Dallas Observer
Tarrant County Judge Race Is Shaping Up to Be a Microcosm of Debate over 'Election Integrity'
A battle is brewing in the race for Tarrant County Judge, with ultra-conservative Republican Tim O'Hare facing off against Democrat and longtime civil rights advocate Deborah Peoples. Although county judge is a mostly administrative role, experts say there's a lot at stake in the Tarrant County vote. O'Hare, a supporter...
Latest election poll shows Abbott and other statewide Republicans with double-digit leads
DALLAS — With one week to go to Election Day, the latest statewide poll suggests that although Beto O'Rourke and Gov. Greg Abbott continue to fundraise at a breakneck pace, the major races aren't necessarily close. The most recent poll by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the...
Click2Houston.com
Texas Secretary of State John Scott says our elections are secure, but he sometimes muddles that message
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. Speaking in July to a group of concerned conservative voters in Dallas, Texas Secretary of State John Scott declared that Texas elections were the nation’s most secure.
ktbb.com
Beto O’Rourke appears to be gaining ground on Governor Abbott
TYLER — The race to be the next governor of Texas appears to be tightening up, at least according to the latest poll out of the University of Texas at Tyler. Just a month ago, Governor Abbott held a 9-point lead, according to the UT Tyler September poll of registered voters. Now when polling likely voters, O’Rourke gains ground. Gov. Abbott now holds a 6-point lead 50-percent to 44. UT Tyler Political Science Professor Mark Owens says the top two issues for Texans are the border and the economy, which does favor Gov. Abbott. Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has a 9-point lead over Democrat Mike Collier. Democrat Rochelle Garza is just 4 points back of Attorney General Ken Paxton.
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Texas, based on recent election results
No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas since 1994. But the margin between Republicans and Democrats in recent years has been narrowing.
Progressive Prosecutor on Trial in Dallas Election
Incumbent John Creuzot's policies could reduce incarceration rates in his county, but a GOP challenger seeks to dismantle his efforts. To his Republican opposition, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot’s policies look “soft” on crime. Within a year of taking office in 2019, he stated his office wouldn’t prosecute certain crimes including shoplifting baby formula and, in many cases, first-time marijuana possession. Creuzot clearly signaled that decarceration was his goal, making him one of a small but visible contingent of reformist DAs to win over voters nationwide in the past decade. Creuzot is up for reelection this November, and the race will serve as a referendum on these progressive policies.
Tarrant County Republicans & Democrats urge supporters to vote
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - "A week from tomorrow, Tarrant County is going to be bright, bright red," Senator Ted Cruz said.Cruz told the crowd at the Shannon Brewing Company in Keller that he backed their candidate for County Judge Tim O'Hare. "On Election Day, Tarrant County is going to elect my friend Tim O'Hare as County Judge," he said.O'Hare told supporters, "We're going to give people property tax relief, our property taxes are too high, and we've got to cut them. I tell you what else I'm going to do: we're going to have the backs of law enforcement. We're going...
keranews.org
One death at a time, gun violence claimed more than 400 lives in just three North Texas counties
Guns take a deadly toll in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Just in three counties — Dallas, Collin and Tarrant — more than 400 men, women and children perished in gun-related incidents during the first six months of 2022. That included 217 victims whose deaths were ruled a homicide...
proclaimerscv.com
Greg Abbott (Texas Governor) Declares the Arrest of 21,000+ Criminals on the Border During ‘Operation Lone Star’
Greg Abbott is the Governor of Texas and also a politician. In 2015, he became the 48th Governor for Texas. Governor Greg Abbott and DPS (Department of Public Safety) is working to make sure the security and safety of the border in Texas. Also, for the safety of the citizens. And mainly to terminate the smuggling and illegal transportation of weapons, people and drug trafficking.
New Texas Election poll watchers: Enhanced protections concern some of possible voter intimidation
When casting your vote, you may notice poll watchers. But why are they there?
Fears of Fraud Leads to Severe Drop in Mail-in Ballots
Voter turnout has declined and counties across North Texas have tied it to fears of voter fraud.Joshua Woroniecki/Unsplash. Early voting wrapped up in North Texas and now many counties have reported a sharp drop in mail-in ballots, compared with the numbers from the 2018 midterm elections. Texas Republicans are normally a fan of mail-in voting but now it appears that has shifted in 2022 with Democrats now encouraging voters to vote by mail. Dallas News reports that the reason being is the fear that mail-in voting is open to voter fraud. University of Houston political scientist Brandon Rottinghaus told Dallas News:
MySanAntonio
Abbott's Texas business allies want a pivot from culture war
Greg Abbott looks set for a third term as Texas governor, but what exactly he has planned for the next four years is harder to predict. Even business groups that tend to side with the GOP can't tell for sure what's in store. The Issues section of his campaign website...
Abbott beating O’Rourke by 6 points in Texas governor race: survey
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has a 6-point lead on his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke with just days until the election, according to new survey by the University of Texas at Tyler Polling Center. Fifty percent of likely Texas voters say they will vote for Abbott, while 44 percent...
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Oct. 31, 2022: Why polling isn’t always right, and what Texas has to do with it
Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022:. The accuracy of political polling was called into question after the 2016 election. What national discrepancies led to that, including discrepancies in Texas? Jeremy Wallace, political reporter for the Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News, offers an explainer on polling.
New Texas Poll May Surprise You With What Issue Voters Care Most About
What is the issue Texas voters care most about right now? The answer may surprise you. A new poll released this week by the University of Texas at Tyler show that Texas Governor Greg Abbott still leads his Democrat challenger, Beto O'Rourke, but the poll also found what the top issues are for Texas voters. According to KXAN, it's not gun control or education driving voters to the polls. The number one issue for Texas voters? The crisis along the Texas/Mexico border and illegal immigration.
Texas Ag Commissioner Miller Pens Positive Op-Ed
AUSTIN – Texas Commissioner of Agriculture Sid Miller released an opinion-editorial column Tuesday expressing his views about the Lone Star State. Miller is on the Nov. 8 midterm ballot. His Democrat opponent is Susan Hayes. Here is Commissioner Miller's Letter: I wake up every day with gratitude for this extraordinary place we call home. Our Texas. I am proud of our culture. I am proud of our people. I am proud of our history and where we will go from here. I was born without wealth or privilege in a little town called DeLeon. My parents worked hard and taught us kids to work hard…
New poll shows border security, economy top issues for Texas voters
What some Texas voters care about most this election are some of the key campaign issues Republicans are emphasizing.
Decriminalization of low-level marijuana on Nov. 8 ballot for city of Denton
DENTON, Texas — North Texas voters can expect plenty of signs outside of polling locations for the 2022 midterm elections. In the city of Denton, you'll see many signs related to “Prop B," which is promoting Proposition B that would end citations and arrests for Class A and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana. This includes up to four ounces of marijuana.
texasstandard.org
In Texas, how you vote on Election Day depends on where you live
Early voting for the midterms is going on right now. During this time period, Texans can cast a ballot at any polling location in their county. But on Election Day, rules might be different depending on where you live. Some counties still use a precinct model requiring you to go...
Gov. Abbott Has Six-Point Lead Over O’Rourke, New Poll Shows
A new University of Texas at Tyler poll shows Gov. Greg Abbott has a six-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The poll surveyed 973 likely Texas voters, between Oct. 17th and Oct. 24th. In the past few weeks, most polls have shown Abbott has the upper hand, with...
WFAA
