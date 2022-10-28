Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County organizations among those receiving Community Health Plan of Washington grants
Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW), the not-for-profit offering Apple Health (Medicaid), Medicare and individual and family plans on the health exchange, on Tuesday announced a $250,000 Advancing Equity Fund grant to be shared among 25 community-based organization in Washington state, including four with connections to Snohomish County. The investment...
myedmondsnews.com
Scriber Lake High School to hold information night Nov. 2
Scriber Lake High School in Edmonds is hosting a virtual family information night this Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. All families interested in enrolling a student at Scriber Lake High must first attend an information night before they are eligible to apply. The goal of the meeting is to...
myedmondsnews.com
International Days for Girls project focus of Lynnwood Rotary Club presentation Nov. 3
Carol Hendricks with Days for Girls Snoqualmie Chapter and Lynnwood Rotarian Janet Leister will be the guest speakers at the Thursday, Nov. 3 Rotary Club of Lynnwood luncheon meeting at the Lynnwood Convention Center. The presenters will speak about the Days for Girls Eswatini (Swaziland) Sewing and Resource Center, which was established in May 2017 to sew washable menstrual hygiene pads that are distributed free to the girls and women of Eswatini.
myedmondsnews.com
Native plant giveaway at Edmonds Demo Garden Nov. 5
The Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden is hosting a native plant giveaway this Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Edmonds Demo Garden will be giving away “starts” that have been collected and are growing from cuttings from native plants located in the demo garden and other nearby natural areas on city property. There will also be some “extra“ small native plants. Planting and care instructions will be provide by volunteers.
myedmondsnews.com
Free beginner’s genealogy class in Lynnwood Nov. 5
Are you interested in researching your family history and don’t know where to start? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering a free beginner’s class on the first Saturday of the month, Nov. 5. at 10 a.m. at its research library located at 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. The...
myedmondsnews.com
Community Transit to host public hearing Nov. 3 on 2023 budget
The Community Transit Board of Directors’ monthly board meeting will take place at 3 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3. The meeting will begin with a public hearing on Community Transit’s proposed 2023 budget. The public hearing and board meeting will be hybrid, with in-person attendance and an online option...
myedmondsnews.com
Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee selected for 2022-23 school year
Meet the new members of the Edmonds School District’s Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee for the 2022-23 school year. Students were selected earlier this month after consideration by Interim Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Miner and her Instructional Cabinet. The committee, which will meet monthly with the superintendent and cabinet members,...
myedmondsnews.com
New Gold Star Families Memorial Moment to be unveiled at Lynnwood’s Veterans Park Nov. 2
The City of Lynnwood, the American Gold Star Mothers and the Lynnwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Local Post 1040 will hold a dedication ceremony for the new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m. at Veterans Park in Lynnwood. The event is open to the...
myedmondsnews.com
Letter to the editor: The role of citizens in Edmonds’ Comprehensive Plan
The Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds (ACE) is currently involved in examining and evaluating the Edmonds Comprehensive Plan (CP). This detailed document, which has a required update of December 2024, will be used for planning the growth, development and sustainability of Edmonds for the next 20 years. The City of Edmonds has already been working on the process of evaluating and updating the CP with hired consultants. Its importance to the future of Edmonds cannot be overstated. It must be carefully crafted with substantial input from the citizens of Edmonds.
myedmondsnews.com
EC Jazz and Salsa Band fundraiser Nov. 5 to support trip to Puerto Rico
The Edmonds College Jazz and Salsa Band will transform the Black Box Theatre into a nightclub on Saturday, Nov. 5, to host a fundraiser to support an upcoming trip to Puerto Rico. The event will feature salsa dancing, music from the band, dance lessons, and an auction. The event will take place from 7-9 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Downtown Holiday Market to return for 8th season starting Nov. 5
The Edmonds Holiday Market will be back for its eighth season on Saturday, Nov. 5 on 5th Avenue North and Bell Street. The Holiday Market will run for a total of six Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 5, 12 and 19, and Dec. 3, 10 and 17, skipping Thanksgiving weekend Saturday Nov. 26.
myedmondsnews.com
‘A Dog’s Devotion’ book launch party at Edmonds’ Cafe Louvre Nov. 2
A reminder that authors Suzanne Elshult and Guy Mansfield — along with American Humane Search and Rescue Hero Dog 2022, K9 Keb — will be having a book Launch Party for their new release, A Dog’s Devotion: True Adventures of a K9 Search and Rescue Team, at Café Louvre in Edmonds between 5 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
myedmondsnews.com
Public hearings for 2023 budget, property taxes on Edmonds City Council Nov. 1 agenda
As discussions about the City of Edmonds 2023 draft budget continue, it’s a busy week ahead for both the Edmonds City Council and citizens who monitor their work. Presentations and public hearings on the city’s revenue sources, property taxes and the proposed budget are set for the council’s regular business meeting starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.
myedmondsnews.com
Two arrested in Edmonds last year sentenced to prison for trafficking elephant ivory, white rhinoceros horn
Two foreign nationals arrested in Edmonds last year after arriving in the U.S. to negotiate details of a elephant ivory and white rhinoceros horn smuggling operation received federal prison sentences Tuesday. Both men — from Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (CRD) pleaded guilty in July to consipracy and Lacey Act...
myedmondsnews.com
Deadline Nov. 1 to vote for your favorite Edmonds Scarecrow Festival entries
Time’s running out to cast your vote for your favorite entry in the Edmonds Scarecrow Festival, sponsored by the Edmonds Historical Museum. Voting closes on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Edmonds Scarecrow Festival entrants are under six categories: Residential (single- or multi-family, care facilities); Retail Business (stores and shops, except art galleries); Service Business (legal, medical, travel, salon); Financial/Insurance/Real Estate; Arts/Government/School/Civil; and Food and Beverage Business.
myedmondsnews.com
Cross country K-8 end-of-season winners
College Place Middle School hosted the Edmonds School District’s K-8 cross country meet Oct. 11.
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Save the date for Artist Connect and Friends Holiday Market Nov. 19-20
Save the date for the Artist Connect and Friends Holiday Gift Market in Edmonds. The market will run Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Artworks Edmonds, 201 2nd Ave. S. The event is free and so is the parking.
myedmondsnews.com
High school sports roundup for Oct. 31, 2022
The Meadowdale Mavericks (13-2 league, 14-3 overall) concluded their regular season schedule with a 25-15, 27-25, 25-18 win over the Cedarcrest Red Wolves (1-14, 1-14). The Mavericks’ next match will be at home in the opening round of the District playoffs on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Their opponent has yet to be determined as they await the conclusion of the Wesco volleyball season on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
