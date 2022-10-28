ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers will be without Deebo Samuel for game vs. Rams

By JOSH DUBOW
 4 days ago
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — San Francisco 49ers playmaker Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday's key NFC West showdown against the rival Los Angeles Rams with an injured hamstring.

Samuel hurt his hamstring during last weekend's loss to Kansas City. He has been unable to practice with the 49ers (3-4) all week ahead of their game against the Rams (3-3).

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Samuel had been ruled out but he hopes he can return after the bye week.

“It’s not a precaution. He’s not good enough to go," Shanahan said. "The fact that he even had a chance hopefully means he’ll be good with the week off and be ready for the next game.”

The Niners also will be without defensive lineman Arik Armstead, who will miss a fourth straight game with injuries to his foot and ankle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk (finger) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf).

Receiver Jauan Jennings (hamstring) and cornerback Jason Verrett are questionable. Verrett is looking to play in his first game since injuring his knee in the 2021 opener.

Samuel's absence is a major loss considering the impact he has had on the 49ers offense — especially against the Rams.

In his last five games against Los Angeles dating to the 2020 season, Samuel has caught 36 passes for 578 yards and four touchdowns, rushed 22 times for 109 yards and two scores and even threw a 24-yard TD pass to Jennings.

He was responsible for more than 37% of the yards the Niners gained on offense in those games and six of the team's 11 offensive touchdowns.

Samuel's most productive game of this season also came against the Rams. He took a short pass from Jimmy Garoppolo and turned it into a 57-yard touchdown thanks to a string of broken tackles. He had six catches for 115 yards and the score that game.

For the season, Samuel has 32 catches for 387 yards and two TDs, as well as 138 yards rushing and another score.

The Niners do have an option that wasn't available that first game after acquiring versatile running back Christian McCaffrey in a trade last week from Carolina.

McCaffrey had 62 yards on 10 touches last weekend, two days after joining the team. But he is expected to play a bigger role Sunday when he can handle some of the load as a runner and receiver.

“He worked real hard to get his stuff last week,” Shanahan said. "We gave the whole team the game plan on Wednesday. It’s harder for a guy when he hasn’t heard the stuff other weeks, but he did great in his three practices and he’s good to go.”

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Deandre Hopkins wants answers from NFL after vicious blow to head doesn't draw a penalty

Deandre Hopkins took a vicious blow to the head on Sunday during Sunday's Vikings-Cardinals game. He wants answers from the NFL after it didn't draw a penalty. The Arizona receiver took the hit on a pass from Kyler Murray in the end zone. Murray looked to Hopkins on a quick slant in the third quarter on a two-point conversion attempt. Hopkins failed to corral the pass with Cameron Dantzler in man coverage. A moment after the ball arrived, safety Harrison Smith leaned in for a violent helmet-to-helmet collision that sent Hopkins' head snapping to the side.
Record-setting 12 players dealt on NFL trade deadline day

The NFL trade deadline turned into a frenzy with 15 teams making 10 deals involving 12 players and several draft picks on Tuesday. Edge rusher Bradley Chubb, tight end T.J. Hockenson, wide receiver Chase Claypool, suspended wideout Calvin Ridley and running back Nyhiem Hines headlined the list of players switching teams ahead of the 4 p.m. EDT cutoff.
Falcons trade suspended WR Calvin Ridley

ATLANTA — Calvin Ridley’s once promising career as a featured wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons has come to a close after it was reported Tuesday afternoon that he was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ridley had been suspended for the entire 2022 season by the NFL after...
Fantasy Football Week 9: Wide Receiver rankings

Well, that was about as ugly as it gets for Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders offense. No, really. Adams' 2(!) total scrimmage yards in Sunday's shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints marked the second-fewest in a game for his entire career. Pretty safe to say fantasy managers didn't see that one coming, especially in a matchup that didn't feature star corner Marshon Lattimore, who was out with an injury.
Butler takes over late, Heat rally past Warriors 116-109

MIAMI (AP) — Upon review, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra had a good birthday. Jimmy Butler made sure of that. Butler scored five straight points late to give Miami the lead, Max Strus led everyone with 24 and the Heat overcame a triple-double from Stephen Curry to beat the Golden State Warriors 116-109 on Tuesday night. “Huge for our confidence,” Strus said. Butler scored 23 points, including a go-ahead three-point play with 1:48 left. Bam Adebayo scored 19, Duncan Robinson had 17 and Kyle Lowry 13 for Miami, which won on Spoelstra’s 52nd birthday.
