ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

ESPN's Lee Corso to miss 'GameDay' this week due to health issue

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42pbUP_0iqdiorI00

Lee Corso won’t be on set this week in Jackson, Mississippi.

ESPN announced that Corso will miss “College GameDay” this week at Jackson State due to a health issue.

It’s unclear what that health issue is specifically, but Corso is “in good spirits, and he hopes to be back on the road with the crew soon.”

Corso is the longest-running personality left on ESPN’s flagship college football pregame show. He joined the network in 1987, and famously puts on the headgear of the school he thinks is going to win the matchup to close out the show each week.

Before ESPN, Corso spent 15 seasons as a head coach at the collegiate level at Louisville, Indiana and Northern Illinois.

“College GameDay” is on site at Jackson State this week, marking the first time the show has been to the school’s campus and its first FCS matchup since 2019. Jackson State, led by coach Deion Sanders, will host Southern University.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

First College Football Playoff rankings, Big 12 gets new media deal & SEC's huge upcoming weekend

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger give their thoughts on the first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 season. Along with reacting to who got snubbed and who got helped, the guys preview a few big SEC matchups including the Tennessee Volunteers facing off against the Georgia Bulldogs & the Alabama Crimson Tide facing off against the surging LSU Tigers.
GEORGIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Michigan State suspends 4 more players in fallout of incident in Michigan Stadium tunnel

Four more Michigan State players have been suspended in the fallout of the postgame incident in the Michigan Stadium tunnel on Saturday night. MSU announced Tuesday that cornerback Malcolm Jones, cornerback Justin White, defensive end Jacoby Windmon and defensive end Brandon Wright have been added to the list of Spartans suspended indefinitely. Those four join linebacker Tank Brown, cornerback Khary Crump, safety Angelo Grose and defensive end Zion Young, whose suspensions were announced on Sunday.
EAST LANSING, MI
WSOC Charlotte

Falcons trade suspended WR Ridley to Jaguars in complex deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — Suspended Atlanta receiver Calvin Ridley is getting a fresh start in Jacksonville, although it's unclear when he will be allowed to play again. The Jaguars made a complex deal to land Ridley — and potentially give quarterback Trevor Lawrence a true No. 1 receiver in 2023 — just before the NFL trading deadline Tuesday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WSOC Charlotte

Record-setting 12 players dealt on NFL trade deadline day

The NFL trade deadline turned into a frenzy with 15 teams making 10 deals involving 12 players and several draft picks on Tuesday. Edge rusher Bradley Chubb, tight end T.J. Hockenson, wide receiver Chase Claypool, suspended wideout Calvin Ridley and running back Nyhiem Hines headlined the list of players switching teams ahead of the 4 p.m. EDT cutoff.
ARIZONA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman to miss 'a few weeks' with foot injury

The Baltimore Ravens will be without second-year receiver Rashod Batemen for some time with a foot injury, head coach John Harbaugh announced Monday. Though Harbaugh didn't provide an exact timetable for a return, he did confirm Bateman's foot injury was worse than expected in the Ravens' 27-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccanneers this past Thursday. Bateman left the game early without a reception and was ruled out after halftime.
BALTIMORE, MD
WSOC Charlotte

Fantasy Football Week 9: Quarterback rankings

Let's be honest: Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins hasn't been able to escape or shed his meme-ability no matter what he does. Whether it's his eye-opening primetime performance splits or various other antics, Cousins hasn't been able to launch himself into that upper echelon of fantasy signal callers, even when you think he might finally do so.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
114K+
Followers
132K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy