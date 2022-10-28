Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrat Lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herselfVictorSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk was Criticized after Posting a Baseless Conspiracy theory about the assault of Paul Pelosi on TwitterShameel Shams
Paul Pelosi's attacker could face 50 years in prisonLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
These Famous Writers Would be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
New rooftop bar opens in San FranciscoJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Kaiser Richmond Sports Medicine facility renovated and expanded
The Kaiser Permanente Sports Medicine facility at the Richmond Medical Center is now better equipped to treat local athletes following a recently completed renovation and expansion, the hospital recently reported. The facility features a new outdoor observation track area and renovated gym with new technology therapy equipment, according to Jay...
Richmond Public Library West Side Branch to host author talk
Scott Badler, author of the new book JFK and the Muckers of Choate: A Real-to-Life Novel, will host a talk and book signing at the Richmond Public Library’s West Side Branch on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. The Standard profiled the Marina Bay resident in advance of his...
Decades-old Bay Area Cattlemens could be demolished, replaced with Chick-fil-A
The Cattlemens steakhouse has been part of the community for five decades.
sfbayview.com
Stop locking us out! Hire Black developers!
Last month the SF Bay View reported cold, brown water at the Fillmore’s Plaza East housing due to a disingenuous last ditch attempt by the billion-dollar slumlord developer, McCormack Baron Salazar (MBS), to show they are addressing long overdue violations and much needed repairs. The slumlord gets an F for effort – and still City Hall allows them a pass.
Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
postnewsgroup.com
Schaaf Administration Proposes Rezoning Former Mills College Campus to Allow Condos, Retail Development
Buried in a draft plan for future housing in Oakland, submitted to City Council by Mayor Libby Schaaf’s Administration, is a map of zoning changes that would rezone the beautiful park-like 135-acre campus at what is now known as Mills College at Northeastern University to allow for private real estate development, including condominiums and retail, the Oakland Post has learned.
kalw.org
Contra Costa County 'Supes' may close youth facility
The board was originally set to consider the matter last Tuesday but was forced to delay to a week due to the length of deliberations concerning other matters. Supervisors are considering closing the facility due to a dwindling population and $5.4 million in necessary repairs to keep it open. Operating expenses for the facility total about six-and-a-half million dollars for fiscal year 2022-23.
Bay Area city looks likely to ban construction of new gas stations
The city currently has 12 gas stations.
SF promotes new home security initiative for Sunset District
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar and community members of Sunset District gathered to promote a new home security initiative for residents of the Sunset District on Friday. The initiative includes a new Video Doorbell Home Security program, new neighborhood watch groups and free safety assessments for homeowners. The Video Doorbell Home […]
San Francisco sees dip in rent prices in October: study
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rent prices in San Francisco dropped in October for the second-straight month, according to a study conducted by Apartment List. The study showed a 0.7% decrease in October for rent in the city. Even with October’s dip, rent prices are higher in the city than they were in October 2021. According […]
reelsf.com
Chan Is Missing - Chester's Cafe
… and Now, the cafe was at 1269 Mason, corner of Jackson (map) but has long since closed. Today it has been remodeled into apartments which explains the repurposed corner entrance; the cafe’s interior became apartment 1003. Note both Then and Now the cable car tracks of the Powell/Mason and Powell/Hyde lines crossing at this corner.
americanmilitarynews.com
5.1 earthquake hits near San Jose, rattling Bay Area
The San Francisco Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake centered near San Jose. The San Jose Fire Department did not receive any emergency calls related to the incident, spokesperson Erica Ray said. The San Jose Police Department said it did not receive any reports of damage or injuries.
Eater
This New Black-Owned Oakland Coffee Shop Hopes to Be a Gathering Place for the Community
“How do you maintain what Oakland was?” That’s a question attorney Creighton Davis, an Oakland native, has pondered as he’s seen his hometown change over the past few decades. He misses the days when he’d be out with his dad, who’d point someone out and say, “That’s our kinfolk.”
KTVU FOX 2
2 Bay Area cities among top 5 towns with the biggest housing shortages
OAKLAND calif., - San Francisco and San Jose are among the top 10 cities experiencing major housing shortages according to angi.com. Government to pay Camp Lejeune victims $21 billionCamp Lejeune Claims|. San Jose is a tech-hub, it's home to Tesla, Apple and Google. But, the city has one of the...
Courthouse News Service
Alameda County suburb sued over death of police captain by suicide
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — The family of a former police captain who died by suicide this year sued the city of Fremont, claiming its mayor, city manager and police chief caused him “severe emotional distress" that led to his death. Annabel Bobbitt and her two children sued in...
rwcpulse.com
Atherton: Criminal details emerge about man who owned home with buried car
As forensic experts examine a car found late last week buried on the grounds of a $15 million property in Atherton that may contain human remains, more details are emerging about the man who owned the home when the car was likely buried. Johnny Bocktune Lew, who owned the home...
Primorosa Salon in Point Richmond hosting ‘Haircuts for a Cause’
Primorosa Salon is inviting the community to enjoy its services while supporting children in need at its annual Haircuts for a Cause charity event on Sunday, Nov. 20. On that day, proceeds from services provided by the team of the salon at 1 W. Richmond Ave. will be donated to an orphanage in San Juan De Los Lagos in Jalisco Mexico. Money raised will be used to buy children clothes, toys and a beautiful Christmas party.
Stabbing, fighting at Dolores Park Halloween ‘Hill Bomb’
A man was stabbed during a confrontation near Dolores Park, where a crowd of Halloween skateboarders were hill-bombing down Dolores Street, according to both police sources and an eyewitness. At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing at 20th and Dolores streets, police said. Officers located a male victim...
White Supremacy Contra Costa County
The term" white supremacy" in a planning report for a proposed Office Racial Equity and Social Justice in Contra Costa County sparked a heated debate at a Board of Supervisors meeting. From California Hub member station KLAW Mary Katherine O'Connor has more.
sfbayview.com
Born with a silver spoon: Taking responsibility for your own actions
When I was 19 years old, I suffered a horrific accident while working in a restaurant and cooking clam fettuccine alfredo. Without proper training and eager to demonstrate a strong work ethic and passion for cooking, I lifted a 40-quart pot of boiling water from the stove and attempted to empty it into a drain some 15 feet away. It only took a few minutes for disaster to strike. I slipped on the floor. I was doused with scalding hot water.
