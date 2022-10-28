ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three seriously injured in Lake Street drive-by shooting

By WCCO Staff
MINNEAPOLIS -- Three were severely injured when gunfire erupted Friday afternoon near the intersection of Lake Street East and Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis.

Officers from the Third Precinct say they responded to the report of a shooting shortly after 3 p.m. on the 2200 block of Lake Street East, where they found a juvenile male, an adult man and woman all with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xfanK_0iqdhNG000
Gunshot damage to a bus shelter and window near Lake and Hiawatha in Minneapolis. CBS

Preliminary information indicates the shots were fired from a moving vehicle, MPD says. The three victims had been on the sidewalk when they were shot.

Minneapolis Public Schools confirmed that the juvenile male is a South High School student.

The incident is under investigation. No one has been arrested.

Comments / 20

Llll M
4d ago

November 8th you have a chance to make a change. it also sends the new guy a message... fix it or you'll be gone too.

Reply
10
mockingnah
4d ago

This state is going to the dogs Walz🤮🤮 You are a big problem!!!!! So is that Awful AG Ellison.

Reply(3)
12
Chanel
4d ago

It’s a horrible spot where people are always congregating in large groups. Many are laid out sleeping off a drinking binge or doing heavy drugs. It’s always been this way in that area. I mean large groups. The police have never done anything about it all these years. Someone is always pulling a weapon. This is nothing new.

Reply
3
 

