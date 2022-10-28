Read full article on original website
Here’s How To Donate Leftover Halloween Candy To Idaho Soldiers
For those in the Gem State that collected way too much candy during the Halloween celebration, you can donate some to Idaho troops currently serving our country overseas and perhaps save yourself a hefty bill from the dentist. Prior to taking our young son trick or treating Monday night on...
Hansen Man and Juvenile Killed in Crash Near Lava Hot Springs
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 58-year-old Magic Valley man and a juvenile died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Lava Hot Springs. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 12:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 30 just west of Lava Hot Springs where a Cadillac STS and Chevrolet Cruze crashed. The Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner identified the 58-year-old male passenger of the Cadillac as Darrel Lee Lewis of Hansen, and the female juvenile passenger in the Chevrolet was a 16-year-old from Downey. The 60-year-old man of Hansen driving the Cadillac was taken to an area hospital. The juvenile female driver of the Chevrolet was also hospitalized. ISP said the Chevrolet had crossed the center line and hit the Cadillac. Neither juvenile had been wearing a seat belt. Traffic was slowed for more than three hours on the highway. The Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Bannock County Ambulance and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.
New Executive Director Named for Southern Idaho Tourism
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Southern Idaho Tourism will have new leadership to promote the Magic Valley. The non-profit organization announced it has picked Sarah Rohrbach to take over as executive director when Melissa Barry steps down. Rohrbach started with Southern Idaho Tourism in 2018 working with social media, writing for visistsouthidaho.com, and capturing the beauty of the region on camera. "Sarah's ability to showcase Southern Idaho in a compelling way will continue to grow the region economically and through recreation development," Daniel Olmstead, board chair for Southern Idaho Tourism. "We look forward to seeing where her talents and abilities take the organization and region." Rohrbach has run a side business called Earth to Sarah Media that has played an important part in Southern Idaho Tourism's success, according to outgoing Director Barry, "Sarah has a keen eye, an excellent understanding of tourism and recreation, and is a fantastic choice for Southern Idaho Tourism. There are great things in store for the Magic Valley." Rohrbach is currently training to take over the position.
RECALL: Western U.S. Costco Chicken Patties May Contain Plastic
A voluntary recall by one of the largest manufacturers of packaged frozen chicken in the United States is underway. Foster Farms, Farmerville, La. Establishment, announced the recall on October 29, and the flagged products were shipped to Costco stores throughout the western United States. Foster Farms has recalled nearly 150,000...
10 Halloween Costume Ideas You Will only See in Idaho
Halloween is just a little less than a week away, and by now most kids and adults have their costumes or know what they want to be, but if you are somebody that the holiday has snuck up on and are looking for a costume at the last minute, do not fret. There is still time to come up with a costume, and why not go as something that embodies the spirit of Idaho and Twin Falls? Here are some Halloween costume ideas that fit perfectly for any Halloween party this year in Idaho.
Magic Valley Man Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison for Threatening Prosecutors
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Magic Valley man sentenced to prison for threatening to kill a Twin Falls County Prosecutor in 2019 has added several more years to his sentence after sending similar death threats to other prosecutors while incarcerated. According to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, Nathanael Michael West, now 25, will spend another seven years in prison on three counts of mailing threatening communications. U.S. Chief District Judge David Nye ordered the new sentence will follow the current one he is serving for the exact same charge. In December of 2020, West was sentenced to three years in prison for sending explicit and graphic death threat letters to a Twin Falls County Prosecutor in 2019. The new charges were filed in 2021 after West sent letters to three Idaho prosecutors threatening to torture and murder them, according to Hurwit. In both cases the three out of the four prosecutors had prosecuted West for previous crimes. West entered a guilty plea to the new charges of sending the threatening letters. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the crimes. West will also serve three years of supervised release once he is released from prison.
Why You Can’t Visit the Most Haunted House in Idaho
The week building up to Halloween is often just as much fun, if not more, than the holiday itself. Sitting down every night to watch scary or Halloween-themed movies, as the weather outside puts you into the mood is a great way to get ready for the holiday. Outside of the movies, there are often many haunted attractions to attend as well. With many of us being in the Halloween spirit and wanting to find and experience haunted and scary things, it raises the question, what is the most haunted place in the state of Idaho this Halloween?
Alligator Emerges From Bush; Startles Idaho Man Walking Dog
Alligators and Idaho aren't two things one usually hears in the same sentence. A man walking a dog in southwestern Idaho recently was surprised to find a nearly four-foot alligator approaching him and his dog from some bushes. The incident happened Thursday evening (October 20), but it took animal control...
Which Chore Sucks More in the Magic Valley? Raking Leaves or Shoveling Snow
While it took a bit to finally feel like Fall, the wind has picked up, the temperatures have dropped, and the leaves have changed and begun to fall to the ground. While Autumn has just truly begun, there have already been sights of snow in the Magic Valley. Between the leaves falling and the inevitable snow that will make its way into the area in the coming weeks and months, it begs to ask the question, which chore is worse? Is it worse to have to rake the leaves or shovel the snow?
Idaho Alligator Recipes (Just in Case You’re Hungry When Dog Walking)
I started thinking about this because you could consider an alligator on the loose in Idaho an invasive species. They probably haven’t been native here since the Pleistocene. Some are raised in a farm setting in the southern part of the state. They go dormant during colder weather because they’re cold-blooded creatures.
Have You Ever Wondered Where the Snake River Begins?
