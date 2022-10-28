TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - "A week from tomorrow, Tarrant County is going to be bright, bright red," Senator Ted Cruz said.Cruz told the crowd at the Shannon Brewing Company in Keller that he backed their candidate for County Judge Tim O'Hare. "On Election Day, Tarrant County is going to elect my friend Tim O'Hare as County Judge," he said.O'Hare told supporters, "We're going to give people property tax relief, our property taxes are too high, and we've got to cut them. I tell you what else I'm going to do: we're going to have the backs of law enforcement. We're going...

TARRANT COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO