Free paper shred event benefits Fayette County residents and the environment

The city of Lexington is holding a free paper shred event Saturday. Fayette County residents can bring up to five boxes or bags of paper to be shredded.Officials said this is a secure way to get rid of old financial, medical and other sensitive documents.Lauren Monahan is the Environmental Outreach Specialist for Lexington's Division of Waste Management. She said it helps deal with an ongoing problem."You can bring those items to us. We like to provide this service because it really just helps with rising identity theft. We like to help play our part where we can to help residents keep their information and data safe," said Monahan.Monahan said the paper will be not go to waste after it's shredded."They will recycle that into low-grade paper products like tissue paper and toilet paper. So it's a really great way to not only keep your information safe, but you can also help the environment at the same time," said Monahan.Materials can be brought to 1631 Old Frankfort Pike from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Staples and paperclips are acceptable. Monahan said anything larger, like a binder clip, must be removed. Wet items will not be accepted.