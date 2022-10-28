Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Related
'It has to stop' | Wallingford police, neighbors upset by issues at Doolittle Park
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A play set at Doolittle Park in Wallingford was set on fire Saturday night and is now closed off as the town works to replace the equipment. The slides have been melted and the wooden frame is burnt. Richelle Stainton said it’s sad to see. She...
AAA, state police reminds parents and drivers to be vigilant on Halloween
CONNECTICUT, USA — AAA is reminding parents to be vigilant regarding trick or treating near roadways Monday night. They said keeping your child safe from distracted drivers is as simple as putting a reflective vest over their costume and always staying near them. AAA Spokesperson Jana Tidwell said every...
Waterbury fire officials respond to North Walnut Street blaze
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Fire Department responded to a fire on North Walnut Street Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 5 p.m. at a single-family home on 207 North Walnut St. The house was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, officials said. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the […]
Crisis Team Hits The Street
Social worker Yichu Xu and “peer recovery specialist” Nanette Campbell reported for duty Tuesday to start helping cops and firefighters deal with emergency calls — and pilot a new way of dealing with people in crisis. They spoke with Ollie Cooper, a regular on the Green,...
Amtrak will begin building new, faster CT River Bridge in 2024
The fix will cut commute times on Amtrak's Northeast Corridor at Connecticut River Bridge, which has become a chokepoint in recent years.
29-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Merritt Parkway In Stamford
State Police are searching for witnesses to a fiery crash that killed a 29-year-old Fairfield County man in a three-car collision on the Merritt Parkway. The crash took place in Stamford around 10:20 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 on the northbound side, Connecticut State Police said. An investigation found that Peter...
Former State Rep. admits to stealing $1.2M of West Haven's COVID funds
WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Former State Rep. and city employee Michael DiMassa pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that he stole more than $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds awarded to the city of West Haven. DiMassa is facing between 41-51 months in prison and a fine of up to...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Obscenities Over Political Signs
2022-11-01@5:44pm–#Fairfield CT– Police dispatched to the 600 block of Jennings Road because someone keeps coming by shouting obscenities at him because of the political signs in his yard. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
Historical home in Norwalk demolished without a permit
Officials say the owners had a permit to do renovations but not tear the house down, which would require review by the historical commission.
State police open applications as law enforcement agencies see recruitment challenges
MIDDLETOWN, Conn — The Connecticut State Police has opened the application process for the 134th Training Troop. Qualified applicants interested in becoming a state trooper have until November 28 to apply to become part of the 134th Training Troop, which is expected to enter the Training Academy in 2023.
DoingItLocal
ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES ENFORCEMENT ACTION AGAINST BRIDGEPORT GAS STATION OVER GAS TAX VIOLATION
(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced Bridgeport-based Nunes Auto Repair has paid $7,000 for failure to lower its prices by 25 cents per gallon on April 1 as required by the gas tax holiday suspension. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General found that Nunes Auto did not lower its price on regular grade gas until April 4 and the gas retailer consistently failed to fully lower prices on its mid- and premium-grade gas.
Mayor Elicker: One person dies from drag racing incident in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person died Sunday while involved in a drag racing incident in New Haven, according to Mayor Justin Elicker. Elicker said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in front of the Mobil gas station on Sargent Drive. “It appears there were multiple cars that were drag racing, and the cars […]
Fast, furious, fatal on New Haven roads
Fast, furious, fatal on New Haven roads this weekend, with two hit-and-runs, one of them fatal, and a deadly round of drag racing in the Connecticut city
sheltonherald.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
East Hampton registrar of voters administrator arrested for vandalism
EAST HAMPTON, Conn — One of the Registrar of Voters administrators for East Hampton has been arrested on charges accusing her of vandalizing a car parked in the street near her house in August. Lori Wilcox, listed on East Hampton's town's website as the Republican Registrar of Voters and...
2 die in Vernon home; Police release IDs
VERNON, Conn. — Police have released the identities of two people who were found dead in a Vernon home on Friday afternoon. Anthony Priester, 61 and Karen Priester, 60, were found Friday in a home on Vinetta Drive. Police said they had died of injuries from gunshot wounds. Police said there is no threat to the public.
Full buses, half-empty trains and wider (barely) airline seats…
Full buses, half-empty trains, wider airline seats and other items of transportation interest from land, sea and air.
milfordmirror.com
Milford prides itself on its shore, but how much of it is public?
MILFORD — Milford has 17.5 miles of coastline made up of public beaches, private homes, docks, and more, but just how much of it is accessible to the general public?. According to Jeremy Grant, director of open spaces, the answer is just about all of it. "There are about...
Early voting is on the ballot in CT, a key issue for Black and Latino residents
Connecticut is one of four states without early voting. But some Black and Latino voters say it would help them cast a ballot.
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded
2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 1