of Mauckport, Indiana. Sowder’s vehicle left the roadway and overturned, she was pronounced dead on the scene. A 4-year-old passenger was transported to Kosair Children’s Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

21-year-old man shot, killed in Newburg neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the man who was shot and killed in the Newburg neighborhood on Monday afternoon. The Jefferson County Coroner identified the man as 21-year-old Anthony Talbert Russell and said he died from multiple gunshot wounds. Around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Louisville Metro Police officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man sent to hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was sent to the hospital on Monday night following a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood, Louisville Metro Police confirmed. Shortly before 7 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of Hale Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

