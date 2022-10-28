ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Orlando Weekly

Orange County to challenge ruling on rent control ordinance

Despite a Florida appeals court ruling the against ordinance, Orange County voters will still see a proposed rent control measure on their ballot this November. The would-be regulation was narrowly approved as a ballot measure by the Orange County commission earlier this year. It proposes a rent cap based on the year's most recent percentage changes in the Consumer Price Index, which measures the change in the cost of goods and services over time. [content-1]
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Health officials issue rabies alert for part of Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Orange County announced on Monday that it issued a rabies alert for the 32808 ZIP code in Orange County. The alert is for 60 days and is in response to a cat that tested positive on Oct. 28, according to a press release issued by the health agency.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

One-cent sales tax measure on Osceola County ballot to be reviewed by a judge

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Come Election Day, Osceola County voters may be deciding on a one-cent sales tax that would renew a tax that's been in place for years. Officials with Osceola County Schools said if the tax is renewed, the district, the county, and the cities of Kissimmee and St. Cloud would benefit from it. They said the money would be used for public projects like schools, parks, and roadways.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
foreigndesknews.com

Democrat Blows Whistle on Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme, Florida Opens Criminal Probe

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit has recommended state police open a full criminal investigation into a Democrat whistleblower’s detailed complaint of a long-running, widespread ballot harvesting operation in the African-American communities in politically important central Florida. Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a...
FLORIDA STATE
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Students residents at Lark apartments react to change in electric policy

UCF student residents at the Lark Central Florida apartment complex will no longer have electricity included in their housing agreement rate if they choose to renew their lease for the upcoming year. Some student residents became upset with the change, even posting on social media to express their concerns and...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man finds his own stolen car while driving through Volusia County

HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A Volusia County man who was determined to find his stolen car managed to locate the vehicle just two days after a thief drove off in it. “When I pulled up behind that car and saw my tag, I almost jumped through the roof,” Larry Burgess said. “I said ‘Oh my god, that’s my car! That’s the stolen car!’”
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says

ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced on Saturday, Oct. 29 that is is hiring for more than 300 jobs in Kissimmee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Sarasota as the agency continues to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The agency said that it is seeking people with experience in logistics,...
ORLANDO, FL
FloridaDaily

HUD Sending Almost $8.4 Million to Central Florida to Combat Youth Homelessness

This week, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced it will send almost $8.4 million to “build systems to end youth homelessness.”. HUD will send $8,377,776 to Orlando and Orange, Osceola and Seminole Counties. The funds are part of $83.7 million going to 17 communities across the country though HUD’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP) and the money will be used “to support a wide range of housing programs including rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, and host homes.”
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lake County offers explanation for delay in Hurricane Ian yard waste debris pickup

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, there have been delays throughout Lake County for yard, vegetative, and solid waste pickup. In response to these interruptions, the county is immediately implementing several process changes. Lake County has issued the following explanation. Yard Waste and Hurricane Debris Update:. All hurricane debris will...

