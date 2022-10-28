Indiana high school football sectionals roundup: Scores, stats, highlights and more

The IHSAA football state tournament got underway with a bang last week, and we've got even more action this week — Class 5A and Class 6A join in on the fun.

Cathedral 44, Lawrence North 35

Lawrence North 7 14 14 0 — 35 Cathedral 10 14 13 7 — 44

Scoring Plays

C — Brennan Wooten 4 pass from Danny O’Neil (Van Krisiloff kick)

LN — Montez Jones 27 run (Matt Dempsey kick)

C — Krisiloff 25 FG

LN — Israel Jackson 21 pass from Montez Jones (kick blocked)

LN — Ali Richardson 18 run (Jackson pass from Jones)

C — David Ayers 2 pass from O’Neil (Krisiloff kick)

C — Carson Johnson 25 run (Krisiloff kick)

C — Jaron Tibbs 8 pass from O’Neil (Krisiloff kick)

LN — Jones 1 run (kick blocked)

C — Johnson 29 run (run failed)

LN — Richardson 4 run (Mario Lomax pass from Jones)

C — Tibbs 15 pass from O’Neil (Krisiloff kick)

Individual Stats

Rushing — Cathedral: Johnson 33-226, O’Neil 10-23. Lawrence North: Jones 18-93, Richardson 15-53, Jackson 3-6, Demario Wood 1-0.

Passing — Cathedral: O’Neil 13-24-1, 190. Lawrence North: Jones 17-26-2, 276.

Receiving — Cathedral: Tibbs 5-82, Ayers 3-71, Wooten 3-19, Zach Meeks 2-18, Lawrence North: Lomax 8-127, Robert Oldham 4-65, Jackson 3-52, Richardson 1-20, Wood 1-12.

Brownsburg 48, Ben Davis 20

Three takeaways from Class 6A No. 3 Brownsburg’s 48-20 victory at No. 8 Ben Davis in a Class 6A Sectional 5 semifinal game Friday night:

Play of the game

I’ve covered enough games over the years not to count out Ben Davis, even down by 21 points in the second half. The Giants had the ball after halftime, trailing 27-6, and tried a trick play, flipping the ball back to quarterback Thomas Gotkowski, who then attempted deep pass over the middle. But Griffin Simpson was there to intercept it and return it 42 yards for a touchdown. That made it 34-6 Brownsburg and probably ended any hopes of a miracle comeback.

'Fix the tournament.' 1st-round top-10 clash leaves one title contender heading home early.

Turning point

On its opening drive, Brownsburg went for it on fourth-and-1 at its own 29 and Garrett Sherrell picked up three years on the gamble. But the Bulldogs were forced to punt four pays later. The Ben Davis returner tried to pick it up after two bounces and turned it over. Brownsburg quickly turned that into momentum as Jayden Whitaker hit Corey Smith for a 31-yard gain and Caleb Marcus scored on a 2-yard run on the next play. It was on from there as Brownsburg ran out to a 24-0 lead and never looked back.

Standout performer

It wasn’t necessarily a huge statistical night for the Brownsburg offense, despite the 48 points. Collectively, the defense played really well. There were four defensive turnovers and between Simpson’s return and Nick Cloyd’s 39-yard interception return for a score, Brownsburg turned them directly into 14 points.

Brownsburg – 14 13 14 7 -- 48

Ben Davis – 0 6 14 0 –- 20

Scoring Plays

Brownsburg – Caleb Marcus 2 run (Nick Berry kick)

Brownsburg – Freddy Hawthorne 24 pass from Jayden Whitaker (Berry kick)

Brownsburg – FG Berry 24

Brownsburg – Garrett Sherrell 29 run (Berry kick)

Ben Davis – Destin Beauchamp 17 pass from Thomas Gotkowski (pass failed)

Brownsburg – FG Spencer Porath 38

Brownsburg – Griffin Simpson 42 interception return (Berry kick)

Ben Davis – Marques Reese 7 pass from Gotkowski (Ben Rudolph kick)

Brownsburg – Nick Cloyd 39 interception return (Berry kick)

Ben Davis – Lincoln Murff 36 pass from Gotkowski (Rudolph kick)

Brownsburg – Garrett Sherrell 1 run (Berry kick)

Individual Stats

Rushing — Brownsburg: Marcus 17-91, Sherrell 16-80, Ariyan Balance 1-0, Jake Dunn 2-0, Whitaker 3-(-9). Ben Davis: Gotkowski 12-56, Alijah Price 14-44, Isaac White 7-58, Cameron Morrison 1-2.

Passing — Brownsburg: Whitaker 9-15-0 135, Cayden Olinger 1-1-0 30. Ben Davis: Gotkowski 25-48-2 253.

Receiving — Brownsburg: Corey Smith 4-92, Hawthorne 1-24, Cameron Edwards 2-46, Olinger 1-2, Marcus 2-1. Ben Davis: Murff 9-87, Reese 4-58, Zane Skibinski 4-29, Destin Beauchamp 3-20, Price 1-15, Co’Marion Stewart 1-5.

Westfield 28, Carmel 9

On Friday night, the Westfield Shamrocks achieved what they hadn’t done since 1956.

Behind a game-high 137 yards rushing and two touchdowns from running back Kendall Garnett and a stout defensive performance, the Class 6A No. 9 Shamrock eliminated the No. 7 Carmel Greyhounds, 28-9, during the Sectional 4 semifinals.

Westfield’s win over Carmel marked its first since 1956 when the Shamrocks won 12-0.

More: Westfield chasing 3rd straight state finals trip, but hadn't beat Carmel. Until now.

The host Greyhounds (6-4) were limited to three field goals from Ben Sponsler from distances of 36, 31 and 28 yards.

