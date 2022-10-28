5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: District Semifinal showdowns with rematches and spooky endings.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Playoffs??? You wanna talk about playoffs?!?

Believe it or not, the high school football regular season is over and it’s time for the playoffs.

Every game from here on out will be win or go home and the good news is we’ve got the perfect weather in store for the matchups tonight.

As you can see above, the Big Game this week is out at Portland High School where Olivet is in town for a huge first-round matchup.

BIG GAME: OLIVET AT PORTLAND (DIVISION 5)

FINAL: 14 OLIVET AT PORTLAND 21

WILLIAMSTON AT CORUNNA (DIVISION 5)

FINAL: WILLIAMSTON 27 AT CORUNNA 34

CHELSEA AT CHARLOTTE (DIVISION 4)

FINAL: CHELSEA 15 AT CHARLOTTE 27

LANSING CATHOLIC AT DURAND (DIVISION 6)

FINAL: LANSING CATHOLIC 28 AT DURAND 21 FINAL

BATH AT PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA (DIVISION 7)

FINAL: BATH 12 AT PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 47

CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL AT FOWLER (DIVISION 8)

FINAL: CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL 7 AT FOWLER 35

HARTLAND AT HOLT (DIVISION 1)

FINAL: HARTLAND 7 AT HOLT 14 FINAL

EAST LANSING AT BATTLE CREEK CENTRAL (DIVISION 2)

FINAL: EAST LANSING 24 AT BATTLE CREEK CENTRAL 0

CADILLAC AT DEWITT (DIVISION 3)

FINAL: CADILLAC 20 AT DEWITT 50

HASLETT AT LINDEN (DIVSION 3)

FINAL: HASLETT 14 AT LINDEN 35

STURGIS AT MASON (DIVISION 3)

FINAL: STURGIS 12 AT MASON 49

OTHER GAMES

FINAL: GRAND LEDGE 38 AT BRIGHTON 3

FINAL: OVID-ELSE AT ALMONT

FINAL: BURTON BENDLE 30 AT NEW LOTHROP 47

FINAL: HOMER 7 AT JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI 41

