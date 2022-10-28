ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

WTVC

Student in McMinn County charged with bringing fake handgun to school, says sheriff

McMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A student at McMinn County High School faces charges for bringing a simulated handgun to school, according to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy. A post on Sheriff Guy's Facebook page says the student was in the cafeteria displaying a firearm to other students after another student sent a parent a picture of the alledges [sic] weapon.
wvlt.tv

Morgan County officials arrest 48 in drug bust ahead of Halloween

Retired Dr. Ray Pais, will be honored at the B.J. Price Dream Maker Award Dinner for his service to the East Tennessee community. Tennessee fans were greeted at Neyland Stadium by a creepy remix of Rocky Top Saturday. Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies. Updated: 5...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wccbcharlotte.com

Security Guard Joins The Tennessee Dance Team For A Dance

KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WBIR) — On top of a big win for the Vols against Kentucky, the Tennessee Dance Team was able to score a big win with the crowd at Neyland Stadium this Saturday by putting on a dynamic and memorable performance featuring an unlikely guest. The crowd lost...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TBI investigating after fire destroys Masonic lodge in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating a fire that destroyed a Masonic lodge in Speedwell over the weekend. The TBI said its special agent fire investigators are helping the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office to look into the circumstances of the fire. At the moment, the TBI said it has not been labeled an arson and the cause is under investigation.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
indherald.com

Sacred Ground: Dewey Phillips Cemetery

Editor’s Note: The first — and, to date, the only — complete index of Scott County’s cemetery records was compiled by Robert L. Bailey in 1994 and published by the Scott County Historical Society, where it remains available for purchase. Bailey’s “Cemeteries of Scott County, Tennessee” is a massive, 481-page book that is the standard for cemetery research. This series is not an effort to recreate Bailey’s research or records. Rather, it is an attempt to expand on them. Bailey’s fantastic work provided an index of burials at each graveyard along with directions on how to reach them. Our series will not be an exhaustive list of every grave, or even every cemetery; for those records, you should consult the Historical Society. Rather, it will be an effort to tell some of the stories behind the people buried in many of our community’s grave yards.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

THP announces Nov., Dec. checkpoints

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoint(s) on the following date(s) and location(s) in Anderson County:. November 11, 2022 on East Wolf Valley Rd. at Wolf Valley Baptist Church. December 9, 2022 on SR 170 at Ozella Lane. Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Section of Ijams River Trail reopens after 2019 flood damage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Ijams Nature Center celebrated the reopening of its full River Trail on Tuesday. A large portion of the trail was washed away by flooding in February 2019, closing off its north side for repairs, according to Ijams. The boardwalk stayed open but could only be accessed from the south side of the trail.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

The benevolent spirit who roams Maryville College

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some say spirits are all around us. The souls of people who have since gone to the other side make their presence felt in many ways. In Blount County, one dearly departed woman’s ghost is a shining spotlight on an unbelievable legacy connected to the Maryville College campus.
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville family uses ‘candy chute’ to pass out treats to neighbors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A neighborhood in Knoxville got the opportunity to witness a different way to pass out candy during Halloween this year. The Holmes family passed out candy to kids in the neighborhood off of Buxton Drive. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, this family has been using a “candy chute” to pass candy out in the area.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Five women get life-changing help thanks to a Knoxville non-profit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hand UP for Women, a non-profit, is making a positive impact on the lives of women in Knoxville. After years of personal hardship, five women completed a goal setting, financial management and networking program, making them the 17th class to graduate. The graduation ceremony, hosted by Hand UP for Women, took place on Sunday at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church in the Watershed Building.
KNOXVILLE, TN