Westfield quarterback Cole Ballard finished with 92 yards passing on 7 of 14 completions and a rushing touchdown. Max Nosier rushed for a touchdown.

The Shamrocks (7-3) advance to next week’s Sectional 4 finals at home against Noblesville (4-6). Westfield beat Noblesville, 34-33, on Sept. 9 this season.

Westfield 7 7 7 7 — 28 Carmel 3 3 3 0 — 9

C – Ben Sponsler 36 FG

WF – Max Nosier 8 run (Brody Boehm kick)

C – Sponsler 31 FG,

WF – Kendall Garnett 16 run (Boehm kick)

C – Sponsler 28 FG

WF – Ballard 5 run (Boehm kick)

WF – Garnett 4 run (Boehm kick)

Rushing — Westfield: Garnett 21-137, Ballard 11-52, Ryan Creager 5-24, Nosler 2-15, J. Gilbert 1-0; Carmel: Alijah Alfayyad 18-71, Nicholas Beidl 6-46, Jack Kazmierczak 10-18, Levell Stewart 2-6.

Passing — Westfield: Ballard 7-14-1 92; Carmel: Kazmierczak 16-25-1 151.

Receiving — Westfield: Webster 3-51, Dillon Thieneman 2-23, Gabe Aramboles 2-18; Carmel: Blake Matthews 4-70, Reece Bellin 4-26, A. Caldwell 3-27, N. Rodgers 3-23, Cade Williams 1-3, Alfayyad 1-2.

Noblesville 35, Zionsville 10

Zionsville 0 3 0 7 — 10 Noblesville 14 14 7 0 — 35

Scoring Plays

N — Gage Gulley 13 run (Jack Letourneau kick)

N — Logan Shoffner 66 run (Letourneau kick)

N — Blake Widget 4 run (Letourneau kick)

N — Shoffner 49 run (Letourneau kick)

Z — Trevor Henkle 24 FG

N — Gabe Bellan 52 run (Letourneau kick)

Z — Lauer Cawi 72 run (Henkle kick)

Individual Stats

Rushing — Zionsville: Cawi 2-72, Christian Abney 9-62, Hanson Hinshaw 7-31, Case Anderson 2-10, Eugene Hilton 1-(minus-1). Noblesville: Shoffner 10-149, Bellan 10-95, Gulley 7-75, B. Widget 10-31, Landon Hughes 4-29, Brody Gump 1-26, Mesfin Lynas 3-13, Aden Widget 4-7, Jacob Baker 2-4, Jon York 3-(minus-1), Shepard Coyne 1-(minus-2).

Passing — Zionsville: Abney 6-20-2, 49; Cawi 1-3-1, 7. Noblesville: Hughes 1-1-0, 38.

Receiving — Zionsville: Ryan Skura 3-40, Eugene Hilton 2-8, Nolan Teising 1-7, Mason Riggins 1-1. Noblesville: Shoffner 1-38.

Brebeuf 35, Mooresville 14

Brebeuf secured its first Class 4A home playoff win Friday night, pulling away for a 35-14 win over Mooresville in the sectional semifinal. Brebeuf (7-3) advances to face Roncalli in the sectional championship game.

Turning point : Up seven with five minutes left and its opponent down to two timeouts, Brebeuf could have ran clock. Instead, it remained aggressive with a Maverick Geske first-down pass followed by a 25-yard run by CJ Harris to move Brebeuf to the Mooresville 23. Three plays later, Geske connected with Taylor Clark for a 23-yard touchdown pass.

Another third down conversion by Brebeuf – that was a theme throughout the second half – this one extending its lead to 28-14 with 3:12 remaining.

More: Brebeuf Jesuit battles through 'some stuff' to beat Mooresville in 4A sectional

Play of the game : It didn't amount to anything – Mooresville ultimately turned it over on downs – but the Pioneers ran a reverse on the second-half kickoff. Hogan Denny received the kick, took a few steps to his right, then turned and flung the ball back to JJ Knight, who broke off a nice run, taking it to the Brebeuf 45 for a 53-yard return.

It was fun and one of the few trick plays that actually worked Friday night.

Player(s) of the game: Brebeuf's defense. Brebeuf had pressure on Nick Patterson pretty consistently throughout the game, and forced four turnovers. Merrick Macaluso and Javawn Brooks both had interceptions in the first half; Cole Williams had a strip sack on the first play of the fourth quarter; and Ryan Joyce put the game on ice with an interception with 2:34 remaining.

Monrovia 21, Speedway 20

Monrovia 7 7 0 7 — 21 Speedway 7 0 7 6 — 20

S coring Plays

S — Blessin Bambo 25 pass from Connor Moreland (Ben Haviland kick)

M — Eli Wagner 2 run (Emery Newlin kick)

M — Jozy Hand 4 run (Newlin kick)

S — Deejay Mcferson 17 pass from Moreland (Haviland kick)

S — Mcferson 4 run (run failed)

M — Dustin Kostrzewski 22 pass from Wagner (Newlin kick)

Individual Stats

Rushing — Speedway: Mcferson 23-144, Jazz Coleman 1-3, Moreland 5-(minus-23). Monrovia: Brayton Belcher 23-196, Hand 14-42, Kostrzewski 3-21, Wagner 4-19, team 4-0.

Passing — Speedway: Moreland 12-22-0, 156. Monrovia: Wagner 1-3-0, 22.

Receiving — Speedway: Bambo 3-85, Mcferson 2-29, Camden Bennett 3-17, Landon Short 1-13, Coleman 1-7, Camell Perry 2-5. Monrovia: Kostrzewski 1-22.

New Palestine 33, Greenfield-Central 9

Play of the Game: It wasn't a specific play but a series of plays that earn the nod here. After forcing a turnover on the one-yard line, the New Pal offense marched 99 yards in nine plays, capping the drive with a seven-yard Eian Roudenbush touchdown run out of the wildcat formation. The drive consisted of five straight first down plays, highlighted by a 36-yard completion from Daniel Tippett to Blake Nunnally.

