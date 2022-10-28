ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midterm elections, young voters record turnout possible, poll shows

MILWAUKEE - Ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections, a new poll suggests a key group that often sits out could turn out in record numbers at the polls. Voters aged 18 to 29 set the age group’s national record in 2018. That was a good year for Democrats, who won Wisconsin and the U.S. House of Representatives.
Vocado MKE visits Fox6

MILWAUKEE - Love avocados? Then you'll love Vocado MKE! The food truck rolled into the Fox6 parking lot to give us a peek at a few of their menu items.
Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd to resign, 5 Common Council seats empty

MILWAUKEE - There's another empty seat on the Milwaukee Common Council. President Jose Perez told FOX6 News Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd will resign by the end of November. Her departure means even more Milwaukeeans have no voice on the Council. Through promotion, misconduct or personal decisions, five of the city's 15...
Altercation near Milwaukee high school; 6 teens, 1 adult in custody

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an altercation that took place near Vincent High School on N. Granville Road on Monday, Oct. 31. Officials say the altercation happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Multiple persons were taken into custody – including the following:. 14-year-old Milwaukee girl. 15-year-old Milwaukee girl. 16-year-old...
Olmsted Way; Milwaukee street new name, cuts through Washington Park

MILWAUKEE - The street that runs through Milwaukee's Washington Park has a new name. It will now be called Olmsted Way – named after Frederick Law Olmsted. This year marks the 200th anniversary of Olmsted's birth. On Monday, Oct. 31, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley celebrated the occasion by unveiling the Olmsted Way sign.
Milwaukee Public Museum: Native American Heritage Month activities

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Museum(MPM) celebrates Native American Heritage Month(NAHM) by holding special events, programs and free admission for Wisconsin tribal members throughout November. According to a news release, Native American Heritage Month - is a time to reflect on and recognize the significant contributions, both past and present, of...
City of Milwaukee Christmas tree harvested Tuesday

MILWAUKEE - City of Milwaukee officials and the Department of Public Works Forestry Services Division harvested the annual City Christmas Tree on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The 31-foot Colorado Blue Spruce is being donated by Erwin Boehme from his home located on 58th Street near Lloyd. Following the harvest, the tree...
Darrell Brooks' sentencing Nov 15-16, he 'plans to appeal'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks will be sentenced on Nov. 15-16 following his conviction on 76 charges in connection with the Waukesha Christmas parade attack in November 2021. He did not address an appeal in court Monday when sentencing was scheduled, but in a letter Friday, he said he intends to do so.
Accused Brownstone shooter Jordan Tate initial appearance; $500K bond

MILWAUKEE - The man charged in the fatal shooting of Krystal Tucker at Brownstone Social Lounge in Milwaukee in February made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Monday, Oct. 31. Jordan Tate appeared by video – and cash bond was set at $500,000. Tate is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 8.
Milwaukee Police Department replacing firearms over unexpected discharges

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced on Monday, Oct. 31 that the city will soon begin replacing all police officers’ department-issued guns following concerns over unexpected discharges. "Police officers who serve our city, they've got enough on their plate to worry about. They certainly shouldn't have to worry...
2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
Milwaukee house fire near 24th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee home went up in flames near 24th and Burleigh Monday night, Oct. 31. The fire department said the fire spread through multiple floors. People were inside at the time. Crews brought them to safety. Officials said there were materials able to catch fire and quickly spread.
FOX6 Coats for Kids 2022 is here; how you can help

FOX6 Coats for Kids 2022 is here! ALL sizes of coats are needed – ALL sizes of children’s coats for the younger kids, and ALL sizes of adult coats for the teens and older children. Every coat donated will be cleaned by ITU and delivered to The Salvation Army for distribution.
Shooting near Appleton and Hampton; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, Oct. 31 near Appleton and Hampton. It happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a gun shot wound to the foot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Milwaukee woman shot near 25th and Chambers

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 25, was shot Tuesday evening, Nov. 1 near 25th and Chambers. Police located her around 7 p.m. near 1st and Auer. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests have...
South Milwaukee student admitted to inappropriate photos, police say

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A South Milwaukee Middle School student admitted to taking and distributing inappropriate photographs, police say. According to police, an investigation began on Monday, Oct. 31. The student was referred to children's court on a number of charges, police said, including capturing intimate representations without consent and...
Clybourn and Plankinton shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Clybourn and Plankinton on Monday, Oct. 31. Officials said the shooting happened before 2 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is urged to contact...
2022 Brewers Clubhouse Sale: Up to 80% off merch, game-used memorabilia

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers Annual Clubhouse Sale is back just in time for the holidays!. The team announced the sale will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 inside the visiting clubhouse at American Family Field. The sale features savings of up to 80% off merchandise, apparel and game-used memorabilia.
