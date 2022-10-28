ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

More human remains found in Lake Mead as water levels continue to fall

 4 days ago
LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- Officials have reportedly unearthed more skeletal remains at the drought-stricken Lake Mead, making it at least the sixth discovery of its kind in a year.

A National Park Service spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that divers found remains Oct. 18 after someone located an apparent human bone during a dive the day prior. Foul play is reportedly not suspected in this case.

The discovery of human remains is not new to the Lake Mead area.

On May 1, a boater reportedly came across a barrel with bones in it and contacted authorities.

One of the boaters out on Lake Mead that day told KLAS-TV at the time, "We heard a woman scream from the side of the beach and then my husband went over to obviously see what was wrong. And then he realized there was a body there in a barrel."

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene and believe the victim died as a result of the gunshot wound. According to a police statement, detectives reportedly believe the person "was killed sometime in the mid '70s to early '80s, based on clothing and footwear the victim was found with."

Additional remains were found in the months following. In August, the National Park Service identified a person found May 7 as 42-year-old Thomas P. Erndt. He had reportedly been missing since August 2002 and is believed to have drowned.

Discoveries were also made July 25, Aug. 6 and Aug. 15.

In July, NASA shared satellite images showing Lake Mead’s "downward trend" of water levels, which are reportedly at their lowest since 1937.

When the body in the barrel was found in May, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ray Spencer told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, "The water level has dropped so much over the last 30 to 40 years that, where the person was located, if a person were to drop the barrel in the water and it sinks, you are never going to find it unless the water level drops."

