Preston County, WV

WVNews

Concerns expressed over cemetery

I am a citizen of Lewis County. And at the moment a very angry citizen, so I will get right to the point. There is a cemetery on Route 19 between Jane Lew and Weston that is being shamefully disrespected by the owners and management. Appeals have been made and complaints filed but to no avail.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Preston's Problems and Struggles helps those dealing with addiction

KINGWOOD — Preston’s Problems and Struggles (PPaS) is an online support group for anyone in active addiction, recovery or in crisis. It also offers support for family members and friends of those who are addicted or have been lost to addiction. The group came together last Friday to...
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Railroads topic at Horner CEOS

“Railroads in West Virginia Today” was the lesson for the Horner Community Educational Outreach Service Club as their September meeting held at the HCPD Library. Julia Bragg lesson leader share information about the train going through Horner where she spent her early childhood days. She also shared info that railroad tracks once carved more than 4,000 miles through the West Virginia countryside, but now only 2,400 miles remain in use, The tourism industry around tracks has been good with the best know the Cass Scenic Railroad and the Potomac Eagle Debbie Myers president had charge of the meeting with roll call being answered by naming an event that was a highlight summer.
HORNER, WV
WVNews

Cemeteries are archives of local history

KINGWOOD — For some, the word “cemetery” conjures up visions of a full autumn moon, crumbling headstones, creaky rusted gates, owls, bats and ghosts. For Janice Cale Sisler, author of “In Remembrance: Tombstone Readings of Preston County, WV, Vol. I, II, and III,” cemeteries are archives.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

FTR

HAZELTON — Jodi L. Frazee, 43, of Bruceton Mills, was charged with DUI in relation to an Oct. 27 vehicle collision on Hazelton Road. According to a criminal complaint, a Cadillac left the road and hit an embankment, causing it to overturn. Frazee showed impairment on two of three field sobriety tests, and she measured .103 on a breath alcohol test. The legal limit to drive is .08 in West Virginia.
BRUCETON MILLS, WV
WVNews

Allman honored by Jane Lew Lions for service in volunteer fire department

The Jane Lew Lions Club recently held its District 29-J Governor’s Night, where District Gov. Grey Jones spoke to fellow Lions. Also at the meeting, Jane Lew resident Steve Allman was honored for his years of service in the Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department. Lion Leonard Drake was honored with the Hero Award but could not attend the event.
WVNews

WVU Notebook: Tragedy touches the Mountaineer family

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown started his weekly press conference on Tuesday on an extremely sad note – Kim Gmiter, the mother of WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter, passed away suddenly on Sunday. “All Mountaineers will be thinking of James and his family...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Children of all ages come out for Halloween events

Children of all ages took part in various Halloween events and activities held this past weekend in Lewis County, ending Monday, October 31, with county-wide Trick or Treat Night. Festivities began with Stonewall Resort’s Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat on Friday, October 28. Saturday was packed, featuring the 13th annual Mon...
WVNews

Pierpont's laboratory preschool is great idea

Pierpont Community and Technical College’s new laboratory preschool at the Gaston Caperton Center in downtown Clarksburg is an example of what can occur when leaders embrace change, create vision and have the support to make it a reality. Faced with having to relocate its early childhood education program when...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Are close losses good signs or bad?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It is a question for the ages, really, one that coaches and sportswriters have lost sleep trying to figure out. Certain teams lose a number of close games, which makes you wonder if that is a good sign or a bad sign.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

ATC

AURORA — Preston County Route 108, Brookside-Maryland Line Road, will be closed from the intersection with U.S. 50 to the Maryland State line between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, through Friday, Nov. 11. This is a total road closure for paving work. No...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

LCSC COMPLETES THIRD AND FINAL SENIOR S.K.I.P DAY

On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Lewis County Senior Center finished its third and final Senior S.K.I.P. (Still Keeping It Physical) Day with the 5K Run, Walk or Ruff. Thirteen (13) individuals signed up to participate in this race. In the under 40 category, Levi George placed first. In the over forty group, Lynn Mikesell placed first, Sandy Strader placed second and Sharon Titus came in third.
WVNews

Harrison County Board of Education meets Tuesday

The Harrison County Board of Education met for two sessions on Tuesday. The regular session included several policy updates, which were previously out for a 30-day comment period. A memorandum of understanding to add an additional officer to the Bridgeport feeder area was moved to a future meeting to allow time for the board and the Bridgeport Police Department to clarify the payment plan.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

