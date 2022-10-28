ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

sfbayview.com

Stop locking us out! Hire Black developers!

Last month the SF Bay View reported cold, brown water at the Fillmore’s Plaza East housing due to a disingenuous last ditch attempt by the billion-dollar slumlord developer, McCormack Baron Salazar (MBS), to show they are addressing long overdue violations and much needed repairs. The slumlord gets an F for effort – and still City Hall allows them a pass.
OAKLAND, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Schaaf Administration Proposes Rezoning Former Mills College Campus to Allow Condos, Retail Development

Buried in a draft plan for future housing in Oakland, submitted to City Council by Mayor Libby Schaaf’s Administration, is a map of zoning changes that would rezone the beautiful park-like 135-acre campus at what is now known as Mills College at Northeastern University to allow for private real estate development, including condominiums and retail, the Oakland Post has learned.
OAKLAND, CA
kalw.org

Contra Costa County 'Supes' may close youth facility

The board was originally set to consider the matter last Tuesday but was forced to delay to a week due to the length of deliberations concerning other matters. Supervisors are considering closing the facility due to a dwindling population and $5.4 million in necessary repairs to keep it open. Operating expenses for the facility total about six-and-a-half million dollars for fiscal year 2022-23.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

SF promotes new home security initiative for Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar and community members of Sunset District gathered to promote a new home security initiative for residents of the Sunset District on Friday. The initiative includes a new Video Doorbell Home Security program, new neighborhood watch groups and free safety assessments for homeowners. The Video Doorbell Home […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco sees dip in rent prices in October: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rent prices in San Francisco dropped in October for the second-straight month, according to a study conducted by Apartment List. The study showed a 0.7% decrease in October for rent in the city. Even with October’s dip, rent prices are higher in the city than they were in October 2021. According […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
reelsf.com

Chan Is Missing - Chester's Cafe

… and Now, the cafe was at 1269 Mason, corner of Jackson (map) but has long since closed. Today it has been remodeled into apartments which explains the repurposed corner entrance; the cafe’s interior became apartment 1003. Note both Then and Now the cable car tracks of the Powell/Mason and Powell/Hyde lines crossing at this corner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

5.1 earthquake hits near San Jose, rattling Bay Area

The San Francisco Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake centered near San Jose. The San Jose Fire Department did not receive any emergency calls related to the incident, spokesperson Erica Ray said. The San Jose Police Department said it did not receive any reports of damage or injuries.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Richmond Standard

Primorosa Salon in Point Richmond hosting ‘Haircuts for a Cause’

Primorosa Salon is inviting the community to enjoy its services while supporting children in need at its annual Haircuts for a Cause charity event on Sunday, Nov. 20. On that day, proceeds from services provided by the team of the salon at 1 W. Richmond Ave. will be donated to an orphanage in San Juan De Los Lagos in Jalisco Mexico. Money raised will be used to buy children clothes, toys and a beautiful Christmas party.
RICHMOND, CA
KVCR NEWS

White Supremacy Contra Costa County

The term" white supremacy" in a planning report for a proposed Office Racial Equity and Social Justice in Contra Costa County sparked a heated debate at a Board of Supervisors meeting. From California Hub member station KLAW Mary Katherine O'Connor has more.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
sfbayview.com

Born with a silver spoon: Taking responsibility for your own actions

When I was 19 years old, I suffered a horrific accident while working in a restaurant and cooking clam fettuccine alfredo. Without proper training and eager to demonstrate a strong work ethic and passion for cooking, I lifted a 40-quart pot of boiling water from the stove and attempted to empty it into a drain some 15 feet away. It only took a few minutes for disaster to strike. I slipped on the floor. I was doused with scalding hot water.
BERKELEY, CA
