College GameDay reveals destination for Week 10 broadcast

College GameDay is on the move, ESPN’s popular pre-game college football show heading back to the SEC for a key Week 10 matchup. Saturday night, GameDay announced the show will be heading to Athens, Georgia for a showdown between the Bulldogs and Tennessee. Entering Week 9, those two programs were undefeated and ranked in the top 5, setting up a huge game after the two teams remained unscathed over the weekend.
Coaches Poll Week 10: 4 B1G teams crack top 25

The USA TODAY Coaches Poll is getting updated for Week 10! After a dramatic and action-packed Week 9 around the country, the new Coaches Poll has Georgia locked in at No. 1 overall. In the B1G, Ohio State secured another win and 44+ point scoring performance with a big 4th...
Mickey Joseph trolls reporter over Malachi Coleman question: 'You need to come to the class that I have to go to'

Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter during Nebraska’s weekly press conference. This comes after he had a slip-up when talking about Husker commit Malachi Coleman. Joseph was not allowed to talk about Coleman’s commitment, according to the NCAA’s rule. Joseph mentioned that Coleman was coming to Nebraska in a recent press conference.
College football rankings: Week 10 AP Top 25 released

College football Rankings are getting updated with the new AP Top 25 released on Sunday. Coming out of Week 9, the race for the College Football Playoff is in full swing, and the true contenders are standing out on the top of the poll. The top 4 in the country...
Kirk Herbstreit releases top performing players from Week 9, 1 B1G star featured

Kirk Herbstreit put out his top performers on Monday like he does every week. There was a B1G player that got mentioned on his list. It’s no surprise that Herbie is one of the people who is also high on J.T. Tuimoloau after his performance from Week 9. Tuimoloau was a dominant force of the defensive side of the ball for the Buckeyes.
Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats

Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
Mickey Joseph provides injury update on QB Casey Thompson entering Week 10

Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim head coach, has provided some clarification on starting quarterback Casey Thompson’s status. It looks like the Cornhuskers could be without Thompson for Minnesota with a possible arm injury. According to Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald, Thompson is day-to-day and did not practice Tuesday:
Logan Brown, former Wisconsin OL, announces transfer destination

Logan Brown entered the transfer portal after being dismissed from Wisconsin on Oct. 13. On Sunday, just over 2 weeks later, Brown has found a new home. The veteran tackle will be transferring to Kansas to play with Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks next year. He announced the move on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
Mickey Joseph confirms position change coming for Nebraska DL

Mickey Joseph had something new to reveal at the weekly presser on Tuesday. Jailen Weaver is having his position changed. Weaver will now be playing on the OL for the Huskers. It was actually Weaver who came to Joseph with the idea to change positions. Joseph confirmed the switch and stated that Weaver is going to be playing tackle.
SEC program fires head coach following Week 9

Auburn has dismissed football coach Bryan Harsin following a brutal and troubling season. On Monday, the school announced that there will be a “change in football leadership,” with a statement. “Auburn University has decided to make a change in the leadership the Auburn University football program,” the statement...
