Plumas Arts holds opening reception this Friday
Plumas Arts is pleased to announce a gallery opening reception this Friday, Nov. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 525 Main Street in Quincy. For November, the Plumas Arts Gallery will be displaying art from local artist Sally Posner and her residency at the Black Mountain Lookout. Sally has been a Plumas County resident since 1964. She taught art, and architectural drawing at Lassen College and art classes for Feather River College and worked at the USFS as the landscape architect assistant. She also had her own business, designing houses and drawing plans. Although she had these day jobs, she has always been a producing artist.
Brush fire breaks out near Lake Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 6:04 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters stopped forward spread of a fire in Robinson Mill, CAL FIRE Butte Unit said. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Bridge Fire sparked along Bridgeview Circle near Lumpkin Road. Firefighters said the fire burned one acre and is spreading at a slow...
Prescribed burn at FRC a success – check out photos and video
The 4-acre prescribed burn at Feather River College on Oct. 28 accomplished its goal — it cleared the flammable material from the forest floor behind the campus. Personnel remained on site overnight to ensure there were no flareups. FRC President Kevin Trutna toured the site the morning of Oct. 29 and observed a few smoldering areas. Jon Miller (the certified burn boss), and Chico State Ecological Reserve personnel were completing mop up. “The burn went very well and removed built up flammable material,” Trutna said.
Chain controls remain in effect along portions of I-80 due to snow | Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first winter storm arrives this week, bringing hazardous travel conditions to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday morning, rain showers hit over the valley and continued into the afternoon. Snow fell in the highest Sierra elevations midday and will continue to, eventually down to around 3,500 feet overnight.
VIDEO: Lassen Pack Seen Running Through Field Full of Cattle in Northern California
California’s first wolf pack to return to the state in over a century, the Lassen Pack, continues to grow in Northern California with more litters bringing new pups to the region. As the size of the pack continues to grow, so have local sightings in and around Lassen County.
City of Portola approves feasibility draft after LESSG presentation
The long-awaited Local Emergency Services Study Group (LESSG) draft feasibility study on the formation of a new fire district in Eastern Plumas county was reported on at a recent meeting of City of Portola council meeting with a presentation given Mayor Pro Tem Tom Cooley. Eastern Plumas County is served...
Sheriff’s Blotter Oct. 25-27: Firewood goes missing and roads get frosty
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individuals’ names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Oct. 25-27, 2022. October 25. Harsh...
Public Hearing, Plumas County Zoning Administrator
The Plumas County Zoning Administrator will hold a Public Hearing on:. Public Hearing – The Plumas County Planning Department received an application from Lance Wehrman for a tentative parcel map to divide a 3.36-acre parcel into two (2) parcels of 1.90 acres and 1.46 acres for commercial use. The property is zoned C-2 (Periphery Commercial) and is located at 73815 S. Delleker Road, Portola, CA; Assessor Parcel Number 125-420-060-000; T22N/R13E/Section 3, MDM.
Where I Stand: The number of people answering 911 calls is dwindling; what happens next?
Editor’s note: Becky Grant, the Communications Dispatch Supervisor for the Sheriff’s Office, made these remarks during the Plumas County Board of Supervisors meeting today, Nov. 1. The staffing level in dispatch is reaching an unsustainable level and Plumas News is sharing her remarks because she explains the situation with an in-depth understanding of what is at stake.
Bringing coffee to school employees in recognition of their work
Amber Donnelly with Century 21 and Mike Summerfield of Summit Funding donated specialty coffees and treats to the staff at Loyalton schools this past month as a thank you for all of their dedicated work. They plan to do the same this month for Portola and Quincy schools, as well as the local hospital staff.
Halloween is alive and well in Chester
Once again there is a lot of activities for kids and parents alike as the Chester merchants and community organizations set up Halloween decorations, displays and candy booths for all to enjoy. Each year on the eve of ‘All Hallows Day’ the Main Street of Chester is filled, from 3 to 5 p.m., with children from birth to grandparent age, strolling from one end of town to the other showing off their costumes and sharing in the bounteous favors offered by merchants, government agencies and civic organizations. Sometime around the five o’clock hour a vast majority of the revelers migrate over to the Lake Almanor Community Church where the annual ‘Harvest Festival’ takes place. Yes, you guessed it, more candy, only here you get to it by playing your choice of a dozen or so games. To relax you can take advantage of a couple of huge bounce house obstacle courses. In case you work up an appetite there is lots of food available at very reasonable prices. Two families related that they fed their clan of four for under $20.
More than 50 arrested in Chico over Halloween weekend
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police say they arrested more than 50 people over the long Halloween weekend. From Friday at 6 p.m. to Tuesday at 1 a.m., officers made six felony arrests, 24 misdemeanor arrests, 10 DUI arrests and 13 arrests for minors in possession of alcohol and open containers.
WPRM’s Pumpkin Patch Express rolls out for the community
The 2022 Pumpkin Patch Express at the Western Pacific Railroad Museum (WPRM) in Portola was a successful event for the community in more than one way. Each vehicle that attended donated canned goods in addition to a small admission fee, with WPRM a major supporter of the local and vital non-profit food pantry, EPCAN, donating hundreds of canned goods raised each year at events such as this and giving back to the community in a tangible way. This year, there were a grand total of 38 bags of non-perishables collected and donated by WPRM to EPCAN during the event.
Plumas County Sheriff’s Office reports death of inmate in correctional facility UPDATED
UPDATE 11:23 a.m. Oct. 31: Following the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office release of information this morning regarding a death at the county correctional facility, Plumas County District Attorney David Hollister said that the press release may have been premature. He said that whenever there is a death involving an individual in custody, there is a protocol in place that needs to be followed, and that process has not yet been completed. The investigation into the inmate’s death continues with assistance from the District Attorneys office. A memorandum of understanding exists that has been signed by the Plumas County Sheriff, the District Attorney and the Quincy and Susanville offices of the California Highway Patrol, which outlines the steps necessary when an individual dies in custody.
Kepple family reunites for Hospice Benefit Concert this Saturday
When the Kepple Family takes the stage Saturday night for this year’s Hospice Benefit Concert, it will mark 23 years since the very first event was held. A lot has changed — for example the three Kepple girls have grown up; but the most important aspect of the concert has not — it’s for such an important cause.
Common Good Foundation accepting grant applications
Is your organization in need of funding for a special project, equipment, supplies, or? If so, the Common Good Community Foundation is extending an invitation to local nonprofits to submit grant applications during the month of November. In order to apply, an organization must be established in Plumas County, have nonproft status and a valid Federal Tax ID number.
C. Roy Carmichael Elementary announces costume contest winners
C. Roy Carmichael Elementary in Portola celebrated Halloween with a Costume Contest. It’s no surprise that both students and staff enthusiastically participated by donning costumes that ranged from adorably cute to elaborately themed. CRC Principal Melissa Leal announced the winners of the contest yesterday.
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Counterfeit credit cards, manufactured weapon, loitering
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 19. Daniel Edward Paita, 35, was arrested at 1:59 a.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the 11800 block of...
Letter to the Editor: We support Edlund
We are writing to support Leslie Edlund for Plumas Unified School District School Board Member. She has deep roots in this community and has worked diligently for many years for the children of this county. As a retired teacher, I have worked with Leslie on several committees and have seen her work ethic as she navigates the complexities of the educational needs of our students. She cares deeply about the quality of education for all students and is committed to considering all options when making decisions which affect our students. I urge you to vote for Leslie.
