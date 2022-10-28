Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Broncos trade Bradley Chubb to Dolphins for package including 49ers’ first-round pick
Bradley Chubb is heading to Miami. Chubb, the Broncos linebacker who has been the subject of trade talks for the last few weeks, has been traded to the Dolphins. The package the Dolphins are giving up will be the 49ers’ 2023 first-round draft pick, the Broncos’ 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds for Chubb and the Broncos’ 2025 fifth-round pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Dolphins have the 49ers’ first-round pick next year because the 49ers traded up with them to draft Trey Lance in 2021. The Dolphins forfeited their own first-round pick for violating NFL tampering rules.
NBC Sports
Why CMC is 'glad' his NFL journey landed him with 49ers
Christian McCaffrey is fitting right in with the 49ers. McCaffrey, the former Carolina Panthers running back, explained to NBC Sports' Peter King exactly how he was feeling as part of the 49ers. "I can't even put into words how happy I am," McCaffrey said in King's "Football Morning in America"...
NBC Sports
Could Patriots be deadline sellers? Bears eyeing Bourne, per report
Should the New England Patriots be a buyer or a seller ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline? You could make the case for both. On the one hand, the Patriots are one game out of a playoff spot at 4-4, and an addition at offensive line or linebacker help them make a legitimate push for the postseason down the stretch. On the other hand, a Wild Card berth seems like the best-case scenario for a team that's well below the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC hierarchy, so there's an argument that New England should look to acquire draft capital and position for 2023 success given its 2022 ceiling.
NBC Sports
Aiyuk reveals why he landed in Shanahan's doghouse last year
Brandon Aiyuk once was in Kyle Shanahan's doghouse, but he since has clawed his way out and now has established himself as the 49ers' leading receiver. The third-year wideout joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Tuesday morning, where he was asked about his rocky start to the 2021 season and if Shanahan ever was hard on him as a young receiver.
NBC Sports
Josh McDaniels: Raiders aren’t good enough and that’s my responsibility
When Josh McDaniels became head coach of the Raiders this offseason, he was taking over a playoff team, and in the offseason, he added one of the NFL’s top playmakers in Davante Adams. Expectations were high. The results have not been good. The Raiders are 2-5 and turned in...
NBC Sports
Shanahan amused by Gould's funny ongoing feud with Ramsey
The on-field beef between 49ers kicker Robbie Gould and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was reignited in San Francisco’s 31-14 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium, much to the delight of Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers coach weighed in on the pair’s ongoing feud, which saw Ramsey shove Gould during...
NBC Sports
Bills beat deadline, agree to trade for Nyheim Hines
The Bills added another piece to their offensive backfield just ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s trade deadline. According to multiple reports, they and the Colts agreed to a trade that will send running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo. Hines had been the subject of plenty of trade chatter in recent days.
NBC Sports
Jets make unconventional roster move ahead of Patriots matchup
The New York Jets' depth will be tested at a few positions Sunday. Just not at quarterback. The Jets elevated quarterback Chris Streveler to their 53-man roster Saturday in addition to offensive tackle Conor McDermott. Sunday's game against the New England Patriots will be Streveler's first time on the active roster for gameday as a member of the Jets.
NBC Sports
Ravens now have two star players heading toward free agency, but only one franchise tag
By trading for linebacker Roquan Smith, the Ravens now have a pair of 2018 first-round picks who are in their fifth-year option years — and currently heading for free agency in March 2023. In Chicago, Smith risked being franchise-tagged absent a new deal by early next year. In Baltimore,...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady addresses his work-life balance, following recent divorce
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has become the centerpiece for intense focus and discussion this year, due to issues regarding his personal life that became intertwined with his professional life. Last week, Brady and his wife divorced. On Monday, Brady addressed the situation on his Let’s Go! podcast. “There’s a...
NBC Sports
2022 NFL trade deadline live blog: Tracking latest rumors, completed deals
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and we've already seen a couple deals get done over the last few days. The Kansas City Chiefs acquired 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants to bolster their wide receiver depth. The Baltimore Ravens traded for veteran linebacker Roquan Smith in a deal with the Chicago Bears on Monday.
NBC Sports
49ers agree to trade Jeff Wilson to Dolphins
The Dolphins are making another move to fortify themselves for the rest of the 2022 season. According to multiple reports, San Francisco is trading running back Jeff Wilson to Miami in exchange for a fifth-round pick. Wilson has rushed for 468 yards in eight games with six starts this season....
NBC Sports
Zac Taylor: I’m confident Monday night’s performance isn’t who we are
The Bengals lost their first two games of the season, but they appeared to have righted the ship after winning four of their next five. That impression changed after Monday night’s game in Cleveland. The Browns beat the Bengals convincingly on both sides of the ball and got a 32-13 home win as a result of their efforts.
NBC Sports
Cowboys cut Trysten Hill
The Cowboys waived defensive tackle Trysten Hill, the team announced Tuesday. The fourth-year veteran was a healthy scratch in Sunday’s game against the Bears, although he had played in the first seven games of the season. The Cowboys likely shopped Hill before the trade deadline, and when they didn’t...
NBC Sports
Jets agree to trade Jacob Martin to Broncos
The Broncos traded Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins on Tuesday and they also struck a deal to bring another edge rusher to Denver from the AFC East. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to a trade with the Jets for Jacob Martin. The Broncos will send a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Jets and the Jets will send a 2024 fifth-rounder to Denver with Martin.
NBC Sports
Jaguars claim Blake Hance off waivers from the 49ers
The Jaguars claimed offensive guard Blake Hance off waivers from the 49ers on Monday. San Francisco cut Hance on Saturday to make room for receiver Willie Snead IV. Hance spent the 2019 season on Jacksonville’s practice squad. The 49ers claimed Hance off waivers from the Browns on Aug. 31,...
NBC Sports
Mitchell 'excited' for return after bye to new 49ers backfield
SANTA CLARA -- Running back Elijah Mitchell has always targeted the game after the bye week for his return to the 49ers’ lineup. Now, he said he feels even greater excitement with the way his teammates finished their Week 8 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. “I’m excited,” he...
NBC Sports
A.J. Klein goes from Baltimore to Chicago in Roquan Smith trade
Veteran linebacker A.J. Klein will go from the Ravens to the Bears as the final piece in today’s Roquan Smith trade. According to multiple reports, the full trade is Smith to the Ravens in exchange for Klein, a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick. The Ravens may have been...
NBC Sports
Report: Packers offered Steelers second-round pick for Chase Claypool
The Bears were able to acquire receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers in exchange for their original second-round pick in 2023. But Pittsburgh apparently had another offer on the table. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers offered their second-round pick in 2023 for Claypool. But...
NBC Sports
With Roquan Smith, Ravens could be ready to make a run
The Ravens have won five games and lost three. In each of their defeats, Baltimore blew double-digit leads. From 21 against the Dolphins to 17 against the Bills to 10 against the Giants, the Ravens could be much better than they currently are. The arrival of linebacker Roquan Smith gives...
Comments / 0