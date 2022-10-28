As if Donald Trump weren’t already struggling on multiple fronts, the criminal trial into his family business got underway yesterday in New York. NBC News reported:. Opening arguments began Monday in the high-profile criminal tax fraud case against the Trump Organization, the former president’s family-run company that helped make him a household name. “This case is about greed and cheating,” prosecutor Susan Hoffinger told jurors in her opening statement about what she alleged was a “clever scheme.” Two corporations that are a part of the company, Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., “paid their already highly paid executives even more by cheating on their taxes,” Hoffinger said.

19 HOURS AGO