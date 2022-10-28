ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

cbs19news

Honoring Veterans: Service Dogs of Virginia

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Service Dogs of Virginia helps place furry friends with the veterans who need them most. The organization is currently training nearly two dozen Labrador retrievers to help veterans readjust to civilian life. In 2018, it began its PTSD program and has since placed seven...
WDBJ7.com

New website to recruit health professionals for Virginia hospitals

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s hospitals and health care facilities continue to face a shortage of workers. And now, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association is launching a website to bring more health care workers to the Commonwealth. Hospitals across the country were dealing with a workforce shortage before...
Virginia Mercury

Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children

Hospitals statewide are seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses, especially among young children, with some pediatric units already full or close to full weeks before the typical season when flu and other respiratory viruses surge.  “The thing that is surprising to all of us is the early onslaught and ferocity of this year’s respiratory season,” […] The post Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WDBJ7.com

Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment. Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush. And at least one mining company has...
Augusta Free Press

Accelerated social worker license process in Virginia to encourage relocation from other states

The Virginia Board of Social Work enacted regulations this week to speed up the process of becoming a social worker from another state. Virginia ranks 39th among states for mental health care access, according to a 2021 report by the Virginia Health Care Foundation, and 93 of Virginia’s 133 localities are federally-designated Mental Health Professional Shortage Areas. Thirty-seven percent of Virginians, or 3.2 million, live in the shortage areas.
more961.com

AARP Virginia warns of Medicare scams

What’s scaring AARP Virginia on this Halloween? Medicare Open Enrollment Scams. The agency says it’s open enrollment season, which also means it’s Medicare fraud season. Eligible beneficiaries have until December 7th to shop for the best deal for their health care dollar. Unfortunately, some of the deals offered won’t be deals at all.
WDBJ7.com

November 1 is deadline for Virginia’s income tax filing extension

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia residents have to file their tax return by the end of Tuesday. November 1 is the deadline for Virginia’s income tax filing extension. If residents want to be eligible for the one-time income tax rebate, that deadline is also Tuesday. Taxpayers can file electronically...
969wsig.com

Covid numbers rise locally

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-related deaths this week in the commonwealth. In numbers released Friday, 71 people statewide have died due to the virus since Monday. Only two of those were local. One was of them was Rockingham County’s 256th since the start of the pandemic. That is the most in the WSVA listening area. The other was in Harrisonburg.
NBC 29 News

50th anniversary of ‘The Waltons’ celebrated

SCHUYLER, Va. (WVIR) - People gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of ‘The Waltons,’ a show that highlights a family in rural Virginia during the Great Depression and WWII. “We’re celebrating that from 50 years ago, people still watch it. We hear people binge watch it now,” Delegate...
