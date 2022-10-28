Read full article on original website
Public Hearing, Plumas County Zoning Administrator
The Plumas County Zoning Administrator will hold a Public Hearing on:. Public Hearing – The Plumas County Planning Department received an application from Lance Wehrman for a tentative parcel map to divide a 3.36-acre parcel into two (2) parcels of 1.90 acres and 1.46 acres for commercial use. The property is zoned C-2 (Periphery Commercial) and is located at 73815 S. Delleker Road, Portola, CA; Assessor Parcel Number 125-420-060-000; T22N/R13E/Section 3, MDM.
City of Portola approves feasibility draft after LESSG presentation
The long-awaited Local Emergency Services Study Group (LESSG) draft feasibility study on the formation of a new fire district in Eastern Plumas county was reported on at a recent meeting of City of Portola council meeting with a presentation given Mayor Pro Tem Tom Cooley. Eastern Plumas County is served...
Common Good Foundation accepting grant applications
Is your organization in need of funding for a special project, equipment, supplies, or? If so, the Common Good Community Foundation is extending an invitation to local nonprofits to submit grant applications during the month of November. In order to apply, an organization must be established in Plumas County, have nonproft status and a valid Federal Tax ID number.
Letter to the Editor: I trust Edlund to put ALL of our children first
I have a been a pretty outspoken critic of Plumas Unified School District, so it may surprise some to learn I am supporting Leslie Edlund in her reelection campaign for PUSD Trustee. There are a lot of reasons, but the most important is that I trust her to put our children first. ALL of our children. I also trust her to follow state and federal laws regarding education, of which there are many, and to make sure our district is fiscally sound. She knows the job, the good and the bad, unlike her opponent. I have never had a problem contacting her as my East Quincy representative about school issues and receiving a response. Not once.
MISSING: Tammy Pitkin of Tehama County
TEAHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The search is on for missing Red Bluff woman Tammy Pitkin, 54, a well-known realtor in Tehama County. Pitkin was officially reported missing on October 26th but has not been seen by family since October 14th. She was last known to have been in Sutherlin, Oregon (roughly 285 miles from Red Bluff) on October 17th.
Letter to the Editor: We support Edlund
We are writing to support Leslie Edlund for Plumas Unified School District School Board Member. She has deep roots in this community and has worked diligently for many years for the children of this county. As a retired teacher, I have worked with Leslie on several committees and have seen her work ethic as she navigates the complexities of the educational needs of our students. She cares deeply about the quality of education for all students and is committed to considering all options when making decisions which affect our students. I urge you to vote for Leslie.
VIDEO: Lassen Pack Seen Running Through Field Full of Cattle in Northern California
California’s first wolf pack to return to the state in over a century, the Lassen Pack, continues to grow in Northern California with more litters bringing new pups to the region. As the size of the pack continues to grow, so have local sightings in and around Lassen County.
Ordinance No. 22-1146
Notice of Public Hearing Plumas County Zoning Administrator The Plumas County Zoning Administrator will hold a Public Hearing on: Wednesday,…. A special meeting of the Indian Valley Community Services District will be held Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. at…. Central Plumas Recreation and Park District will be public auctioning...
Ballot reminders from County Clerk; 25 percent voter turnout thus far
Thus far 25 percent of Plumas County registered voters have returned their ballots for the Nov. 8 election. County Clerk Recorder Marcy DeMartile that there are some issues with the ballots that have been received such as no physical address on the ballot return envelope. “We need that information in order to process the envelope,” DeMartile said. Additionally she said if there is no signature on the ballot or the signature does not match the one that is on the voter’s current registration, her office contacts the voter to remedy the situation so the ballot envelope can be processed. “But if the instructions on the blue ballot return envelope are followed, it will not delay the processing,” she said.
C. Roy Carmichael Elementary announces costume contest winners
C. Roy Carmichael Elementary in Portola celebrated Halloween with a Costume Contest. It’s no surprise that both students and staff enthusiastically participated by donning costumes that ranged from adorably cute to elaborately themed. CRC Principal Melissa Leal announced the winners of the contest yesterday.
Reno woman found dead in Plumas County Jail cell
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman from Reno who was incarcerated at the Plumas County Correctional Facility died Sunday night. Leana Conrady, a 32-year-old woman from Reno, was found unresponsive in her cell on Oct. 30 around 7:15 p.m. Authorities say Conrady used a bed sheet to hang herself.
WPRM’s Pumpkin Patch Express rolls out for the community
The 2022 Pumpkin Patch Express at the Western Pacific Railroad Museum (WPRM) in Portola was a successful event for the community in more than one way. Each vehicle that attended donated canned goods in addition to a small admission fee, with WPRM a major supporter of the local and vital non-profit food pantry, EPCAN, donating hundreds of canned goods raised each year at events such as this and giving back to the community in a tangible way. This year, there were a grand total of 38 bags of non-perishables collected and donated by WPRM to EPCAN during the event.
Crews respond to multiple possible fires northeast of McCloud Saturday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials say that fire personnel responded to multiple fires in the Black Fox Mountain area, Saturday afternoon. Officials received reports of either one, or more fires, northeast of McCloud. Crews and aircraft respond to the fire and are making good progress, according to...
Firefighters knockdown travel trailer fire east of Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters knocked down an RV fire Monday morning in the Kelly Ridge area, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Crews said the travel trailer caught on fire on Highway 162 near Canyon Drive. Firefighters said no injuries were reported. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said four engines...
Wild pigs cause concern for Northstate locals
LAKE, Calif. — Hundreds of wild pigs are destroying yards, flower beds and more in the Lake area. However, this isn't exactly a new thing for Shasta County. The county has had a large population of wild pigs for years—from Redding all the way to the Bay Area.
Plumas County Sheriff’s Office reports death of inmate in correctional facility UPDATED
UPDATE 11:23 a.m. Oct. 31: Following the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office release of information this morning regarding a death at the county correctional facility, Plumas County District Attorney David Hollister said that the press release may have been premature. He said that whenever there is a death involving an individual in custody, there is a protocol in place that needs to be followed, and that process has not yet been completed. The investigation into the inmate’s death continues with assistance from the District Attorneys office. A memorandum of understanding exists that has been signed by the Plumas County Sheriff, the District Attorney and the Quincy and Susanville offices of the California Highway Patrol, which outlines the steps necessary when an individual dies in custody.
Prescribed burn at FRC a success – check out photos and video
The 4-acre prescribed burn at Feather River College on Oct. 28 accomplished its goal — it cleared the flammable material from the forest floor behind the campus. Personnel remained on site overnight to ensure there were no flareups. FRC President Kevin Trutna toured the site the morning of Oct. 29 and observed a few smoldering areas. Jon Miller (the certified burn boss), and Chico State Ecological Reserve personnel were completing mop up. “The burn went very well and removed built up flammable material,” Trutna said.
Sheriff’s Blotter Oct. 25-27: Firewood goes missing and roads get frosty
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individuals’ names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Oct. 25-27, 2022. October 25. Harsh...
More than 50 arrested in Chico over Halloween weekend
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police say they arrested more than 50 people over the long Halloween weekend. From Friday at 6 p.m. to Tuesday at 1 a.m., officers made six felony arrests, 24 misdemeanor arrests, 10 DUI arrests and 13 arrests for minors in possession of alcohol and open containers.
