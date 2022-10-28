Thus far 25 percent of Plumas County registered voters have returned their ballots for the Nov. 8 election. County Clerk Recorder Marcy DeMartile that there are some issues with the ballots that have been received such as no physical address on the ballot return envelope. “We need that information in order to process the envelope,” DeMartile said. Additionally she said if there is no signature on the ballot or the signature does not match the one that is on the voter’s current registration, her office contacts the voter to remedy the situation so the ballot envelope can be processed. “But if the instructions on the blue ballot return envelope are followed, it will not delay the processing,” she said.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO