TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Five families are being assisted by the Red Cross after at least 4 buildings caught on fire in Tamaqua on Saturday. According to Skook News, the fire broke out around 4:30 PM in the 100 block of West Broad Street. Police reported that heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building and flames were shooting from upstairs windows.

TAMAQUA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO