(WKBN) Aebischer’s Jewelry has been serving the fine jewelry needs of Valley residents in Poland for four generations. For Black Friday and Small Business Saturday this year, everything in the store is 25% off up to $2,500. Anything over $2,500, you’ll still get $625 off your purchase. Pieces in the store start at $30 on up to wherever you’d like to go.

POLAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO