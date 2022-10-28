Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvlt.tv
catch up quick
A Jefferson City man was named as the suspect in the shooting and later fire that destroyed the Knoxville Planned Parenthood center, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. TBI issues Silver Alert for Greene County man. Updated: 7 hours ago. Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have issued...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital robot helps with stroke recovery
Courts rule to halt construction of Clinton High School softball field. Construction was halted over the Summer after a neighbor filed a lawsuit claiming the fields lights shined through his homes windows. Updated: 1 hour ago. Ijams Nature Center is set to reopen the north side of the River Trail...
wvlt.tv
Ijams River Trail to reopen after nearly four years
Courts rule to halt construction of Clinton High School softball field. Construction was halted over the Summer after a neighbor filed a lawsuit claiming the fields lights shined through his homes windows. Updated: 6 hours ago. New robotic technology that can help anyone with a traumatic brain injury recover is...
WATE
Knoxville family uses ‘candy chute’ to pass out treats to neighbors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A neighborhood in Knoxville got the opportunity to witness a different way to pass out candy during Halloween this year. The Holmes family passed out candy to kids in the neighborhood off of Buxton Drive. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, this family has been using a “candy chute” to pass candy out in the area.
wvlt.tv
Historic Harriman Hospital makes big economic impact
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An old hospital turned tourist attraction is bringing a big boost to Roane County’s economy. The Old Historic Harriman Hospital sat empty for about 10 years before paranormal investigator, Ronnie Dee, breathed new life into it. “Hospitals are really unique because they’re the only building...
WBIR
Knoxville woman sounds the alarm on the warning signs of IBC
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It is the last day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we are sharing the story of a special woman with a special message about a rare cancer called Inflammatory Breast Cancer—a disease Sarah Pattison discovered she had all on her own. "My heart for...
wvlt.tv
TBI issues Silver Alert for Greene County man
A Jefferson City man was named as the suspect in the shooting and later fire that destroyed the Knoxville Planned Parenthood center, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. catch up quick. Updated: 7 hours ago. Your headlines from 11/1 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Suspect in planned parenthood...
WBBJ
2 West Tennessee State Parks to offer Thanksgiving meals, getaways
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two State Parks in West Tennessee will be offering special getaways and meals for Thanksgiving this year. Natchez Trace State Park and Pickwick Landing State Park will join four others across the state in the holiday celebration. The Restaurant at Natchez Trace State Park will be...
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee charities help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A little more than a month after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of Florida, some people are still without a home and basic living supplies, like food and water. A couple of East Tennessee charities are sending some much needed help. Chuck Smith, the pastor at Broadway...
wvlt.tv
Greene County man found safe in North Carolina
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Walter Pierce Monday, who was missing from his home in Greene County. He has since been found safe in North Carolina, according to the TBI. TBI officials said Pierce has a medical condition...
wvlt.tv
Complaint filed, suspect identified in destruction of Knoxville Planned Parenthood
Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Walter Pierce missing from Greene County. Your headlines from 11/1 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Suspect in planned parenthood fire named, Silver Alert in Greene County, Powerball jackpot rises. ETCH doctor being honored after helping...
wvlt.tv
ETCH doctor being honored after helping hundreds of children
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A retired doctor from the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital will be receiving the B.J. Price Dream Maker Award for his years of caring for children at the hospital. Dr. Ray Pais helped establish the Hematology and Oncology departments at ETCH and recently retired after a...
Knoxville venue goes cashless; what that means for you
The Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum is going cashless, which means only cards and digital payments.
indherald.com
Sacred Ground: Dewey Phillips Cemetery
Editor’s Note: The first — and, to date, the only — complete index of Scott County’s cemetery records was compiled by Robert L. Bailey in 1994 and published by the Scott County Historical Society, where it remains available for purchase. Bailey’s “Cemeteries of Scott County, Tennessee” is a massive, 481-page book that is the standard for cemetery research. This series is not an effort to recreate Bailey’s research or records. Rather, it is an attempt to expand on them. Bailey’s fantastic work provided an index of burials at each graveyard along with directions on how to reach them. Our series will not be an exhaustive list of every grave, or even every cemetery; for those records, you should consult the Historical Society. Rather, it will be an effort to tell some of the stories behind the people buried in many of our community’s grave yards.
Tennessee's Most Dangerous Highways
Tennessee has some of the deadliest highways in America. A sign at a construction site for a segment of I-40 in Nashville, TN, in 1962 explaining the project.By Unknown - Tennessee State Library and Archives, PD-US, Wikipedia, Public Domain.
WATE
Ghost framed for murder haunts the Drummond Bridge in Coal Creek
BRICEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The story behind the Drummond Bridge in Anderson County stems back to the Coal Creek War in the 1890s. A time when the local miners fought against convict leasing. Barry Thacker with the Coal Creek Watershed Foundation said the miners felt their work should be...
This Is The Best Candy Store In Tennessee
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Anakeesta employee falls down embankment, flown to UTMC
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Gatlinburg Fire Department responded to Anakeesta Friday afternoon after an employee fell down an embankment, according to City of Gatlinburg Spokesperson Seth Butler. “An Anakeesta employee was performing maintenance underneath the chairlift and suffered a medical emergency,” Butler said. “The individual subsequently fell...
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
1450wlaf.com
La Follette’s landscape changed on Monday as Balloff home is razed
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The February morning when the Balloff home burned in 2021 was a sad time, especially for those of us of a certain age, and the razing of the structure on Monday morning closed a memorable chapter in La Follette history. It was about 10:30 Monday...
Comments / 5