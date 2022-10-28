Read full article on original website
Zebra Labs to help Chinese celebrities move into metaverse, raises $5 million
Wowkie Zhang, Chinese pop-punk singer, launched a music video in June that showed him encountering a virtual character in an animated, hyper-colored space similar to Pixar films. The character has Gen-Z-themed silver hair, baggy pants and a yellow & black oversize sweat and makes hip-hop moves to the singer’s captivating and light-hearted tune.
"As A Frugal Dutch Person, This Mesmerizes Me": People From All Around The World Are Sharing Their Favorite Aspect Of American Life And Culture
"As a frugal Dutch person, this mesmerizes me, and I'm very sad it's not as acceptable here."
OpenSea announces the launch of a new copymint detection system to identify copies
OpenSea is launching a new copy mint detection system today that carries the potential to identify flips, exact matches, and fuzzy copies within seconds of a mint. The biggest NFT marketplace realizes the importance of extending support to communities coming together via art inspired by original work. OpenSea embarks on...
Pullman to host Australian NFT exhibition ‘Digital E/SCAPES’ to support growing & indigenous women artists
Australia is set to host a travel and immersive NFT art exhibition, Digital E/SCAPES, including four budding and native female artists from both Australia and abroad. The exhibition will take place from November 14 to March 27, 2023 at Pullman Sydney Hyde Park Sydney before moving to Melbourne on January 9, Adelaide on February 13 and Brisbane on March 27.
Gucci introduces a fashion store in Sandbox Metavese
Gucci opened its fashion store on the virtual property market The Sandbox, becoming the first firm to establish a site within the metaverse platform. On October 27, the upmarket retailer Gucci issued a press release announcing the launch of a new fashion shop in The Sandbox. Throughout that time, Gucci...