'Put my big boy pants on and ball.' New Pal RB enters for injured star, keys sectional win

Turning Point: Junior running back Kyler Kropp came in for injured starter Grayson Thomas on the third play of the game. Kropp ran well, averaging four yards per carry on his first seven carries, but late in the second quarter he found his groove. Kropp ripped off runs of 15, 12, 11 and nine on consecutive carries. He capped the nine-play drive with a seven-yard touchdown, putting the Dragons up 19-6 with 2:43 left in the half. Kropp's strong drive showed Greenfield-Central that New Pal's offense would not miss a beat without Thomas.

Player of the Game: Kyler Kropp. Kropp came off the bench and rushed for 149 yards and one score on 24 carries. The junior rushed for 104 yards in the first half.

Danville 36, Western Boone 34 (OT)

It was an instant classic Friday in the Class 3A sectional semifinal at Western Boone. The host Stars had a nearly flawless record and No. 7 ranking coming in against a Danville team with a losing record, but the Warriors pulled out the upset in a 36-34 overtime thriller.

Danville (5-6) moves on to face Monrovia in next Friday’s sectional championship.

More: Danville's unlikely run continues with gutsy call for 2 and the win in OT upset

Play of the Game

With both teams receiving the ball at their opponents’ 10-yard line to start overtime, Danville got the ball first and scored on a fourth-down run by senior Derin Sharp from the 1. Instead of attempting the extra point to take a seven-point lead, Warriors head coach Jayme Comer opted to go for two. BJ Wuest took the end around and dove for the goal line to convert. Western Boone (9-2) matched the touchdown run with a keeper from quarterback Rowen Durbin, but came up short on the two-point try.

Turning Point

It was a game of momentum with three ties and four lead changes, but a key moment came late in the third with Danville driving to the Western Boone goal line. The Warriors recovered a fumble that Western Boone player lobbied hard for the officials to award to them. Danville retained possession and sophomore quarterback Conner Soper scored on a 1-yard keeper to tie the game at 28.

Player of the Game

Soper, who didn’t get his first start until Week 6 of the regular season, came up big in the passing game for the Warriors, finishing with three passing scores covering 64, 37 and 65 yards to go with his game-tying keeper. Soper finished 11-of-14 passing for 277 yards.

Bishop Chatard 41, Hamilton Heights 14

Bishop Chatard 14 13 7 7 — 41 Hamilton Hts. 0 0 14 0 — 14

BC — Jef Waugh 4 pass from Drew VanVleet (Jasper Chapman kick)

BC — Luke Purichia 2 run (Chapman kick)

BC — Purichia 17 run (Chapman kick)

BC — Jack Weybright 7 run (kick failed)

HH — Trey Ehman 3 run (Teigan Scoles kick)

BC — Weybright 25 run (Chapman kick)

HH — Tyler Champion 68 pass from Bodie Derrer (Scoles kick)

BC — Weybright 7 run (Chapman kick)

Rushing — Bishop Chatard: Weybright 17-115, Purichia 10-50, Joe Bridenstine 2-14, VanVleet 10-(minus-13). Hamilton Heights: Derrer 17-24, Ehman 7-16.

Passing — Bishop Chatard: VanVleet 16-23-0, 162. Hamilton Heights: Derrer 23-41-1, 207.

Receiving — Bishop Chatard: Weybright 2-45, Noah Dudik 3-43, Waugh 5-30, Aiden Duncan 3-26, Colin Guy 2-10, Nolan Stiffler 1-8. Hamilton Heights: Champion 4-96, Cooper Vondersaar 8-50, Jaylyn Pugh 4-26, Ehman 4-23, Evan Tilton 2-17, Owen VanHaaren 1-(minus-5).

HSE 35, Homestead 0

Jalen Alexander raced for three touchdowns and Ty Bradle threw a pair of TD passes, but it was suffocating defense that lifted the Class 6A No. 1 Royals (10-0) to a dominant shutout win over the visiting Spartans (5-5). HSE didn’t allow a single Spartan runner to finish with positive rushing yards, holding Homestead to negative 34 yards on just 15 attempts.

Homestead 0 0 0 0 — 0 Hamilton SE 14 7 14 0 — 35

HSE — Donovan Hamilton 34 pass from Ty Bradle (Carter Gutt kick)

HSE — Jalen Alexander 44 run (Gutt kick)

HSE — Alexander 19 run (Gutt kick)

HSE — Alexander 1 run (Gutt kick)

HSE — John McCoy 13 pass from Braydle (Gutt kick)

Rushing — HSE: Alexander 11-88, Azariah Wallace 11-41, Marvin Drake 2-18, Sam Forrest 4-14, Silas Newton 1-7, Chandler Weston 1-5. Homestead: Jake Thrash 2-(minus-2), Kamden Johnson 9-(minus-14), Peyton Slaven 4-(minus-18).

Passing — HSE: Bradle 9-15-0, 154; Weston 1-3-0, 21. Homestead: Slaven 12-23-0, 166.

Receiving — HSE: McCoy 3-48, Hamilton 2-45, Newton 2-41, Joe Karwowski 1-21, Clayton Wilke 1-17, Jack Osiecki 1-13. Homestead: Brett Fuchs 5-81, Grant Leeper 2-41, Kail Swager 3-29, Mason Auxier 2-15.

Center Grove 14, Franklin Central 10

The Class 6A No. 4 Trojans (8-2) rallied in the fourth quarter on an Eli Hohlt 3-yard touchdown run, overcoming a rare sectional deficit in a win over the host Flashes (3-7), who were on the verge of handing CG its first sectional loss since 2010. Jeremiah Smith gave Franklin Central the lead with a short TD run to cap a 97-yard night rushing.

