Once again there is a lot of activities for kids and parents alike as the Chester merchants and community organizations set up Halloween decorations, displays and candy booths for all to enjoy. Each year on the eve of ‘All Hallows Day’ the Main Street of Chester is filled, from 3 to 5 p.m., with children from birth to grandparent age, strolling from one end of town to the other showing off their costumes and sharing in the bounteous favors offered by merchants, government agencies and civic organizations. Sometime around the five o’clock hour a vast majority of the revelers migrate over to the Lake Almanor Community Church where the annual ‘Harvest Festival’ takes place. Yes, you guessed it, more candy, only here you get to it by playing your choice of a dozen or so games. To relax you can take advantage of a couple of huge bounce house obstacle courses. In case you work up an appetite there is lots of food available at very reasonable prices. Two families related that they fed their clan of four for under $20.

CHESTER, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO