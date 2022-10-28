ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Forbes Advisor

What Is Patient Abandonment? (2022 Guide)

Patient abandonment is a type of medical negligence that occurs when a healthcare provider improperly terminates the doctor/patient relationship. When patient abandonment causes harm, the victim could pursue a medical malpractice claim to recover compensation for damages. It’s important to understand the definition of patient abandonment and to know what...
The Jewish Press

EMTs Zoom-Guided by Physicians & Midwives to Save Premature Breech Baby

A premature baby girl was successfully delivered and subsequently resuscitated in Kiriat Gat by two volunteer EMTs early Tuesday morning under the live video guidance of senior specialists from Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon. The mother, 24, who was in her 35th week of pregnancy, alerted emergency services after seeing...
The Herald News

Heading South for the Winter? Check This Medical Checklist

SUNDAY, Oct. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Escaping from a cold, wintery place to a warm climate can be fun for so-called "snowbirds" who migrate south for the winter. Still, experts say it's a good idea for older adults to prepare by having a "medical checklist" to ensure both regular care and help in case of an emerging issue while away from home. "Snowbirds should have their medical checklists completed...
The Guardian

My wife almost died because I delayed a visit to ER – but there’s a reason I avoid US hospitals

Last week I almost killed my wife. It was the middle of the night and E poked me awake (grounds for murder in itself) to tell me that she wasn’t feeling well and there was an agonising pain in her stomach. I made a few sympathetic noises, gestured towards some painkillers and went back to sleep. An hour later she budged me awake again to say that she thought she should go to the emergency room. “Are you sure?” I asked. The idea of rousing our sleeping toddler and Uber-ing to a Philadelphia hospital at 3am seemed a little extreme. “It’s probably just gas or something,” I said. “See how it is in the morning!”
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System And Weight Loss This Fall

Cold and flu season is dawning on us, which means it’s time to get our immune systems into gear. While there are many ways to maintain a healthy immune system, such as getting ample rest, regular exercise, hydration, and even certain supplements, one of the most important things is to maintain a healthy diet. In fact, certain foods are packed with nutrients that can help your body stay healthier than ever—including one tasty fruit.
12tomatoes.com

Mom Warns Others After Her Toddler Almost Dies From Common Food

This mother is urging parents to learn as much as they can about basic first aid after a harrowing experience that she had with her son. According to the NZHerald, her son nearly died while he was enjoying a very common snack for little ones. Ashlie Johnson never expected this to happen when she cut up some apple slices and gave them to her little boy, Declan.
medtechdive.com

Baxter warns hospitals to stop using connected incontinence pads over interference risk

Baxter issued an Urgent Medical Device Correction after learning its WatchCare incontinence management system can interfere with other medical devices. The device radiates radio frequency (RF) that may affect nearby devices, causing insulin overdoses, incorrect fetal heart tone readings and other errors. Baxter, which acquired WatchCare in its takeover of...