Most of us learned that all rivers feed the ocean in grade school but have you ever wondered about where the Snake River originates? We found this interactive map that traces all rivers back to their source. Where Does The Snake River Start And End. There's an interactive map on...
What Would You Do? Wild Animals Want to Shop in the Magic Valley
What would you do? What would you do if you are walking through Walmart, Target, or Costco and a deer or a wild animal comes rushing into the store? Do you run and hide? Do you help? Do you pull out your gun and contemplate taking it down? Do you go about your business and let others deal with it and hope it never comes near you? Do you pull out your phone and record it? It would be a rare and unique situation, so how would you react and what would you do?
What Will the Weather be Like in Southern Idaho Over Halloween Weekend?
We’ve already had a light dusting of snow in Twin Falls this week and that has some people concerned about what season Mother Nature will be dressing up as for Halloween. Halloween is on a Monday this year and that means the entire weekend will be filled with various Halloween-themed events around the Magic Valley. There are trunk-or-treat activities planned at many businesses and churches and many of them aren’t even waiting for Halloween weekend to roll around. Whether you plan to go out on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, or Monday the weather forecast is pretty much the same each day.
Here’s When You Do and Don’t Need to Stop for a School Bus in Idaho
All magic valley schools have been back in session for a few months and there's still an issue with cars and school buses. Here's a quick lesson on when you do and don't have to stop for a school bus. When Do You Have To Stop For A School Bus.
An Idaho Town That is Strangely Listed as a Great Place to Visit in Winter
House Beautiful issued a list of 40 towns and cities the writers believe you would enjoy visiting in winter. One is a small town where I used to live and I was surprised because I’ve actually visited another dozen. Even one place is listed in Idaho. Did the Chamber of Commerce in that city offer a bribe? Because if I was compiling a list of the best winter towns only in Idaho, it wouldn’t be near the top of my list.
Wild Idaho: Mountain Lion Spotted in Boise, Moose Removed from American Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers were busy this week with large wild animals as a big cat was reported in Boise and a wandering moose had to be removed from an American Falls neighborhood. During the weekend Idaho Department of Fish and Game got several reports from the public that a mountain lion had been spotted along the Boise River. Conservation officers could not confirm that the animal seen was an actual cougar after sending an officer out to investigate on Monday, but officials say it isn't uncommon for the big cats to use river corridors to travel through an area. The animals have previously been seen in other parts of Idaho's largest city. Idaho Fish and Game said in a statement it didn't think there was any risk to the public and offered some tips to stay safe and how to act around a mountain lion. Meanwhile, conservation officers removed a moose from an American Falls neighborhood on Monday morning. Idaho Fish and Game said the estimated 1,000 pound bull moose had been wondering in an area near Interstate 86 and nearby Hillcrest Elementary. The American Falls Police Department and Power County Sheriff's Office had already responded and contained the animal before conservation officers tranquilized the animal. The bull was then taken to a more sparsely populated area. "It is not unusual to observe moose in and around the American Falls area. However, sightings right in town are not as common and can be problematic. Moose can be defensive if approached by people, and these large animals can be a hazard to motorists," said Idaho Fish and Game. Idaho Fish and Game often have to relocate moose from urban areas in Idaho.
Idaho $1 Million Raffle Expected to Sell Out, Again
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Once again the Idaho Lottery expects the popular Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle to sell out this year. The Idaho Lottery started selling the popular raffle Friday morning and expects it to sell out well before the drawing at the end of the year with officials saying anyone wanting to play should buy a ticket early. This is the sixteenth year for the raffle game that is only played in Idaho that guarantees a one million dollar winner. According to the Idaho Lottery, the raffle sold out in just 34 days just before Thanksgiving. There are only 250,000 tickets available to purchase. Each Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle is $10 each and also features 15,000 additional prizes from $5 to $10,000. "The Raffle features 15 daily, $1,000 winners during the first 15 days of sales chosen at random from the previous day’s sales. The game also features ten, $1,000 prizes mid-game for players who purchase one of the ten 25000th tickets," according to the Idaho Lottery. During the last raffle the $1 million dollar winner from the Wood River Valley waited until the last minute to claim his prize. “Idaho Lottery players enjoy games sold only in Idaho,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director in a statement. “The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle has produced an Idaho Lottery millionaire every year for the last fifteen years. Now in its sixteenth year, it’s still the best chance in Idaho to win a million dollars, guaranteed.” Winning numbers will be announced on January 4, 2023.
Ouch! This is the Number One Biggest Fear of People in Idaho
I don’t get scared easily. I laugh through haunted houses and love watching scary movies, but I’m not immune to fear. I’m a true scaredy-cat when it comes to spiders and I’m terrified of heights. But when it comes to the biggest fear of the average Idahoan, I don’t even flinch.
Woman Who Named Mickey Mouse Was Born And Raised In Idaho
I've watched a tremendous amount of Disney movies and cartoons over the course of my life. One thing I never knew about the face of Disney is that the woman who gave Mickey Mouse his name was born 400 miles north of Twin Falls, Idaho. I was born eight miles...
Ranking the Top 5 Colleges in the State of Idaho
School is in full swing and students should be fully in their routine and schedules by now as the Fall semester is getting closer to the halfway point. While many parents are focused on making sure their kids are getting good grades and staying healthy this year, sometimes it is good to look ahead in your child's education and think about their options after high school. Will they go to college? Will they take a year off before attending college? Will they skip school altogether and begin working full-time jobs? If your child is contemplating college in the future, and plan on staying in the state, what are the best options, and which colleges are the best in Idaho?
