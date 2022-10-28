OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Come Election Day, Osceola County voters may be deciding on a one-cent sales tax that would renew a tax that's been in place for years. Officials with Osceola County Schools said if the tax is renewed, the district, the county, and the cities of Kissimmee and St. Cloud would benefit from it. They said the money would be used for public projects like schools, parks, and roadways.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO