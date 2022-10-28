Read full article on original website
Central High School Bobcat Band wins Alcoa competition
The Bobcat Band is now No. 1 among 17 different schools across East Tennessee. They brought home four awards from the Alcoa Marchin Band Festival.
Central High School Bobcats Band named Grand Champion at Alcoa festival
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday marked a big win for the Central High School Bobcats Band. The band won four awards at the 47th Alcoa Marching Band Festival. Those awards included: second place color guard, first place percussion, first place in class AA-1 and Grand Champion for small band division.
Pair of local girls' soccer standouts selected for High School All-American Game
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla — Local soccer standouts Brinley Murphy (Bearden) and Kayla Barr (Maryville) have been selected to play in the 2022 High School All-American Game in Panama City Beach, Fla. in December. Murphy, a South Carolina commit, led Bearden to its second-straight 3A state title behind an...
Student in McMinn County charged with bringing fake handgun to school, says sheriff
McMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A student at McMinn County High School faces charges for bringing a simulated handgun to school, according to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy. A post on Sheriff Guy's Facebook page says the student was in the cafeteria displaying a firearm to other students after another student sent a parent a picture of the alledges [sic] weapon.
Morgan County officials arrest 48 in drug bust ahead of Halloween
Retired Dr. Ray Pais, will be honored at the B.J. Price Dream Maker Award Dinner for his service to the East Tennessee community. Tennessee fans were greeted at Neyland Stadium by a creepy remix of Rocky Top Saturday. Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies. Updated: 5...
Soaky Mountain Waterpark, Shadrack’s team up for Christmas light show
Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland and Soaky Mountain Waterpark are teaming up in Sevierville this holiday season for a whole new Christmas lights experience for visitors.
Security Guard Joins The Tennessee Dance Team For A Dance
KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WBIR) — On top of a big win for the Vols against Kentucky, the Tennessee Dance Team was able to score a big win with the crowd at Neyland Stadium this Saturday by putting on a dynamic and memorable performance featuring an unlikely guest. The crowd lost...
Lead-based paint inside older homes puts children under six at risk
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many older homes in East Tennessee may have lead-based paint and carry the risk of poisoning, according to the Tennessee State Department of Health. About one in every 11 kids is at risk of serious health problems, like nerve or brain damage, decreased growth and impaired hearing.
Knoxville veteran wins fight for disability benefits after more than 14 years
After a more than decade-long wait, retired Air Force Airman Third Class Terry Laudermilk has received full disability benefits from the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs.
Ghost framed for murder haunts the Drummond Bridge in Coal Creek
BRICEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The story behind the Drummond Bridge in Anderson County stems back to the Coal Creek War in the 1890s. A time when the local miners fought against convict leasing. Barry Thacker with the Coal Creek Watershed Foundation said the miners felt their work should be...
TBI investigating after fire destroys Masonic lodge in Claiborne County
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating a fire that destroyed a Masonic lodge in Speedwell over the weekend. The TBI said its special agent fire investigators are helping the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office to look into the circumstances of the fire. At the moment, the TBI said it has not been labeled an arson and the cause is under investigation.
Sacred Ground: Dewey Phillips Cemetery
Editor’s Note: The first — and, to date, the only — complete index of Scott County’s cemetery records was compiled by Robert L. Bailey in 1994 and published by the Scott County Historical Society, where it remains available for purchase. Bailey’s “Cemeteries of Scott County, Tennessee” is a massive, 481-page book that is the standard for cemetery research. This series is not an effort to recreate Bailey’s research or records. Rather, it is an attempt to expand on them. Bailey’s fantastic work provided an index of burials at each graveyard along with directions on how to reach them. Our series will not be an exhaustive list of every grave, or even every cemetery; for those records, you should consult the Historical Society. Rather, it will be an effort to tell some of the stories behind the people buried in many of our community’s grave yards.
THP announces Nov., Dec. checkpoints
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoint(s) on the following date(s) and location(s) in Anderson County:. November 11, 2022 on East Wolf Valley Rd. at Wolf Valley Baptist Church. December 9, 2022 on SR 170 at Ozella Lane. Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by...
Section of Ijams River Trail reopens after 2019 flood damage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Ijams Nature Center celebrated the reopening of its full River Trail on Tuesday. A large portion of the trail was washed away by flooding in February 2019, closing off its north side for repairs, according to Ijams. The boardwalk stayed open but could only be accessed from the south side of the trail.
"You just never know what game day will bring" | UT students dress as Chancellor Plowman on game day ahead of Halloween
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two University of Tennessee students got the attention of Chancellor Donde Plowman for dressing up as her the weekend ahead of Halloween. The three posed for a photo as the students rocked blonde wigs and similar attire, including black blazers and plaid orange skirts. Plowman said...
Four-star LB likes Vols 'a lot' after seeing first game at Tennessee
A four-star Class of 2024 linebacker from Michigan attended his first game at Tennessee on Saturday and came away impressed.
The benevolent spirit who roams Maryville College
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some say spirits are all around us. The souls of people who have since gone to the other side make their presence felt in many ways. In Blount County, one dearly departed woman’s ghost is a shining spotlight on an unbelievable legacy connected to the Maryville College campus.
Knoxville family uses ‘candy chute’ to pass out treats to neighbors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A neighborhood in Knoxville got the opportunity to witness a different way to pass out candy during Halloween this year. The Holmes family passed out candy to kids in the neighborhood off of Buxton Drive. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, this family has been using a “candy chute” to pass candy out in the area.
Brewster's Breakdown: Tennessee's perfect storm offense | Transfer Portal News
In this segment from Transfer Portal News, Clint Brewster gives us his breakdown of Hendon Hooker and the electric Tennessee offense ahead of their week 10 game against Georgia.
Five women get life-changing help thanks to a Knoxville non-profit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hand UP for Women, a non-profit, is making a positive impact on the lives of women in Knoxville. After years of personal hardship, five women completed a goal setting, financial management and networking program, making them the 17th class to graduate. The graduation ceremony, hosted by Hand UP for Women, took place on Sunday at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church in the Watershed Building.
