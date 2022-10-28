“Railroads in West Virginia Today” was the lesson for the Horner Community Educational Outreach Service Club as their September meeting held at the HCPD Library. Julia Bragg lesson leader share information about the train going through Horner where she spent her early childhood days. She also shared info that railroad tracks once carved more than 4,000 miles through the West Virginia countryside, but now only 2,400 miles remain in use, The tourism industry around tracks has been good with the best know the Cass Scenic Railroad and the Potomac Eagle Debbie Myers president had charge of the meeting with roll call being answered by naming an event that was a highlight summer.

HORNER, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO