On Milwaukee
Top 5 to Try: All 20 mouthwatering categories
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Looking for new spots to try? I've been dishing out...
On Milwaukee
Lowlands winter experiences are back! Here's what you need to know.
The holidays will be here before you know it, and Lowlands Group is welcoming them with open arms and the return of “Lowlands Winter” experiences at all eight of their grand cafes and supper club locations. The enjoyment of Lowlands domes, globes and Northwoods shanties has become a...
On Milwaukee
52 restaurants (week 29): Story Hill BKC
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants....
On Milwaukee
Smashing Pumpkins smashed through Milwaukee on Halloween eve
The Smashing Pumpkins returned to Milwaukee for the first time since 2012, and it just so happened to be the night before Halloween – how fitting! The Chicago-born band is no stranger to the city, and the spookiness of a crowd in costume made the Fiserv Forum concert on Sunday night all the more memorable as the band lived up to its legacy status.
On Milwaukee
Future is female: Mortician/rapper Maikayla Gutierrez
OnMilwaukee's The Future Is Female series features some of the most interesting, innovative and intelligent women in the city. We're publishing this story on Halloween and the day before Dia de los Muertos begins, but Maikayla Gutierrez's life is one of beauty and darkness all year 'round. Gutierrez learned Santeria...
On Milwaukee
Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival kicks off Nov. 17
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival will celebrate its 24th year of illuminating Downtown Milwaukee from Thursday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Jan. 1. The six-week celebration begins on Nov. 17...
On Milwaukee
Hidden gem: Wegner's St. Martins Inn
Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. It’s hard to call a place that’s been a local dining icon – so much so it was profiled nationwide in Saveur magazine – a “hidden gem.” But then you actually find Wegner’s St. Martins Inn, 11318 W. St Martins Rd., walk into the restaurant and bar and it just feels like an insider’s secret, a small and wholly unassuming neighborhood hub tucked away in the suburbs, featuring nothing showy and no pretentions. Unlike most places found in fancy foodie magazines, the inn has no interest in being hip – just a cozy spot with even cozier comfort food.
On Milwaukee
FoodCrush Live: Watch us taste-test offerings (old & new) from Freshfin
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. When Freshfin popped onto the scene with their East Side...
On Milwaukee
See inside this 1889 Edward Townsend Mix house that's now for sale
Have you ever wanted to live in a house designed by landmark Milwaukee architect Edward Townsend Mix?. Now’s your chance. The 1889 Queen Anne stunner of a house that Mix designed for Northwestern Fuel Company superintendent William Simpson – at 3127 W. Wisconsin Ave. – is on the market.
On Milwaukee
Craft brewers mobilize for Movember, which kicks off this week
Craft brewers have adopted Movember – which raises awareness of men’s health issues – as one of their causes to champion and each year many get involved in the annual event that encourages growing mustaches in November to help bring attention to prostate and testicular cancer and suicide.
On Milwaukee
Meat & Co. brings two tasty new offerings to Zocalo Food Park
Fans of smash-style burgers and Nashville hot chicken have a reason to get excited about two new offerings from Meat & Co., the sandwich-centric food truck at Zocalo Food Park, 636 S. 6th St. in Walker’s Point. The new menu items, which include a smash-style burger and a deli-style...
On Milwaukee
FoodCrush Podcast: Adam Siegel reflects on career & inspiration for Lupi & Iris
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. After 21 years with the Bartolotta Restaurant Group, James Beard...
On Milwaukee
Stock up your stockings with the Brewers' annual clubhouse sale
Halloween is over – but before it becomes the most wonderful time of the year, it'll first be the most wearying time of the year: gift shopping season. But at least you can get the Brewers fan on your list done – and at a discount – thanks to the annual Brewers clubhouse sale taking place on Dec. 2-3.
