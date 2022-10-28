ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Kirk Ferentz addresses the 'evolving' nature of college football

Kirk Ferentz discussed the current state of the transfer portal and college football after being asked about Charlie Jones on Tuesday. Jones, a former Hawkeye receiver who left the team after spring practice for this weekend's opponent Purdue, has drastically increased his production on the field. David Eickholt of...
IOWA CITY, IA

