Orange County to challenge ruling on rent control ordinance
Despite a Florida appeals court ruling the against ordinance, Orange County voters will still see a proposed rent control measure on their ballot this November. The would-be regulation was narrowly approved as a ballot measure by the Orange County commission earlier this year. It proposes a rent cap based on the year's most recent percentage changes in the Consumer Price Index, which measures the change in the cost of goods and services over time. [content-1]
Appeals court blocks Orange County rent control ballot measure; What it means for voters
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With less than two weeks to go before election day and early voting already underway, one ballot measure in Orange County may go nowhere even if it passes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. An appeals court has ruled that a rent control...
Seminole County sees low turnout of early voters, supervisor of elections says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – If you ask Seminole County’s Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson, early voter turnout has been, well, dismal. “I’m definitely seeing a low turnout. Voters are happy but there is usually more activity at the early voting sites, and it is not there,” Anderson said.
Judges toss proposed Orange County rent control ordinance as voters begin casting ballots
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A contentious ballot initiative giving Orange County voters the chance to decide on whether to instate rent control for one year was blocked, according to a ruling filed Thursday. The opinion from the 5th district court of appeals states a lower court had ruled incorrectly...
Black voting advocate group is running newspaper ads to encourage voter participation
With Election Day looming, a Black voting advocacy group is running advertisements in some of the state’s biggest Black newspapers to get the word out that it’s time for people to plan to get to the polls. Members of the Orlando-based Equal Ground Education Fund say that that...
Health officials issue rabies alert for part of Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Orange County announced on Monday that it issued a rabies alert for the 32808 ZIP code in Orange County. The alert is for 60 days and is in response to a cat that tested positive on Oct. 28, according to a press release issued by the health agency.
One-cent sales tax measure on Osceola County ballot to be reviewed by a judge
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Come Election Day, Osceola County voters may be deciding on a one-cent sales tax that would renew a tax that's been in place for years. Officials with Osceola County Schools said if the tax is renewed, the district, the county, and the cities of Kissimmee and St. Cloud would benefit from it. They said the money would be used for public projects like schools, parks, and roadways.
Orlando Democrat Is “Excited” That Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Election Force Is Looking Into Longtime Cheating Allegations
Democrats have complained plenty about Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election “police.” Yet one Democrat from Orlando is thrilled the state’s Office of Election Crimes and Security is trying to ensure the integrity of Florida’s elections. The Washington Times reported on Saturday that Cynthia
Mail-in ballots dominate in-person voting as Early Voting continues this week in Lake County
Mail-in ballots dominated in-person voting as Early Voting kicked off last week and continues this week in Lake County. The Lake County Supervisor of Elections Office reports that 47,637 votes have been cast thus far in the lead up to the Nov. 8 election. That represents 17.25 percent of the county’s 276,188 eligible voters.
Orlo Vista flooding victim: 'I can't put my family through this again'
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County saw almost 14 inches of rain in 24 hours during Hurricane Ian, according to county officials, which led to historic flooding in some areas. Heavy rain from Hurricane Ian caused Orlo Vista retention ponds to overflow and flood homes. Crews pumped approximately 14 million...
Democrat Blows Whistle on Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme, Florida Opens Criminal Probe
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit has recommended state police open a full criminal investigation into a Democrat whistleblower’s detailed complaint of a long-running, widespread ballot harvesting operation in the African-American communities in politically important central Florida. Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a...
Florida doesn’t protect homebuyers and tenants from flooding. Will Ian spark change?
ORLANDO, Fla. — In early 2020, a state senator filed a bill that received no attention, no committee hearing and no chance of passage, but could have given thousands of Floridians a chance to avoid the damage brought by Hurricane Ian. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
FEMA looking to hire hundreds to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian
FEMA is looking to hire for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian.
Students residents at Lark apartments react to change in electric policy
UCF student residents at the Lark Central Florida apartment complex will no longer have electricity included in their housing agreement rate if they choose to renew their lease for the upcoming year. Some student residents became upset with the change, even posting on social media to express their concerns and...
Man finds his own stolen car while driving through Volusia County
HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A Volusia County man who was determined to find his stolen car managed to locate the vehicle just two days after a thief drove off in it. “When I pulled up behind that car and saw my tag, I almost jumped through the roof,” Larry Burgess said. “I said ‘Oh my god, that’s my car! That’s the stolen car!’”
FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says
ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced on Saturday, Oct. 29 that is is hiring for more than 300 jobs in Kissimmee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Sarasota as the agency continues to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The agency said that it is seeking people with experience in logistics,...
What happened to Lacey Buenfil? Central Florida mom's disappearance in 2011 remains cold case
Investigators are continuing to follow up on leads in the disappearance of Lacey Buenfil. The mother of three vanished in 2011 shortly after being seen on surveillance video of a Lake County convenience store.
HUD Sending Almost $8.4 Million to Central Florida to Combat Youth Homelessness
This week, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced it will send almost $8.4 million to “build systems to end youth homelessness.”. HUD will send $8,377,776 to Orlando and Orange, Osceola and Seminole Counties. The funds are part of $83.7 million going to 17 communities across the country though HUD’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP) and the money will be used “to support a wide range of housing programs including rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, and host homes.”
Lake County offers explanation for delay in Hurricane Ian yard waste debris pickup
In the wake of Hurricane Ian, there have been delays throughout Lake County for yard, vegetative, and solid waste pickup. In response to these interruptions, the county is immediately implementing several process changes. Lake County has issued the following explanation. Yard Waste and Hurricane Debris Update:. All hurricane debris will...
Good Samaritan tells residents to start paying rent as safety concerns are raised
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — All mobile home owners and some tenants with leases on Good Samaritan’s Kissimmee Village property that flooded after Hurricane Ian last month will have to start paying rent again Friday, the property announced. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Rent was suspended...
