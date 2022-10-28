Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia researchers uncover potential key to high blood pressure
Researchers at the University of Virginia's School of Medicine have discovered an explanation for high blood pressure that could open the way for new treatments.
Virginia woman celebrates 103rd birthday on Halloween
Eileen Mooney's family and friends threw a big celebration for her at the assisted living home where she lives. She was born in Salem, Virginia in 1919.
cbs19news
Honoring Veterans: Service Dogs of Virginia
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Service Dogs of Virginia helps place furry friends with the veterans who need them most. The organization is currently training nearly two dozen Labrador retrievers to help veterans readjust to civilian life. In 2018, it began its PTSD program and has since placed seven...
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Virginia Department of Forestry holds annual online seedling sale
CRIMORA, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s that time of year. The Virginia Department of Forestry’s online seedling store is now open. They’re taking orders until April, but you’d better act fast, because they’ve already sold out of some species. “Right now we have a dozen species...
'Life-changing' Virginia program seeks funding for 2nd year
It has been nearly a year since a handful of police departments in Central Virginia implemented a program called Project Recover.
WDBJ7.com
New website to recruit health professionals for Virginia hospitals
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s hospitals and health care facilities continue to face a shortage of workers. And now, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association is launching a website to bring more health care workers to the Commonwealth. Hospitals across the country were dealing with a workforce shortage before...
Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children
Hospitals statewide are seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses, especially among young children, with some pediatric units already full or close to full weeks before the typical season when flu and other respiratory viruses surge. “The thing that is surprising to all of us is the early onslaught and ferocity of this year’s respiratory season,” […] The post Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WDBJ7.com
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment. Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush. And at least one mining company has...
Virginia pastor investigated for campaigning during church services
A Virginia pastor who is running for a City Council seat is being investigated by local authorities for allegedly campaigning and soliciting donations during church services.
Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night's Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.
The important reasons you should never toss, flush medications
Kathy Johnson, an intervention coordinator for Henrico County Public Schools, said that simple act can help prevent prescription drug or opioid addiction.
Opioid overdose deaths nearly triple among Black Virginians
The numbers underscore the lethality of a fentanyl-polluted drug supply, as well as structural barriers to entering recovery — a critical first step in preventing fatal overdose.
Augusta Free Press
Accelerated social worker license process in Virginia to encourage relocation from other states
The Virginia Board of Social Work enacted regulations this week to speed up the process of becoming a social worker from another state. Virginia ranks 39th among states for mental health care access, according to a 2021 report by the Virginia Health Care Foundation, and 93 of Virginia’s 133 localities are federally-designated Mental Health Professional Shortage Areas. Thirty-seven percent of Virginians, or 3.2 million, live in the shortage areas.
WSET
LIST: Violent crime reported across Central Virginia over Halloween weekend
(WSET) — It has been a particularly violent weekend across much of Central Virginia. From Friday morning to Monday morning, there have been six incidents involving firearms in the area. From Roanoke to Lynchburg to the Southside, here is what you need to know about these events and where...
Survey on marijuana use while driving in Virginia ‘troubling’
A new survey reveals some Virginians are downplaying the dangers of using cannabis behind the wheel, according to the state agency overseeing recreational marijuana legalization.
more961.com
AARP Virginia warns of Medicare scams
What’s scaring AARP Virginia on this Halloween? Medicare Open Enrollment Scams. The agency says it’s open enrollment season, which also means it’s Medicare fraud season. Eligible beneficiaries have until December 7th to shop for the best deal for their health care dollar. Unfortunately, some of the deals offered won’t be deals at all.
WDBJ7.com
November 1 is deadline for Virginia’s income tax filing extension
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia residents have to file their tax return by the end of Tuesday. November 1 is the deadline for Virginia’s income tax filing extension. If residents want to be eligible for the one-time income tax rebate, that deadline is also Tuesday. Taxpayers can file electronically...
969wsig.com
Covid numbers rise locally
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-related deaths this week in the commonwealth. In numbers released Friday, 71 people statewide have died due to the virus since Monday. Only two of those were local. One was of them was Rockingham County’s 256th since the start of the pandemic. That is the most in the WSVA listening area. The other was in Harrisonburg.
NBC 29 News
50th anniversary of ‘The Waltons’ celebrated
SCHUYLER, Va. (WVIR) - People gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of ‘The Waltons,’ a show that highlights a family in rural Virginia during the Great Depression and WWII. “We’re celebrating that from 50 years ago, people still watch it. We hear people binge watch it now,” Delegate...
Where can you go trick-or-treating in Central Virginia?
Halloween just wouldn't be complete without putting on your best costume and stocking up on candy during a round of trick-or-treating. But where can you go to get your Halloween candy fix this weekend?
Comments / 0