Center Grove 7 0 0 7 — 14 Franklin Central 0 3 0 7 — 10

Scoring Plays

CG — Micah Coyle 15 run (Nolan Foley kick)

FC — Zach Naessens 26 FG

FC — Jeremiah Smith 2 run (Naessens kick)

CG — Eli Hohlt 3 run (Foley kick)

Individual Stats

Rushing — Center Grove: Coyle 29-129, Holt 2-3, Rylan Cook 1-2, Owen Bright 1-0, Jack Browning 1-0, Tyler Cherry 3-(minus-14). Franklin Central: Smith 24-97, Braylen Gillard 4-12, Jayon Harvey 2-7, Francisco Marroquin 1-4, Nevan Tutterow 2-1.

Passing — Center Grove: Cherry 11-15-0, 178. Franklin Central: Tutterow 12-17-2, 91.

Receiving — Center Grove: Hohlt 2-58, Owen Wright 3-44, Noah Coy 2-42, T..J. McWilliams 2-25, Grant Baldwin 1-8, Coyle 1-1. Franklin Central: William McKinley 2-29, Jayon Harvey 4-26, Damir Swanigan 2-15, Caden Logue 1-8, Anthony Coker 1-8, Braylen Gillard 2-5.

Plainfield 35, Harrison (W.L.) 28

In perhaps the most ironic twist on a sectional semifinal night in Indiana, the Class 5A No. 5 Raiders (8-2) were stunned by a fourth-quarter comeback by the visiting Quakers (5-5) that was capped by a 56-yard fumble return touchdown by a Plainfield defender named Harrison -- senior Harrison Hrbek. The two teams seesawed through four ties and three lead changes before quarterback Hunter Newell completed a night that included three TD passes and a touchdown run.

Plainfield 14 0 7 14 — 35 Harrison 7 7 7 7 — 28

Scoring Plays

H — Nickolas Schremp 8 pass from Ben Henderson (Stene kick)

P — Grant Irwin 48 pass from Hunter Newell (Cameron Grimes kick)

P — Newell 2 run (Grimes kick)

H — Carter Knoy 44 pass from Henderson (Stene kick)

H — Knoy 68 run (Stene kick)

P — Irwin 39 pass from Newell (Grimes kick)

H — Brendan Gothrup 17 pass from Henderson (Stene kick)

P — Irwin 38 pass from Newell (Grimes kick)

P — Harrison Hrbek 56 fumble return (Grimes)

Individual Stats

Rushing — Plainfield: Noah Hessong 25-120, Newell 10-18, Troy Larrison 1-8, team 3-(minus-7). Harrison: Knoy 6-89, Henderson 11-81, Chris Ferguson 8-59, Ethan Popp 10-41.

Passing — Plainfield: Newell 14-19-0, 222. Harrison: Henderson 10-14-1, 95.

Receiving — Plainfield: Irwin 4-135, Hessong 2-34, Isaiah Miller 3-26, Chris Stephens 2-15. Harrison: Knoy 2-56, Gothrup 2-18, Ferguson 3-14, Schremp 1-8, Carter McDonald 2-(minus-1).

Fishers 49, Fort Wayne Northrop 7

Fishers 28 21 0 0 — 49 Northrop 0 0 0 7 — 7

Scoring Plays

F — Khobie Martin 14 run (Jon Tangera kick)

F — Martin 7 run (Tangera kick)

F — Bennett Gorak 14 run (Tangera kick)

F — Noah McPeek 6 pass from Lucas Minns (Tangera kick)

F — Carson Dunn 6 run (Tangera kick)

F — Dunn 20 pass from Minns (Tangera kick)

F — Martin 8 run (Tangera kick)

FWN — Keone Bates 11 run (Jakob Gump kick)

Individual Stats

Rushing — Fishers: Martin 11-110, C. Dunn 8-56, Brady Griffits 1-51, Ian Jennings 5-26, Gorak 3-26, Minns 1-5, team 2-0. Northrop: Bates 11-42, Tavon Freeman 10-21, Janilan Barksdale-Wilson 3-9, Jayden Schmenk 1-7, Zayne Love 1-2, Julante Hinton 5-0.

Passing — Fishers: Minns 6-10-0, 87; Gorak 2-4-0, 28; Huston Dunn 2-4-0, 25. Northrop: Bates 3-8-0, 31.

Receiving — Fishers: C. Dunn 3-59, Joe Syrus 2-42, McPeek 2-28, Joey McDermott 1-5, Jennings 1-3, Aidan Zimmer 1-3. Northrop: Love 1-13, Schmenk 1-11, Matthew Morgan 1-7.

Roncalli 69, Crispus Attucks 0

Crispus Attucks 0 0 0 0 — 0 Roncalli 35 14 7 13 — 69

Scoring Plays

R — J.J. Prendergast 45 pass from Arik Moyers (Joe Parrett kick)

R — Luke Hansen 17 run (Parrett kick)

R — Charlie Elsener 12 pass from Moyers (Parrett kick)

R — James Guthrie 19 pass from Moyers (Parrett kick)

R — Benjamin Brandenburg 11 pass from Moyers (Parrett kick)

R — Hansen 48 run (Parrett kick)

R — Henry Adams 6 run (Nick Bastid kick)

R — Rogan Benich 4 run (Bastida kick)

R — Spencer Burge 24 run (Bastida kick)

R — Drew Nelson 11 run (no kick)

Individual Stats

Rushing — Roncalli: Hansen 8-123, Burge 11-73, Adams 10-55, Benich 7-30, Drew Nelson 6-35, Jayden Buchanan 2-5. Attucks: Diego Pettiford 16-52, Darrell Taylor 5-17, Keeshum Cox 1-11, Jeremiah Armour 5-7, Kerry Joseph 2-(minus-2), Julian Saucedo 1-(minus-17).

