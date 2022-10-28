Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrat Lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herselfVictorSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk was Criticized after Posting a Baseless Conspiracy theory about the assault of Paul Pelosi on TwitterShameel Shams
Paul Pelosi's attacker could face 50 years in prisonLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
These Famous Writers Would be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
New rooftop bar opens in San FranciscoJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
WETM
Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’
(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Fransisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of...
Midterm polls – latest: FiveThirtyEight forecast puts Senate on knife-edge as Obama set to stump for Fetterman
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, Joe Biden is headed to Florida to campaign with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, who is fighting an uphill battle to unseat Governor Ron DeSantis. Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama is continuing his late-in-the-game tour...
Trump news – live: Supreme Court shields Trump tax returns but lifts hold on Lindsey Graham Georgia testimony
Donald Trump has been granted a temporary stay in his effort to keep the House Ways and Means Committee from gaining access to tax returns, with chief Supreme Court justice John Roberts giving the committee until next Thursday to respond. Mr Trump has fought for years to prevent the committee...
Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch
NEW YORK (AP) — As he played to a crowd of supporters in Robstown, Texas, former President Donald Trump drew cheers as he talked up his first two runs for the White House — and teased a third. “In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious...
Cynthia Tucker: Florida needs immigrant labor after all
Hundreds, if not thousands, of undocumented workers have flowed into storm-wrecked southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian, according to published reports, but Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, an ambitious Trumpist, has not rushed to eject them from his state. Why not? He made international headlines last month when he rounded up migrants in Texas and flew them to Massachusetts. Perhaps DeSantis has hit the pause button on his latest ploy to score points with MAGA Republicans because his September stunt is the subject of a criminal investigation...
Kari Lake Calls For Repealing Obamacare
The Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate criticized the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) for blocking Republican efforts to undo the health care law.
WETM
Treasury sanctions IS-Somalia weapons traffickers, al-Shabab
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department announced sanctions Tuesday against a weapons trafficking network affiliated with the Islamic State group in Somalia and the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group, which are accused of carrying out deadly terrorist acts on civilians including car bombings. The move to freeze and block any...
WETM
Pennsylvania court orders counties not to count undated, incorrectly dated ballots
(WHTM) – The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has ordered county boards of elections to not count ballots that are undated or have incorrectly dated outer envelopes. The order also says county board of elections should segregate and preserve any ballots contained in undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes in the November 8 election.
Gary Franks: Hate, antisemitism simply cannot be tolerated
The historical record is clear. The vast majority of the Jewish community has bonded with Black Americans on civil rights and social justice. Jewish Americans were supporters of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the NAACP, Urban League, and CORE during the height of the civil rights movement. They continued their support with desegregation and the quest for equal opportunity. Many gave their lives for the cause during the 1960s. When...
WETM
Red states may be turning more blue since pandemic start – here’s why
(NEXSTAR) — Some of America’s red and swing states (purple) may have gotten less Republican during the pandemic. That’s according to 2020-21 U.S. Census data cited by real estate outlet Redfin in a recent report. The main reason is increasing diversity in areas that are typically whiter,...
Comments / 0