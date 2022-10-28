Read full article on original website
Related
Maryville warns people of utility bill scammers
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Leaders in the city of Maryville are warning people of utility scams. The city reported just this week two people got calls from scammers claiming they could give them a discount on their utility bill. Experts said this kind of phone call is indeed a scam...
Indicted former Knox County Sheriff’s chief no longer mentally competent for trial, lawyer says
A former chief of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office accused of using the agency’s drug fund and a county credit card as a piggy bank and on-duty subordinates as a private construction crew is no longer mentally competent enough to stand trial, his attorney says. Attorney Robert Kurtz says in a recent motion that David […] The post Indicted former Knox County Sheriff’s chief no longer mentally competent for trial, lawyer says appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
1 dead, 2 in custody following standoff at Heiskell dollar store near I-75
A Knox County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said that a SWAT team has been called to standoff at a store in Heiskell.
TBI investigating after fire destroys Masonic lodge in Claiborne County
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating a fire that destroyed a Masonic lodge in Speedwell over the weekend. The TBI said its special agent fire investigators are helping the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office to look into the circumstances of the fire. At the moment, the TBI said it has not been labeled an arson and the cause is under investigation.
Knoxville looks to add more affordable housing through new projects
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Knoxville will discuss an option for affordable rental housing relief in Tuesday's City Council meeting. The council will be considering funding two housing projects. These projects will be located in North and West Knoxville and would be for low-income households. Developers Central Terrace,...
wvlt.tv
Authorities investigating Masonic Lodge fire, leading member says he received an anti-Mason letter prior
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they are assisting the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office after a fire broke out at the Powell Valley Masonic Lodge and Mountain View United Methodist Church Sunday morning in Speedwell. No one died or was injured, according to...
Former Sevier County clerk sentenced for 2021 conspiracy charge
One of the two clerks who plead guilty to providing car titles for stolen vehicles in exchange for cash has been sentenced.
1 Person Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Monroe County (Monroe County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a hit-and-run crash in Monroe County on Saturday afternoon at around 12:39 p.m. The car was pulling a 12-foot wood plank trailer that remained at the scene.
Knoxville veteran wins fight for disability benefits after more than 14 years
After a more than decade-long wait, retired Air Force Airman Third Class Terry Laudermilk has received full disability benefits from the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs.
East Tennessee law enforcement agencies locate drug suspects in Operation "Trick-Or-Treat"
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — On Friday, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said they began Operation Trick-Or-Treat along with several other East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. They said Operation Trick-Or-Treat is an undercover drug operation that they worked on for several months. They said members of the sheriff's department and...
Planned Parenthood: Deceased man believed to be responsible for 2021 health center arson
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi said a man who died while in jail custody earlier this year is believed to be responsible for a series of attacks against its Knoxville health center in 2021, including an arson that happened last New Year's Eve. Ashley...
Sevierville PD warns of road work near exit 407 on I-40 this week
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department tweeted a warning to drivers about road work on I-40 this week, which will close multiple lanes. SPD said the work will be on the I-40 exit 407 ramps and overpass, a busy exit in and out of Sevier County. The work...
Anderson County traffic stop leads to shootout between officers, suspect
An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Anderson County after an attempted traffic stop resulted in an exchange of gunfire Sunday night.
WBIR
Oneida man faces murder charge in crash that killed KY police officer
LONDON, Ky. — An Oneida man faces a murder charge in a crash early Sunday that killed a Kentucky police officer. Kentucky State Police identified the defendant as Casey P. Byrd, 36. Authorities say he killed London Police Department Officer Logan K. Medlock, 26, of Keavy, Ky., when he...
wymt.com
Police seeing increase of domestic violence calls and arrests in one county
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are seeing an increase in a certain activity as we head into the holiday season. Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department say domestic violence related calls and arrests are becoming more common. They expect the trend to continue as more people go inside with the changing seasons and temperatures starting to drop.
wvlt.tv
Morgan Co. authorities conduct drug bust
United States Forest Service officials also urged visitors to remain cautious if near the campground and be on the lookout for black bears. Young-Williams Animal Center representatives announced Friday that they have reached critical capacity for adult dogs. Knoxville mayor makes bet with Lexington mayor on outcome of UT-UK game.
Sevier County Deputy Clerk sentenced in stolen car and drug ring
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sevier County Deputy Clerk Roberta Allen was sentenced to two years probation for accepting cash in exchange for official acts by U.S. District Court Judge Katherine Crytzer, Thursday. She will also have to pay a fine of $5,000. Prosecutors said Juan Jose Lopez Gallardo ran an...
Tennessee man arrested in connection to crash that killed Kentucky police officer
A Tennessee man has been arrested for his connection to a crash that killed a police officer in Kentucky early Sunday morning.
Loudon man charged in connection with El Pulpo Loco shooting
A man is facing charges in relation to the El Pulpo Loco shooting that took place earlier this month according to the Knoxville Police Department.
wvlt.tv
Police: Woman arrested after stealing man’s car, wheelchair
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was taken into custody after stealing a man’s car and wheelchair, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The theft reportedly happened Monday. According to the report, Jasmine Newman was living with a man who she had met through his son at the time. Newman was reportedly acting as the man’s caregiver and was also romantically involved with him.
Comments / 0