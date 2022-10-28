Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDIO-TV
Thanksgiving Burrito is back at Burrito Union
You can now order the Thanksgiving burrito again at Burrito Union. As fans know, it’s piled high with turkey, house made cranberry salsa, sweet corn, stuffing, choice of mashed or sweet potatoes, plus a side of turkey gravy dip and tortilla chips. Someone had pre-ordered 20 for Tuesday morning,...
WDIO-TV
Love-A-Pet Adoption Campaign
It was a fun weekend for pet lovers in the Duluth area, has animal Allies Humane Society held its annual year-end love-a-pet campaign and celebration which was in conjunction with Miller Hill Subaru. The event attracted pet owners and those who were looking to adopt new ones. There were a...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Coy
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Giant pumpkins become monsters at Pier B
Two giant, carved monsters now sit on the lawn outside Pier B Resort. Mike Rudolph fashioned the monsters out of monster-sized pumpkins grown at Jerry’s Pumpkin Patch in Sturgeon Lake. Jerry Gibson said he’s been playing around with growing giant pumpkins for a decade, but he really got serious...
WDIO-TV
Stowe elementary school celebrate annual Halloween parade
Stowe elementary hosted their annual Halloween trick or treating parade at 1pm before the school day ended. Students were able to dress up in their costumes and got to walk around the neighborhood. Jessica Cook, the principal of Stowe elementary, explained how the parade is a great way to bring...
WDIO-TV
Rejuvenation and building up is going on in Canal Park
There are so many shops and activities to do in Canal Park, and soon there will be a few new changes coming to the area. “We have been excited to have some new businesses coming here. We have had some that have left, sadly, but they have been filled with a lot of other new businesses; ones that we have welcome, and we look forward to more people coming here,” said Tony Benson, the President of Canal Park Business Association.
WDIO-TV
Section of Superior Street to close temporarily
The City of Duluth would like to notify residents of a temporary closure to a portion of Superior Street. Officials say a detour will be put in to place on Wednesday. Superior Street will be closed from N. Hawthorne Road to Congdon Park Drive. This is a temporary closure. Signs...
WDIO-TV
Interview: 1894 Duluth Murder Mystery
Emily Kahnke, host from Unnatural: A True Crime Podcast joins GMN to discuss the 1894 murder mystery in Duluth that took the nation by storm. Compensation for Camp Lejeune Victims, Some May Be Entitled to Over $230,000. Camp Lejeune Claims. Top Heart Surgeon: This Simple Trick Helps Empty Your Bowels...
WDIO-TV
Garfield Ave. reopens after oversized truck became stuck
Garfield Avenue was temporarily shut down on Monday afternoon when an oversized truck with a load got stuck just before noon. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the road was open to traffic approximately one hour later. According to MnDOT, an oversized, overweight load got stuck at the intersection of...
WDIO-TV
Carlton County Sheriff searching for man last seen Oct. 25
The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota BCA are looking for Lucas Dudden, who left Carlton Oct. 25. According to a press release, Dudden’s last known location was McGregor, Minn. His vehicle and belongings were found there. Dudden is a 38-year-old white man. He is 5’8″, 165 pounds,...
WDIO-TV
Duluth police investigating potential gun threat
Update: At approximately 8:50 p.m., 19-year-old Matthew Closson was arrested without incident at the 4500 block of Norwood St. The Duluth Police Department is requesting charges for Possession of an Illegal Firearm, Fleeing on Foot, and Attempted Murder. This was an isolated incident as both parties knew each other. No one was injured during this incident.
WDIO-TV
Duluth’s Downtown Task Force recommends: safety, activation, investment and vision
Mayor Larson’s Downtown Task Force announced recommendations in a news conference today. This was after examining the needs of the Downtown neighborhood since April of 2022. The task force, is comprised of various business and nonprofit leaders, as well as government staff and officials from both the City and the County. They were tasked with providing recommendations in four key areas: safety, activation, investment and vision.
WDIO-TV
A Northland company is almost ready to activate more than 400 solar panels
Solar panels can be seen on homes and businesses, and now there is a business in the Northland with 438 solar power panels that are almost ready to be activated. Epicurean is a company known for its kitchen accessories, some of which might be in your home, and they are about to become home to the largest commercial solar array in the Twin Ports.
WDIO-TV
Traffic moves slowly around accident on I-35 near Mahtowa
A rollover accident on I-35 near the Atkinson Bridge stalled traffic for a time on Monday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident occured on the southbound lane of I-35 between Exit 235 and Exit 227 Carlton County Road 4 near Mahtowa. The accident occured around 4:30 p.m....
WDIO-TV
Beyond the Playbook: UMD bands march to first student lead season
The roar of the crowd, the blast of the goal horn, all sounds at UMD sporting events that pale in comparison to the music that flows from the instruments of the UMD pep and marching bands. The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) pep and marching bands have been a part...
WDIO-TV
Car vs. semi crash on Highway 45
Crews are on scene of a crash involving a semi truck and another vehicle. Mutual aid was requested and provided by Carlton Fire, Carlton Ambulance, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance. The crash happened on Highway 45 in Cloquet right off I-35, headed towards Blaine Brothers. Law enforcement were on the scene to maneuver traffic.
WDIO-TV
Candidates announce plans to run for mayor of Two Harbors
An update about the special election for the mayor of Two Harbors. Robin Glaser announced Tuesday her intent to run. She is currently a Councilor at Large, and has been the mayor of the city before. Glaser told us her experience matters, and will help the city move forward. “The...
Comments / 0