Passing — Roncalli: Moyers 4-4-0, 84; Nelson 2-2-0, 20; Buchanan 1-4-0, 15. Attucks: Pettiford 5-14-0, 35.

Receiving — Roncalli: J.J. Prendergast 1-45, Rudy Schoettle 2-20, Guthrie 1-16, Karter Simmons 1-15, Elsener 1-12, Brandenburg 1-11. Attucks: Cox 3-31, Duane Pollard 1-5, Danell Crain 1-(minus-1).

Guerin Catholic 34, Tippecanoe Valley 14

Guerin 0 13 14 7 — 34 Tippecanoe Valley 0 7 7 0 — 14

Scoring Plays

GC — Justin Zdobylak 40 run (Evan Guenthner kick)

TV — Landon Durkes 10 pass from Nate Parker (Gage Overby kick)

GC — Harrison Miller 66 pass from Malcolm Houze (kick failed)

GC — Alex Gibbs 42 pass from Houze (Guenthner kick)

GC — Zdobylak 84 run (Guenthner kick)

TV — Eastgate 1 run (Overby kick)

GC — Houze 10 run (Guenthner kick)

Individual Stats <EL,3>

Rushing — Guerin: Zdobylak 23-241, Houze 3-16, Anthony Ferrucci 5-15, Luke Moody 2-14, Miller 1-12, team 1-0. Tippecanoe Valley: Parker 23-169, Eastgate 8-4, Dalton Alber 2-4, Trent Marshall 1-3.

Passing — Guerin: Houze 10-20-0, 196. Tippecanoe Valley: Eastgate 12-19-2, 155; Parker 1-1-0, 10.

Receiving — Guerin: Miller 1-66, Gibbs 3-47, Will Fremion 3-37, Zdobylak 1-20, (34) 1-17, Ferrucci 1-9. Tippecanoe Valley: Parker 3-64, Wade Jones 3-58, Durkes 6-45, Brock Derf 1-(minus-2).

Scecina 48, Clarksville 18

Scecina 13 7 21 7 — 48 Clarksville 0 12 0 6 — 18

Scoring Plays

S — Brandon Fitts-Ramsey 15 run (Carter Nolan kick)

S — Jacob Martin 33 pass from D.J. Mendez (kick failed)

S — Fitts-Ramsey 10 run (Nolan kick)

C — Robert Lamar 3 run (pass failed)

C — Lamar 71 run (pass failed)

S — Fitts-Ramsey 45 run (Nolan kick)

S — Mason Beriault 28 pass from Mendez (Nolan kick)

S — Mendez 1 run (Nolan kick)

S — Wil Battles 10 run (Owen Weinzierl kick)

C — Lamar 8 run (pass failed)

Individual Stats

Rushing — Scecina: Fitts-Ramsey 14-164, Marcus Greathouse 6-48, Mendez 5-16, Masyn McClellan 2-12, Battles 1-10, Brendan Keen 3-8. Clarksville: Lamar 44-196, Michael Davis 1-(minus-2), Caleb Cummings 3-(minus-29).

Passing — Scecina: Mendez 4-13-1, 84. Clarksville: Cummings 7-11-1, 92.

Receiving — Scecina: Beriault 2-34, Martin 1-33, Tamir Woods 1-17. Clarksville: Morgan Capps 5-88, Jayedyn Johnson 1-4, Lamar 1-0.

Covenant Christian 35, Riverton Parke 6

Riverton Parke 0 0 0 6 — 6 Covenant C. 0 14 14 7 — 35

Scoring Plays

CC — John Nabors 4 run (Luke Munoz kick)

CC — Noah Bryant 10 pass from Tony Flatt (Munoz kick)

CC — Bryant 3 run (Munoz kick)

CC — Bryant 11 run (Munoz kick)

CC — Gavin Tindall 10 pass from Flatt (Munoz kick)

RP — Jacob Hopton 36 pass from Kyle Price (run failed)

Individual Stats

Rushing — Riverton Parke: Derron Hazzard 11-49, Jacob Hopton 3-23, Michael Fellows 4-14, Barrett Roberts 5-14, Price 15-3, Brayden Griffin 1-2, Sean Vester 1-1, Austin Burns 1-(minus-1). Covenant Christian: Bryant 12-116, Nabors 7-95, Tindall 1-5, Flatt 1-(minus-9).

Passing — Riverton Parke: Price 3-4-0, 88. Covenant Christian: Flatt 9-13-1, 161.

Receiving — Riverton Parke: Hopton 2-73, Hazzard 1-15. Covenant Christian: Tindall 4-59, Nolan Jones 1-42, Landen Ross 1-27, Munoz 2-23, Bryant 1-10.

Franklin 35, Terre Haute South 34

Sophomore Alex Leugers ran for a career-high 88 yards and the game-winning touchdown with 1:28 to play, lifting the Class 4A No. 8 Grizzly Cubs (8-2) to their fifth straight victory and a rematch of their September loss to county and Mid-State Conference rival Whiteland in next week’s sectional finale. John Shepard ran for one TD and caught a pass for another to give Franklin the road win over Braves (6-4). The Cubs also earned a shot at a 9-win season for the first time since 1969.

