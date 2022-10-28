Read full article on original website
Paul Finebaum ranks top 4 teams, says Ohio State will get vaulted after Week 10
Paul Finebaum updated his top 4 teams on ESPN’s SportsCenter Sunday morning coming out of Week 9, but Finebaum expects this group to look different after the conclusion of Week 10. After Week 9, things look mostly the same for Finebaum with Ohio State at No. 1 followed by...
Junior Colson reveals Michigan's team message vs. MSU: 'Do not play with our food'
Junior Colson revealed the message the team received heading into Michigan’s rivalry game with Michigan State. “Coach said, ‘Do not play with our food,’” Colson revealed per Alejandro Zuniga with 247 Sports. “That’s what we had to go out there and do.”. Colson led...
College GameDay reveals destination for Week 10 broadcast
College GameDay is on the move, ESPN’s popular pre-game college football show heading back to the SEC for a key Week 10 matchup. Saturday night, GameDay announced the show will be heading to Athens, Georgia for a showdown between the Bulldogs and Tennessee. Entering Week 9, those two programs were undefeated and ranked in the top 5, setting up a huge game after the two teams remained unscathed over the weekend.
Jim Harbaugh throws major shade at Michigan State for 'stuff after the whistle' during Week 9 rivalry game
Jim Harbaugh is happy to have the Paul Bunyan trophy back in Ann Arbor, saying his players were “locked in and focused” during the Week 9 rivalry with Michigan State. That proved to be the case with the Wolverines dominating on both sides of the ball. The trophy...
Coaches Poll Week 10: 4 B1G teams crack top 25
The USA TODAY Coaches Poll is getting updated for Week 10! After a dramatic and action-packed Week 9 around the country, the new Coaches Poll has Georgia locked in at No. 1 overall. In the B1G, Ohio State secured another win and 44+ point scoring performance with a big 4th...
New video sheds alternate angle on Michigan Stadium's tunnel following UM-MSU rivalry
Things turned ugly quickly after the Week 9 rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State. Afterward in the tunnel, multiple Spartans were caught video in what appeared to be an attack on one Wolverine player. After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh labeled the incident an “assault” and said a...
Mickey Joseph trolls reporter over Malachi Coleman question: 'You need to come to the class that I have to go to'
Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter during Nebraska’s weekly press conference. This comes after he had a slip-up when talking about Husker commit Malachi Coleman. Joseph was not allowed to talk about Coleman’s commitment, according to the NCAA’s rule. Joseph mentioned that Coleman was coming to Nebraska in a recent press conference.
Alan Haller, Michigan State AD, releases further statement on postgame incident with Michigan
Alan Haller, Michigan State’s Athletic director, put out a statement after news broke that Mel Tucker would be indefinitely suspending 4 players from Michigan State’s football team. Michigan State and Michigan got into a fight in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Haller thought Tucker’s decision to...
Mel Tucker issues lengthy apology for Michigan State's Week 9 behavior at Michigan Stadium
Mel Tucker took time Monday to address and apologize for Michigan State’s actions following the rivalry game vs. Michigan. After the game, a group of Spartans engaged in an ugly incident involving 2 Wolverine players. That fight is being investigated by authorities and 4 members of the Michigan State program are currently suspended.
College football rankings: Week 10 AP Top 25 released
College football Rankings are getting updated with the new AP Top 25 released on Sunday. Coming out of Week 9, the race for the College Football Playoff is in full swing, and the true contenders are standing out on the top of the poll. The top 4 in the country...
Jaxon Smith-Njigba's chances of playing in 2022 addressed ahead of Ohio State's Week 10 game
Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s status gets some possible good news per Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. Smith-Njigba has been dealing with an undisclosed injury after Week 1 against Notre Dame and was able to make an appearance in the recent game against Iowa. Smith-Njigba played roughly 20 snaps but was...
Jake Butt, former Michigan TE, addresses perceived issues with one tunnel setup at Michigan Stadium
Jake Butt knows better than anyone how the player tunnel at Michigan Stadium can cause problems. He played TE at Michigan from 2013-2016. Butt discussed the issues with the tunnel with R.J. Young on “The Number One College Football Show.”. “These moments happen, and is it a problem what...
Kirk Herbstreit releases top performing players from Week 9, 1 B1G star featured
Kirk Herbstreit put out his top performers on Monday like he does every week. There was a B1G player that got mentioned on his list. It’s no surprise that Herbie is one of the people who is also high on J.T. Tuimoloau after his performance from Week 9. Tuimoloau was a dominant force of the defensive side of the ball for the Buckeyes.
Week 11 college football schedule: B1G waiting to reveal kick times, broadcast networks
The Week 11 college football schedule is getting updated with kickoff times and broadcast networks for most games around the country. However, it looks like teams in the B1G and their fans will have to wait a bit longer to find out the full schedule for the conference. Traditionally, kickoff...
Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats
Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
Iowa football: Short-term gains from win vs. Northwestern might turn out to be fool's gold in the end
Multiple revelations can be true at the same time. People just need to be willing to look at situations with an open mind. Take nothing away from Iowa’s 33-13 win over Northwestern. From the get-go, the Hawkeyes’ offense had life. Spencer Pertas’ benching last weekend was a wake-up...
Mickey Joseph provides injury update on QB Casey Thompson entering Week 10
Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim head coach, has provided some clarification on starting quarterback Casey Thompson’s status. It looks like the Cornhuskers could be without Thompson for Minnesota with a possible arm injury. According to Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald, Thompson is day-to-day and did not practice Tuesday:
Logan Brown, former Wisconsin OL, announces transfer destination
Logan Brown entered the transfer portal after being dismissed from Wisconsin on Oct. 13. On Sunday, just over 2 weeks later, Brown has found a new home. The veteran tackle will be transferring to Kansas to play with Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks next year. He announced the move on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
Mickey Joseph confirms position change coming for Nebraska DL
Mickey Joseph had something new to reveal at the weekly presser on Tuesday. Jailen Weaver is having his position changed. Weaver will now be playing on the OL for the Huskers. It was actually Weaver who came to Joseph with the idea to change positions. Joseph confirmed the switch and stated that Weaver is going to be playing tackle.
SEC program fires head coach following Week 9
Auburn has dismissed football coach Bryan Harsin following a brutal and troubling season. On Monday, the school announced that there will be a “change in football leadership,” with a statement. “Auburn University has decided to make a change in the leadership the Auburn University football program,” the statement...
