KUOW
Washington's emergency order has ended, but you still have to wear masks in these places
Washington's statewide state of emergency order for the pandemic is over as of this morning, but some pandemic-era rules and precautions will remain. Employees with the city of Seattle and the state of Washington will still have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as a condition of employment. No boosters are required.
KUOW
Washington's lingering pandemic emergency orders are expiring
After more than two and a half years, the final lingering emergency declarations in Washington state are set to expire, marking a major milestone in the state’s pandemic battle. Washington Governor Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency over the Covid pandemic in February 2020. There have been more...
KUOW
Abortion billboards going up around Washington state
Billboards that support people seeking an abortion will start appearing on both sides of the Cascade Mountains in Washington state. "There are a lot of anti-abortion access and abortion rights billboards, and you don’t really see the side that is about health care," said Kia Guarino, executive director of Pro-Choice Washington, one of the reproductive rights organizations involved in the billboard campaign.
KUOW
Emergency Covid orders are ending. Where does that leave renters and landlords?
Covid emergency measures end Monday, Oct. 31, in both Seattle and Washington state. Those emergency orders include protections for tenants who fall behind on their rent. KUOW looked into what their expiration means for renters and their landlords. During the Covid emergency, many layers of tenant protections were put in...
KUOW
AG files suit to block $4 billion pre-merger payout to Albertsons' shareholders
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit Tuesday to prevent Albertsons from paying $4 billion to its shareholders before a proposed merger with Kroger can be reviewed by state and federal regulators. Ferguson said the “special dividend” payment would undercut Albertsons’ ability to compete during the time government regulators...