Franklin 14 7 7 7 — 35 TH South 7 27 0 0 — 34

F — Nate Owens 10 fumble return (Patrick Fancher kick)

F — John Shepard 5 run (Fancher kick)

THS — Josh Cottee 1 run (Griffin Runyan kick)

THS — Cottee 20 run (Runyan kick)

THS — Cottee 12 run (Runyan kick)

THS — Runyan 27 FG

F — Shepard 9 pass from Beau Baker (Fancher kick)

THS — Nas McNeal 37 pass from Brady Wilson (Runyan kick)

THS — Runyan 41 FG

F — Shepard 2 run (Fancher kick)

F — Alex Leugers 4 run (Fancher kick)

Rushing — Franklin: Leugers 14-88, Shepard 18-73, Greyson Betts 3-17, Baker 3-13, Clay Pinnick 3-5, Kaleb Owens 1-(minus-1). TH South: Cottee 28-144, Wilson 2-(minus-2).

Passing — Franklin: Betts 6-13-0, 66; Pinnick 2-3-0, 21; Baker 1-1-0, 9; Max Clark 0-1-1, 0. TH South: Wilson 17-24-1, 188; McNeal 0-1-0, 0.

Receiving — Franklin: Clark 6-78, Shepard 2-15, Luke Bechert 1-6, Leugers 1-(minus-3). TH South: McNeal 5-66, Deshaun Lowe 7-59, Chris Herrin 2-26, Cottee 2-20, A.J. Watkins 1-13.

Sullivan 30, Cascade 14

Cascade 0 14 0 0 — 14 Sullivan 7 16 0 7 — 30

S — Rowdy Adams 12 run (Giuseppe Leone kick)

C — Toby Savini 23 run (kick failed)

S — Lane Deckard 4 run (Leone kick)

C — Damien Appleby 27 run (Devon Weigle pass from Brady Trebley)

S — Luke Adams 11 pass from R. Adams (kick failed)

S — Leone 31 FG

S — Deckard 19 run (Leone kick)

Whiteland 63, Terre Haute North 3

TH North 3 0 0 0 — 3 Whiteland 7 35 14 7 — 63

THN — Jack Butwin 26 FG

W — Slate Valentine 36 run (David Mathis kick)

W — Maalik Perkins 29 run (Mathis kick)

W — Valentine 6 run (Mathis kick)

W — Cameron Cooper 33 pass from Kevin Denham (Mathis kick)

W — Nyrius Moore-Smith 46 run (Mathis kick)

W — Dalton Hughes 31 interception return (Mathis kick)

W — Perkins 18 run (Mathis kick)

W — Devon Armstrong 4 run (Mathis kick)

W — Conner Grismer 3 run (Mathis kick)

Lutheran 63, Cloverdale 0

Cloverdale 0 0 0 0 — 0 Lutheran 34 29 0 0 — 63

L — Joe Davis 15 run (Nick Miller kick)

L — Josiah King 11 pass from Jackson Willis (Miller kick)

L — Jo. Davis 17 run (kick failed)

L — L.J. Ward 53 pass from Willis (Miller kick)

L — Gavin Mimms 30 fumble return (Miller kick)

L — Ward 6 pass from Willis (Miller kick)

L — Safety

L — Micah Mackay 49 pass from Willis (kick failed)

L — Devuan Jones 9 pass from Willis (Miller kick)

L — Braydon Hall 3 run (Miller kick)

Rushing — Lutheran: Jo. Davis 9-147, Hall 3-21, Campbell Richardson 4-19, Cole Snow 1-10, Cur’brian Shelby 1-6, Jimmy Davis 1-2, Ward 1-(minus-5), Mason Shrum 1-(minus-5). Cloverdale: Tayt Jackson 15-(minus-4), Levi Johnson 2-(minus-6), team 2-(minus-5).

Passing — Lutheran: Willis 14-15-0, 236; Shrum 2-3-0, 4; Richardson 0-1-0, 0. Cloverdale: Jackson 10-25-2, 77.

Receiving — Lutheran: Ward 3-85, Jones 4-64, Mackay 1-49, King 2-17, Shelby 2-12, Jo. Davis 2-9, Ji. Davis 2-4. Cloverdale: Tyson Bridges 1-37, McGuire Lee 3-27, Johnson 1-10, Levi Hilton 5-3.

Triton Central 24, Brownstown 19

Triton Central 7 7 10 0 — 24 Brownstown 0 6 7 6 — 19

TC — Jace Stuckey 2 run (Levi Dewey kick)

BC — Carson Darlage 18 run (kick failed)

TC — Ray Crawford 22 pass from Stuckey (Dewey kick)

TC — Crawford 5 run (Dewey kick)

BC — Grant Killey 12 run (Bryce Peak kick)

TC — Dewey 35 FG

BC — Killey 16 pass from Darlage (pass failed)

Rushing — Triton Central: Crawford 23-149, Brad Schultz 2-38, Stuckey 8-33, Brayden Wilkins 2-5. Brownstown: Killey 7-84, Darlage 17-79, Preston Garrison 4-18, Isaiah Engle 6-45, Gregory Hutcheson 7-10, Quentin Tiemeyer 4-8.

Passing — Triton Central: Stuckey 6-11-0, 71. Brownstown: Darlage 4-10-1, 53; Killey 0-1-0, 0.

Receiving — Triton Central: Crawford 1-22, Mason Compton 2-20, Wilkins 1-19, Dewey 2-10. Brownstown: Caleb Cummings 1-23, Killey 1-16, Hutcheson 1-13, Tiemeyer 1-1.

Batesville 35, Indian Creek 34

Indian Creek 6 14 6 8 — 34 Batesville 7 14 7 7 — 35

B — Will Jaisle 1 run (Brady Wonnell kick)

IC — Levi Pappas 4 run (kick failed)

B — Gage Pohlman 1 run (Wonnell kick)

IC — Malachi Mink 6 run (Nick Jackson kick)

IC — Jaxon Ramey 33 pass from Arj Lothe (Jackson kick)

B — Damien Dance 16 pass from Jaisle (Wonnell kick)

B — Jaisle 1 run (Wonnell kick)

IC — Mink 7 run (run failed)

IC — Mink 4 run (Gerson Coroa pass from Lothe)

B — Bobby Weiler 2 pass from Jaisle (Wonnell kick)

Rushing — Indian Creek: Mink 22-98, Lothe 4-51, Pappas 5-24, Lance Butler 1-4, team 1-1. Batesville: Jaisle 12-126, Pohlman 12-54, Cade Kaiser 4-30, team 3-17.

