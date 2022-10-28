ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM

Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’

(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Fransisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of...
The Daily Reflector

Cynthia Tucker: Florida needs immigrant labor after all

Hundreds, if not thousands, of undocumented workers have flowed into storm-wrecked southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian, according to published reports, but Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, an ambitious Trumpist, has not rushed to eject them from his state. Why not? He made international headlines last month when he rounded up migrants in Texas and flew them to Massachusetts. Perhaps DeSantis has hit the pause button on his latest ploy to score points with MAGA Republicans because his September stunt is the subject of a criminal investigation...
WETM

Treasury sanctions IS-Somalia weapons traffickers, al-Shabab

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department announced sanctions Tuesday against a weapons trafficking network affiliated with the Islamic State group in Somalia and the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group, which are accused of carrying out deadly terrorist acts on civilians including car bombings. The move to freeze and block any...
The Daily Reflector

Gary Franks: Hate, antisemitism simply cannot be tolerated

The historical record is clear. The vast majority of the Jewish community has bonded with Black Americans on civil rights and social justice. Jewish Americans were supporters of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the NAACP, Urban League, and CORE during the height of the civil rights movement. They continued their support with desegregation and the quest for equal opportunity. Many gave their lives for the cause during the 1960s. When...
