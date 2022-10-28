ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBIR

Maryville warns people of utility bill scammers

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Leaders in the city of Maryville are warning people of utility scams. The city reported just this week two people got calls from scammers claiming they could give them a discount on their utility bill. Experts said this kind of phone call is indeed a scam...
MARYVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Indicted former Knox County Sheriff’s chief no longer mentally competent for trial, lawyer says

A former chief of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office accused of using the agency’s drug fund and a county credit card as a piggy bank and on-duty subordinates as a private construction crew is no longer mentally competent enough to stand trial, his attorney says. Attorney Robert Kurtz says in a recent motion that David […] The post Indicted former Knox County Sheriff’s chief no longer mentally competent for trial, lawyer says appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

TBI investigating after fire destroys Masonic lodge in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating a fire that destroyed a Masonic lodge in Speedwell over the weekend. The TBI said its special agent fire investigators are helping the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office to look into the circumstances of the fire. At the moment, the TBI said it has not been labeled an arson and the cause is under investigation.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Knoxville looks to add more affordable housing through new projects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Knoxville will discuss an option for affordable rental housing relief in Tuesday's City Council meeting. The council will be considering funding two housing projects. These projects will be located in North and West Knoxville and would be for low-income households. Developers Central Terrace,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Police seeing increase of domestic violence calls and arrests in one county

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are seeing an increase in a certain activity as we head into the holiday season. Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department say domestic violence related calls and arrests are becoming more common. They expect the trend to continue as more people go inside with the changing seasons and temperatures starting to drop.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Morgan Co. authorities conduct drug bust

United States Forest Service officials also urged visitors to remain cautious if near the campground and be on the lookout for black bears. Young-Williams Animal Center representatives announced Friday that they have reached critical capacity for adult dogs. Knoxville mayor makes bet with Lexington mayor on outcome of UT-UK game.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Police: Woman arrested after stealing man’s car, wheelchair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was taken into custody after stealing a man’s car and wheelchair, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The theft reportedly happened Monday. According to the report, Jasmine Newman was living with a man who she had met through his son at the time. Newman was reportedly acting as the man’s caregiver and was also romantically involved with him.
KNOXVILLE, TN