Passing — Indian Creek: Lothe 12-25-3, 284. Batesville: Jaisle 13-24-1, 172.

Receiving — Indian Creek: Butler 3-98, Ramey 4-97, Coroa 1-58, Brayden Lowhorn 1-23, Mink 2-2, team 1-6. Batesville: Kaiser 4-69, Dance 3-41, Bryson Bonelli 2-19, Pohlman 2-17, Weiler 1-2, team 1-24.

Sheridan 42, Monroe Central 26

Monroe Central 6 0 7 13 — 26 Sheridan 14 14 7 7 — 42

S — Keegan Hampton 40 blocked punt return (Owen Bell kick)

S — Zach Bales 17 run (Bell kick)

MC — No scoring information available

S — Jacob Jones 46 pass from Caleb Alexander (Bell kick)

S — Peyton Cross 4 run (Bell kick)

MC — No scoring information available

S — Bales 17 fumble return (Bell kick)

S — Cross 6 run (Bell kick)

MC — No scoring information available

MC — No scoring information available

Rushing — Sheridan: Cross 30-165, Bales 8-61, Jones 6-37, Alexander 3-3.

Passing — Sheridan: Alexander 1-2-0, 46; Bales 1-1-0, 15.

Receiving — Sheridan: Jones 2-61.

Martinsville 42, Bedford NL 14

Red-hot Artesians passer Tyler Adkins kept up his torrid post-season pace with four more touchdown passes and 338 yards on a 17-of-19 performance in the air, leading Martinsville (8-3) to a rout of the visiting Stars (6-5). The Artesians rode a 28-point second quarter to an insurmountable lead, then got 102 yards on the ground from Brayden Shrake and Adkins’ partnership with Garrett Skaggs (nine catches, 175 yards, two scores) to pull away.

Bedford 0 7 0 7 — 14 Martinsville 0 28 14 0 — 42

M — Hunter Stroud 1 pass from Tyler Adkins (Ethan Haenlein kick)

M — Brayden Shrake 6 run (Haenlein kick)

B — Ryker Hughes 56 pass from Memphis Louden (Billy Cline kick)

M — Garrett Skaggs 34 pass from Adkins (Haenlein kick)

M — Shrake 12 run (Haenlein kick)

M — Josh Jones 18 pass from Adkins (Haenlein kick)

M — Skaggs 1 pass from Adkins (Haenlein kick)

B — Brayson Short 16 pass from Louden (Cline kick)

Rushing — Martinsville: Shrake 25-102, Adkins 3-25, Caden Collier 3-3. BNL: Louden 11-78, Cal Gates 4-29, Dylan Nikirk 7-18, Trace Rynders 3-10, Kaedyn Bennett 2-5, Evan Wilcher 2-0, Dayson Kirby 1-(minus-4).

Passing — Martinsville: Adkins 17-19-0, 338. BNL: Louden 8-13-0, 95.

Receiving — Martinsville: Skaggs 9-175, Trevor Hott 2-71, Jones 2-43, Stroud 2-24, Shrake 2-22. BNL: Hughes 1-56, Short 3-25, Wilcher 1-7, Nikirk 1-4, Kole Bailey 1-3, Rynders 1-0.

Warren Central 58, Southport 0

Warren Cen. 30 21 7 0 — 58 Southport 0 0 0 0 — 0

WC — Keith Jackson 59 pass from Adonis Adams-Figueroa (Lee Alexander run)

WC — Jackson 1 run (Alexander run)

WC — Joe Walker 43 pass from Adams-Figueroa (Elijah Slibeck kick)

WC — Ronald Baskerville 23 run (Slibeck kick)

WC — Walker 37 pass from Adams-Figueroa (Slibeck kick)

WC — De’marion Harris 5 pass from Jackson 5 pass (Julian Patton kick)

WC — Devaon Holman 63 punt return (Patton kick)

WC — David Taylor Jr. 2 run (Patton kick)

Rushing — Warren Central: Christopher Jordan 4-62, Jewel Jagoe 3-26, Baskerville 4-19, Taylor 3-17, Jackson 2-10, Camron Lynn 4-8, Cyron Williams 1-2, Jordan Williams 1-2, Harris 1-(minus-2). Southport: Josiah Ottinger 13-90, Tony Taylor 9-6, Christian VanVolkenburg 2-1, A.J. Reynolds 4-(minus-31).

Passing — Warren Central: Adams-Figueroa 6-9-0, 197; Jagoe 2-3-0, 41; Jackson 2-2-0, 18. Southport: Bryce Calvert 5-16-1, 35; Reynolds 4-9-0, 26.

Receiving — Warren Central: Walker 3-94, Jackson 1-59, Holman 1-38, Cyron Williams 1-33, Zachary Simon 1-19, Jo’ziah Edmond 1-8, Elijah Stewart 1-8, Harris 1-5. Southport: Carter McGaha 2-20, Reynolds 2-17, Ottinger 2-1, Braylon Koenig 1-9, Uriah Stearman 2-4

Avon 25, Pike 14

Avon 13 3 0 9 — 25 Pike 0 7 7 0 — 14

A — Jalen Jones 1 run (kick failed)

A — Noah Washington 16 pass from Mason Reynolds (Isaac Monroe kick)

P — Gavin Grays 10 pass from Lakendrick Suttle (Brendon Beckwith kick)

A — Monroe 27 FG

P — Grays 46 pass from Suttle (Beckwith kick)

A — Safety, quarterback sacked in end zone

A — Keyton Jones 27 interception return (Tyler Church kick)

Rushing — Pike: Jeremiah Berry 15-40, Malachi Jackson 6-7, Avery Douglas 3-3, Suttles 4-3, Anthonee Echols 1-1, Quinn Paige 1-1, Bryce Hughes 1-(minus-3). Avon: Dailon Zeigler 20-162, Jones 21-63, Reynolds 6-(minus-2), Wyatt Pennington 1-(minus-4), Layton Moore 1-(minus-5).

