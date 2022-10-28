ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Beto O’Rourke appears to be gaining ground on Governor Abbott

TYLER — The race to be the next governor of Texas appears to be tightening up, at least according to the latest poll out of the University of Texas at Tyler. Just a month ago, Governor Abbott held a 9-point lead, according to the UT Tyler September poll of registered voters. Now when polling likely voters, O’Rourke gains ground. Gov. Abbott now holds a 6-point lead 50-percent to 44. UT Tyler Political Science Professor Mark Owens says the top two issues for Texans are the border and the economy, which does favor Gov. Abbott. Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has a 9-point lead over Democrat Mike Collier. Democrat Rochelle Garza is just 4 points back of Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Progressive Prosecutor on Trial in Dallas Election

Incumbent John Creuzot's policies could reduce incarceration rates in his county, but a GOP challenger seeks to dismantle his efforts. To his Republican opposition, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot’s policies look “soft” on crime. Within a year of taking office in 2019, he stated his office wouldn’t prosecute certain crimes including shoplifting baby formula and, in many cases, first-time marijuana possession. Creuzot clearly signaled that decarceration was his goal, making him one of a small but visible contingent of reformist DAs to win over voters nationwide in the past decade. Creuzot is up for reelection this November, and the race will serve as a referendum on these progressive policies.
Tarrant County Republicans & Democrats urge supporters to vote

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - "A week from tomorrow, Tarrant County is going to be bright, bright red," Senator Ted Cruz said.Cruz told the crowd at the Shannon Brewing Company in Keller that he backed their candidate for County Judge Tim O'Hare. "On Election Day, Tarrant County is going to elect my friend Tim O'Hare as County Judge," he said.O'Hare told supporters, "We're going to give people property tax relief, our property taxes are too high, and we've got to cut them. I tell you what else I'm going to do: we're going to have the backs of law enforcement. We're going...
Greg Abbott (Texas Governor) Declares the Arrest of 21,000+ Criminals on the Border During ‘Operation Lone Star’

Greg Abbott is the Governor of Texas and also a politician. In 2015, he became the 48th Governor for Texas. Governor Greg Abbott and DPS (Department of Public Safety) is working to make sure the security and safety of the border in Texas. Also, for the safety of the citizens. And mainly to terminate the smuggling and illegal transportation of weapons, people and drug trafficking.
Fears of Fraud Leads to Severe Drop in Mail-in Ballots

Voter turnout has declined and counties across North Texas have tied it to fears of voter fraud.Joshua Woroniecki/Unsplash. Early voting wrapped up in North Texas and now many counties have reported a sharp drop in mail-in ballots, compared with the numbers from the 2018 midterm elections. Texas Republicans are normally a fan of mail-in voting but now it appears that has shifted in 2022 with Democrats now encouraging voters to vote by mail. Dallas News reports that the reason being is the fear that mail-in voting is open to voter fraud. University of Houston political scientist Brandon Rottinghaus told Dallas News:
Abbott's Texas business allies want a pivot from culture war

Greg Abbott looks set for a third term as Texas governor, but what exactly he has planned for the next four years is harder to predict. Even business groups that tend to side with the GOP can't tell for sure what's in store. The Issues section of his campaign website...
Texas Standard for Oct. 31, 2022: Why polling isn’t always right, and what Texas has to do with it

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022:. The accuracy of political polling was called into question after the 2016 election. What national discrepancies led to that, including discrepancies in Texas? Jeremy Wallace, political reporter for the Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News, offers an explainer on polling.
New Texas Poll May Surprise You With What Issue Voters Care Most About

What is the issue Texas voters care most about right now? The answer may surprise you. A new poll released this week by the University of Texas at Tyler show that Texas Governor Greg Abbott still leads his Democrat challenger, Beto O'Rourke, but the poll also found what the top issues are for Texas voters. According to KXAN, it's not gun control or education driving voters to the polls. The number one issue for Texas voters? The crisis along the Texas/Mexico border and illegal immigration.
Texas Ag Commissioner Miller Pens Positive Op-Ed

AUSTIN – Texas Commissioner of Agriculture Sid Miller released an opinion-editorial column Tuesday expressing his views about the Lone Star State.   Miller is on the Nov. 8 midterm ballot.  His Democrat opponent is Susan Hayes.   Here is Commissioner Miller's Letter:  I wake up every day with gratitude for this extraordinary place we call home. Our Texas. I am proud of our culture. I am proud of our people. I am proud of our history and where we will go from here. I was born without wealth or privilege in a little town called DeLeon. My parents worked hard and taught us kids to work hard…
Decriminalization of low-level marijuana on Nov. 8 ballot for city of Denton

DENTON, Texas — North Texas voters can expect plenty of signs outside of polling locations for the 2022 midterm elections. In the city of Denton, you'll see many signs related to “Prop B," which is promoting Proposition B that would end citations and arrests for Class A and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana. This includes up to four ounces of marijuana.
In Texas, how you vote on Election Day depends on where you live

Early voting for the midterms is going on right now. During this time period, Texans can cast a ballot at any polling location in their county. But on Election Day, rules might be different depending on where you live. Some counties still use a precinct model requiring you to go...
