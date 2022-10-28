ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

WBTV

Power lines down after hit-and-run

Crash takes down power lines, shuts down busy northwest Charlotte intersection. Medic said no injuries were reported, but the area will still take a while to reopen as crews repair downed power lines. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Charlotte Area Transit System is looking for your opinion on the plan...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Feedback sessions begin for Lynx Silver Line

Crash takes down power lines, shuts down busy northwest Charlotte intersection. Medic said no injuries were reported, but the area will still take a while to reopen as crews repair downed power lines. Courts hear arguments in affirmative action case. Updated: 20 hours ago. Monday marked the first day of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Ongoing feud leads to shots fired, charges filed in Gold Hill

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three adults and a juvenile face charges after a shooting incident in Gold Hill on Monday. Rowan County deputies say they were called to an address on Liberty Road just before 3:30 p.m. A resident called to report that someone had driven to their home and fired shots at them.
GOLD HILL, NC
WBTV

Input wanted for Lynx Silver Line

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System is looking for your opinion on the plan to change the Lynx Silver Line route. It would run a line from Matthews to Uptown, then out to Charlotte Douglas International airport and ending in Belmont. There’ve been several iterations of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

I-85 to close in Belmont Tuesday night. Here's why

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 85 in Belmont will be closed for more than an hour Tuesday night for a construction project at the new CaroMont Regional Medical Center. Duke Energy will close all lanes of I-85 near Exit 27 to construct a new electric line...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire

Monday marked the first day of oral arguments in the case to decide whether affirmative action should be overruled. The event is being held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Concord. Lawyer leaves immigrant in limbo. Updated: 6 hours ago. After a lawyer he hired to renew his legal...
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Car Crashes Into Mint Hill Apartment Building

MINT HILL, N.C. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into an apartment in Mint Hill. It happened at the residences at West Mint on Stoney Glen Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday evening. Video shows the front end of the car crashed into one of the ground...
MINT HILL, NC
wach.com

Chester funeral home owner charged with tax evasion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested a Chester funeral home owner on Monday and charged him with three counts of tax evasion. Brandon Lorenzo Frederick, 37, of Chester, was the owner and operator of BL Frederick Memorial Center in Chester County, a funeral home, and was responsible for all aspects of the business, according to arrest warrants.
CHESTER, SC
WBTV

Police: 3 injured in machete assault in Gastonia, suspect arrested

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department confirms that a suspect is in custody following an assault involving a machete Tuesday morning on Redding Street. GPD said when officers arrived at the scene they found three men all suffering from deep cut wounds. Each victim, working outside in the area when the incident occurred, said the suspected individual rode up on a bicycle and assaulted them. Additionally, the men told officers they did not know the suspect and did not know why they were assaulted.
GASTONIA, NC
Queen City News

Gaston County parents concerned over bus driver absences

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Parents are voicing concerns about payroll issues in the Gaston County Schools system. One parent informed Queen City news there were problems at Southwest Middle School and that the drivers at Stuart Cramer High School walked off the job.  Many Gaston County School employees have been upset since the […]
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Northwest Charlotte intersection closed after crash takes down power lines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A car crash at a busy intersection near Interstate 485 in northwest Charlotte may leave early morning commuters struggling to get to work on time. Officials say the crash -- which has been declared a hit-and-run -- happened around 4 a.m. on Oakdale Road, near Miranda Road and close to the post office.
CHARLOTTE, NC

