listenupyall.com
Jerry Lee Lewis Services Finalized
Services for Jerry Lee Lewis will be held Thursday evening in Hernando and Saturday morning in Ferriday. The 87-year old musician and Ferriday native died Friday of double pneumonia. Visitation will be held at 10am Saturday at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, with the funeral to follow at 11am and a private burial afterward. A celebration of Lewis’ life will take place Saturday at 1pm at the Arcade Theater in Ferriday, with his cousin, Rev. Jimmy Swaggart officiating along with Clyde Webber of Ferriday.
The Memphis Zoo started with Natch, a black bear tied to a tree at Overton Park that was later murdered in the middle of the night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has hundreds of animals. Spanning continents and climates, it has everything from kamado dragons to capybaras. However, the zoo wasn't always so diverse. The Memphis Zoo, one of the top 5 zoos in the country, started with a single black bear named Natch.
Jerry Lee Lewis’s close friend reflects on music legend’s life after false death report
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Rock and roll and country music fans got a real scare Wednesday when a false report came out that The Killer was dead. FOX13 spoke with a close of music legend Jerry Lee Lewis about his health and there is reason for concern. Lewis had...
wgnsradio.com
The Low Level Mississippi River and a Visit to Memphis, Tennessee - Civil War Relics, Sunken Boats and More
(MISSISSIPPI RIVER) The Mississippi River was at record low numbers over the past month of October, causing problems for river transportation, issues for farmers who use the water for their crops and livestock and more. At the same time, low water levels have led to a number of historic findings to include everything from sunken boats and ships and civil war battle relics (one notable find was located by history buff Riley Bryant), to human bones. To see more photos from WGNS’ Scott Walker, visit his personal Blog, SmallTownBigWorld.com.
TMZ.com
Jerry Lee Lewis Not Dead, Alive in Memphis
Jerry Lee Lewis is not dead ... as we previously reported. We're told the rock 'n' roll legend is alive, living in Memphis. Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis' rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case. TMZ regrets the...
desotocountynews.com
Mason named Baptist Chief Quality Officer
Dr. H.F. Mason (Courtesy photo) Baptist Memorial Health Care (BMHCC) recently named Dr. H. F. Mason chief quality officer for the 22-hospital health care organization. In this newly created role, Mason will provide leadership and oversight for corporate quality, infection prevention, quality data, analytics, and accreditation and compliance. Working with...
desotocountynews.com
Woman sentenced for striking DeSoto County deputy
The woman accused of striking a DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been sentenced to prison. Katherine Harris, age 36 of Memphis, was sentenced Monday in DeSoto County Circuit Court. WMC-TV reported that Harris was sentenced to 20 years in prison on a charge of driving under the influence, causing serious injury.
WSFA
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Ever since the Mighty Mississippi River reduced to a trickle of its former self, it’s revealed a plethora of lost wonders. The latest find is an old casino riverboat. The Diamond Lady took its maiden voyage in the early 1990s, according to Captain William...
Beale Street church, one of first Black churches in the South, receives $150K for preservation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beale Street Baptist Church, a historic Black church that hosted U.S. presidents and housed Ida B. Wells’ office, will receive $150,000 for preservation from Shelby County government. Local leaders including Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, community faith leaders, and more gathered Friday morning to announce...
WREG
Four new restaurants in the Memphis area
Collierville just got sweeter with the Nashville-based restaurant chain, the Peach Cobbler Factory. The dessert shop offers a wide range of premium cobblers along with other treats like banana pudding and cinnamon rolls. The Collierville location adds to over 60 other Peach Cobbler Factory locations nationwide. The restaurant is located on Poplar Avenue and is open seven days a week.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 25-31
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Wolf River Brisket Crosstown […]
Three dead, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect charged
UPDATE: Memphis Police initially said Corteria Wright was one of the people killed in Wednesday night’s shooting rampage. Friday evening, Memphis Police announced that she was not a victim of the mass shooting, and that she was shot by another suspect. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged Wednesday night after multiple […]
Arkansas woman indicted in adult abuse case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas woman has been charged after an investigation into abuse of vulnerable adult by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Catherine Daniels of West Memphis has been charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and neglect of a vulnerable adult. She was taken into TBI custody on Oct. 31. TBI agents determined […]
Man stole over $166K from local funeral homes using forged checks, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly stealing thousands from local funeral homes using forged, handwritten checks. On May 20, Memphis Police responded to N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home at 12 S. Pkwy. W., where a large number of handwritten checks to employee Mario Anderson, 32, had been found.
actionnews5.com
Record rainfall set in Memphis Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Much needed rain fell across the Mid-South Saturday. The National Weather Service reports 2.37 inches fell in Memphis. This breaks the old record of 1.40 inches set in 1877 for October 29. While still negative, Saturday’s rain did bring slightly higher river levels. The latest...
One dead in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting Saturday night in the South Memphis area. Police arrived on the scene on the 2300 block of Pendleton Street around 7:30 p.m. and located the victim. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have no suspect information at this time, and this is now […]
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch to build more electronic welcome signs
Olive Branch will be building a new digital welcome sign at Goodman Road and Malone Road and will add a third one next year at Hacks Cross Road and Stateline Road. Mayor Ken Adams said the city has received a lot of positive feedback about the digital welcome sign that they erected near Old Towne in July, and eventually hope to add three or four more signs.
Silver Alert issued for missing Memphis man
UPDATE: Willie Harris has been found safely. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen this man? Memphis Police and the TBI have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old man. Willie Harris Jr. was last seen Saturday at Methodist University for an unspecified health issue. He is described as being around 5’7″ weighing about 172 […]
momcollective.com
The Ultimate Memphis BBQ Roundup
Memphis is known for many things: home of the blues, Elvis, the Pyramid. But for many, there’s nothing like Memphis BBQ. And when visitors visit, probably one of the most asked questions is, “Where’s the best place to get BBQ?” Heck, every May we have a whole week dedicated to it (psst: in case you live under a rock, it’s called “World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest”). We even have whole Instagram accounts like this one dedicated to Memphis BBQ and its deliciousness.
Oxford Eagle
Marshall and DeSoto County residents arrested for payroll protection fraud
Fourteen Marshall and DeSoto County residents were arrested today on criminal charges related to their involvement in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the COVD pandemic through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration. According to court documents,...
