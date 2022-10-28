Read full article on original website
4d ago
The people of Virginia voted for The Honorable Commonwealth of Va. Governor Youngkin to clean up the school system. If you don’t like it move to California. We the people made a choice. The stupidity is about to end. Thank you Governor.
whatever42
3d ago
This really is a sad sad world we have become. Fascism has ruined the human species. Fascism that is nothing more than jealousy. Kids choosing who they want to be. Kids trying to be "free to be me" Will people ever stop pushing their will on others? Lucifer was cast out for jealousy, causing war, creating fascism. Will we as a species ever learn.......
Belinda Aldridge
3d ago
Great job Youngkin remember we The People voted you in so there’s more of us behind you then against you never forget that!
Comments / 55