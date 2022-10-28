Read full article on original website
Big project worries business owners in Mahoning County
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A big sewer project has started along Western Reserve Road in Springfield Township. The first part just covers a quarter mile. There are still two miles to go. It’s sure to impact some businesses and some are not happy. Vince Furrie owns Sparkle...
Man makes local stop while biking across US to advocate for brain injuries
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A New Jersey man is riding his bike across America for the 14th time. He’s been doing it since 2017, spreading awareness for people who suffered brain injuries. On Tuesday, he made a stop in Lisbon. When William Galloway was 43 years old, he...
Developers share exciting plans for 20 Federal Place
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – During a Youngstown design review meeting on Tuesday, the developers of 20 Federal Place presented preliminary plans they have for the building, both inside and out. The goal is to bring new life to the building while preserving its historic nature. Stuart Coppedge and Brian...
Poll worker training emphasizes conflict resolution
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -There’s an extra emphasis on conflict resolution in poll worker training this year. Director of the Mahoning County Board of Elections Tom McCabe says it’s always been part of the training, but Mahoning and other counties have expanded it this year. While McCabe says they...
300 bras collected by MV Rescue Mission
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Donations to the Rescue Mission are once again benefiting its residents. Tuesday, the shelter got more than 300 bras for the women to try on and take. First News told you two weeks ago there was a need for new undergarments. Because of that story, a lot...
Hermitage car dealership helping with local food drive
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County kicked off its annual “Truck-Full of Hope Food Drive.”. The seven-week-long food drive is hosted by Diehl Chevrolet of Hermitage. The automotive group encourages community members to stop into its showroom to drop off nonperishable food items.
Aebischer’s offers sales and something new for brides
(WKBN) Aebischer’s Jewelry has been serving the fine jewelry needs of Valley residents in Poland for four generations. For Black Friday and Small Business Saturday this year, everything in the store is 25% off up to $2,500. Anything over $2,500, you’ll still get $625 off your purchase. Pieces in the store start at $30 on up to wherever you’d like to go.
Trustees oppose petition for annexation of land
(WKBN) – Trustees from Howland and Vienna say they oppose a petition from two property owners to annex land currently located in their townships to the city of Niles. Howland Township Trustee Matthew Vansuch and Vienna Township Trustee Phil Pegg both vehemently oppose the proposed annexation of about 31 acres of land.
Youngstown mom fed up with school bus tardiness
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mom from Youngstown’s East Side has had enough with the busing program for the city schools, so she reached out to First News. Candace Connelly lives near the busy intersection of Jacobs Road and Oak Street Extension. She says buses are supposed to take her two daughters to and from school each day.
Youngstown’s City Centre One has new tenant
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s City Centre One has a new tenant. The Mahoning County Land Bank has relocated to 100 E. Federal St. inside the complex. The move became necessary when preparations began for the renovation of 20 Federal Place, the Land Bank’s previous home. “One...
Mercer Co. food pantry, Chevy dealer hosting food drive
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- Now through December 16th – the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County and Diehl Automotive are having a food drive. You can bring a bag filled with non-perishable, non-glass items to the Diehl Chevrolet of Hermitage on East State Street. The goal is to fill the...
Columbiana County town getting $451K for sewer improvement
NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Village of New Waterford is getting a low-interest state loan to help with the cost of a sewer upgrade. The Ohio Water Development Authority for Wastewater and Drinking Improvements is loaning the village $451,575 for five years at a rate of 3.66%. The...
East Palestine Elementary – Mrs. Bolton – Kindergarten
Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Bolton, a kindergarten teacher at East Palestine Elementary, for having her class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you a...
Crews deal with multiple water main breaks in Lowellville, Struthers
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – For a while, things were so busy for Aqua Ohio that crews from a local excavating firm had to be called in to help find and then repair more than half a dozen water line breaks in Lowellville and Struthers. The first break was reported...
Veterans Voices: WWII veteran shares story of lesser-known Navy branch
CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Only a handful of World War II veterans are living today, one of whom happens to live in Canfield. He enlisted in a branch of the Navy that many people don’t know about. Daryl Duffett turned 100 years old this past June. Many know...
Tickets being sold for Empty Bowls YSU Charity event
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tickets for the Empty Bowls YSU Charity event are now on sale. This event raises money for the Rescue Mission to help fight hunger. It will be Saturday, December 3 at the McDonough Museum of Art. There will be three seating times: at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Valley players have Powerball dreams
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1 billion. Lottery outlets in the Valley were busy with players hoping to be the big winner. Patrick Hanson, of Boardman, has two young daughters and said if he wins, the first thing he would do is save for and invest in their future. But afterward, he’d use the money to do something fun with his wife.
Man charged in fishing scandal facing local stalking charges
JEFFERSON TWP. Pa. (WKBN) – A Hermitage man charged in an alleged fishing scandal during a competition in Cuyahoga County is now facing local stalking charges. Chase Cominsky, 35, is charged with stalking and harassment in Jefferson Township. According to a criminal complaint in the case that was filed...
Historically Black Youngstown church celebrates 100 years
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church on Youngstown’s East Side celebrated 100 years with a gala Sunday. The historically Black church has been in operation since 1922. The church has been celebrating this landmark all year, but this gala was one of their biggest events.
Mild with isolated shower for Trick-or-Treating
Rain likely this morning, mild in the lower 50’s. Spotty shower or sprinkles this afternoon for Trick-or-Treating, mild in the mid 60’s. Lower 60’s by 8 p.m. as kids are finishing up. Isolated shower or sprinkle later tonight, low in the lower 50’s. Record high for...
