FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$4.5 million in grants to enhance downtown Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Today the city of Scranton acknowledged $4.5 Million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program Funding that was recently approved by Governor Wolf. The money will support a variety of projects that will build infrastructure and enhance the community. "We'll be putting in sidewalks, ramps for...
PennDOT Announces New Changes to Interstate 81
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — PennDOT today held a press conference to note the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s assistance in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties. This year included the infusion of additional federal transportation investments covering 4,000 miles of roads and 2,100 bridges across six...
Five families assisted by Red Cross following Tamaqua fire
TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Five families are being assisted by the Red Cross after at least 4 buildings caught on fire in Tamaqua on Saturday. According to Skook News, the fire broke out around 4:30 PM in the 100 block of West Broad Street. Police reported that heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building and flames were shooting from upstairs windows.
Standoff in Honesdale leads to arrest
HONESDALE, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — A standoff in Honesdale Sunday afternoon ended with one woman in custody. Officials say crews blocked off a miles-long perimeter around a home on Brook Road around 5 PM. The woman was taken into custody around 1 AM, police say. There is currently no...
The Electrifying Jack-O-Lantern Experience
GILBERT, MONROE CO. — As we head into Halloween weekend, one family fun exhibit in the Poconos is showing that you can celebrate without fright. "It was kind of like a walkthrough, but they just made some Jack-O-Lanterns, but not any statues or anything" says. For the second year...
Scranton woman dies in crash
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A 42-year-old woman from Scranton died from injuries suffered in a one-car crash in the southbound lanes of the North Scranton Expressway near the Oak Street exit around 9 Saturday morning. We're told her car left the freeway, rolled over several times, ejecting the...
Man arrested, charged for taking runaway 14-year-old girl to Ohio
WEST MAHANOY TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Schuylkill County man is facing charges after State Police say he knowingly took a runaway 14-year-old girl to Ohio. State Police report that on September 27th around 2 AM, troopers received a report of a runaway teen from West Mahanoy Township.
Police find emaciated pup behind bar
CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Griffin Pond Animal Shelter is caring for yet another abused, abandoned pup after Carbondale Police found her emaciated behind a bar on top of garbage bags. Officials with the shelter say she was 'pale all around, extremely emaciated, and terrified' when police brought...
Police seek to identify man accused of breaking into fire company
WEST MAHANOY TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A man is on the loose after allegedly breaking into a fire company last week. According to the William Penn Fire Company, one man broke into their station near Shenandoah overnight Thursday into Friday. West Mahanoy Township Police are investigating. Anyone who...
Man faces charges after pulling loaded gun at auto service workers
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A 55-year-old Pike County man is facing charges stemming from an incident at a Monroe County business Tuesday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police say the suspect, who hasn't been identified other than to say he's from Bushkill, brandished a loaded revolver at workers at the Pocono Auto Service Center in Middle Smithfield Township and allegedly told them how he was going to quote 'shoot them'.
Cancer fighters got free photoshoots in Kingston
Kingston, Luzerne Co. — ShadowCatcher Photography held their annual “I Picture Hope” event in Kingston. Those photographed got their hair and makeup done by the team who are all volunteers. Lori Prashker-Thomas is the Co-owner of ShadowCatcher Photography and the director of "I Picture Hope." Prashker-Thomas said...
County deputy sheriff, boyfriend charged in Wilkes-Barre stabbing
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two people are facing multiple charges after police say two men were involved in a stabbing and a Luzerne County deputy sheriff attempted to cover it up. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, police charged Marquise Rochester, 31, with stabbing Dionte...
PSP: Charges pending against woman who stole vehicle, committed hit-and-run and theft
PENN FOREST TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — A woman is facing charges in Carbon County after State Police say she stole a vehicle, committed a hit and run, and retail theft. According to State Police, a woman, whose name hasn't been released, stole a vehicle from a 56-year-old Jim Thorpe man around October 15th.
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at girlfriend during argument last week
GORDON, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A man from Gordon, Schuylkill County, is behind bars after police say he fired a gun at his girlfriend multiple times last Tuesday. According to Skook News, on October 26th around 11:30 AM, police were dispatched to the area of Royer and McKnight Streets in Gordon for a report of shots fired.
New Phillies merch to come if they win World Series
PA (WOLF) — Some new Phillies merchandise might be coming if they win the World Series and a local business is up for the task!. Game One was Friday night on FOX56. Kevin's Worldwide in Scranton has the contract to print the World Series merch and they're ready to tackle the challenge.