Passing — Pike: Suttles 11-24-2, 160; Douglas 4-4-0, 37; team 0-1-0, 0. Avon: Reynolds 8-21-0, 120.

Receiving — Pike: Grays 6-103, Jackson 4-32, Paige 2-28, Hughes 1-21, Berry 2-13. Avon: Anthony Kennedy 2-42, Washington 2-38, Jones 1-27, Aidan Chavis 2-9, Moore 1-4.

Heritage Christian 21, Shenandoah 6

Shenandoah 0 0 0 6 — 6 Heritage Christian 0 7 7 7 — 21

HC — Christian Dora 27 pass from Kyle Antoine (David Reynolds kick)

HC — Luke Valerio 80 pass from Antoine (Reynolds kick)

S — Hayden Tomlinson 6 run (kick failed)

HC — Jalen Bonds 1 run (Reynolds kick)

Rushing — Heritage Christian: Antoine 9-114, Bonds 18-93, Valerio 2-20. Shenandoah: Stats N/A.

Passing — Heritage Christian: Antoine 8-11-0, 176; Issac Jones 1-1-0, 41. Shenandoah: Stats N/A.

Receiving — Heritage Christian: Valerio 3-114, Dora 3-73, Bonds 2-26, Jones 1-4. Shenandoah: Stats N/A.

Traders Point 48, North Vermillion 28

Traders Point 17 14 10 7 — 48 N.Vermillion 8 8 6 6 — 28

NV — Jerome White 13 run (Andrew Botner run)

TP — Colton Pollard 18 pass from Cooper Simmons-Little (Mason Smith kick)

TP — Pollard 21 pass from Simmons-Little (Smith kick)

TP — Smith 23 FG

TP — Simmons-Little 13 run (Smith kick)

NV — Cody Tryon 14 pass from White (Botner run)

TP — Eli Meals 43 pass from Simmons-Little (Smith kick)

TP — Simmons-Little 1 run (Smith kick)

NV — White 60 run (run failed)

TP — Smith 33 FG

TP — Justin Kirk 9 run (Smith kick)

NV — White 21 run (pass failed)

Rushing — Traders Point: Kirk 19-82, Simmons-Little 12-72, Meals 1-24, Phillip Moran 2-13, Ryan Kowal 1-7, team 1-(minus-1). North Vermillion: White 16-177, Botner 7-38, Tryon 4-9.

Passing — Traders Point: Simmons-Little 17-33-0, 322. North Vermillion: White 19-30-1, 248; Tryon 1-2-0, 11.

Receiving — Traders Point: Moran 9-169, Pollard 3-64, Meals 2-52, Jack Schavey 2-24, Anthony Dunville 1-13. North Vermillion: Tryon 9-155, Daniel Woody 4-52, Botner 3-24, Matthew Dawson 3-21, Shawn Martin 1-7.

Perry Meridian 38, Tech 8

Tech 0 0 8 0 — 8 Perry Meridian 17 21 0 0 — 38

PM — Andy Warren 1 run (Victor Thang kick)

PM — Thang 32 FG

PM — Name N/A fumble return (Thang kick)

PM — Jaylen Young 10 pass from Zach Huckaby (Thang kick)

PM — Warren 1 run (Thang kick)

PM — Landon Eagan 21 pass from Allen Zupan (Young pass from Zupan)

T — Name N/A 1 run (run good)

Rushing — Perry Meridian: Huckaby 8-69, Tristan Ling 4-27, Warren 7-24, Eagan 6-19, Zupan 1-0, Jonathan Hunter 4-0, Dylan Merilus 1-0, Zach Harris 1-0, Edrick Kwaleh 1-(minus-4). Tech: Team 24-61.

Passing — Perry Meridian: Zupan 5-12-0, 127; Huckaby 1-1-0, 10. Tech: Team 2-15-1, 54.

Receiving — Perry Meridian: Isaiah Hunter 2-72, Young 2-31, Eagan 1-21, Byron Hon 1-13. Tech: Team 2-54.

FINAL SCORES:

Avon 25, Pike 14

Batesville 35, Indian Creek 34

Bishop Chatard 41, Hamilton Heights 14

Brebeuf 35, Mooresville 14

Brownsburg 48, Ben Davis 20

Cathedral 44, Lawrence North 35

Center Grove 14, Franklin Central 10

Covenant Christian 35, Riverton Parke 6

Danville 36, Western Boone 34

Decatur Central 31, McCutcheon 19

Fishers 49, Fort Wayne Northrop 7

Franklin 35, Terre Haute South 34

Heritage Christian 21, Shenandoah 6

HSE 35, Homestead 0

Lawrence Central 42, North Central 0

Lutheran 63, Cloverdale 0

Martinsville 42, Bedford North Lawrence 14

Monrovia 21, Speedway 20

New Palestine 33, Greenfield-Central 9

Noblesville 35, Zionsville 10

Plainfield 35, Harrison 28

Roncalli 69, Crispus Attucks 0

Scecina 48, Clarksville 18

Sheridan 42, Monroe Central 26

Traders Point Christian 48, North Vermillion 28

Triton Central 24, Brownstown Central 19

Westfield 28, Carmel 9

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana high school football sectionals roundup: Scores, stats, highlights and more