Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
933kwto.com
Crews Locate Hiker in Arkansas after Search Lasting Several Days
First responders say they have located a hiker who had been missing since last Thursday. 67-year-old Clinton Smith was found Tuesday afternoon near the area of Buffalo National River in Newton County. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native began his hike Thursday along Hemmed-in-Hollow trail, and lost contact shortly after. Authorities...
myarklamiss.com
Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge
NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston...
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
columbusnews-report.com
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
KYTV
Baxter County, Ark. sheriff issues alert over scam calls
Mountain Home, Ark. (KY3) - The sheriff is Baxter County, Ark. is warning people about a phone scam, where callers pose as current or former law enforcement personnel. In one case, the sheriff says a victim lost a substantial amount of money. The following is a news release the Baxter...
KTLO
Rural MH woman injured in 1-vehicle accident
A rural Mountain Home woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident last Tuesday night in Baxter County. Twenty-three-year-old Whitney Mendenhall was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health with what was termed a suspected minor injury. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Mendenhall was heading towart the Norfork Dam on...
KYTV
Communities in the Ozarks deciding Use Tax questions
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple communities in the Ozarks are looking to approve a local use tax on out-of-state online purchases. The issue is on the ballot in Monett, Ozark, and Stotts City. It would mirror the local sales tax for residents only in those cities on purchases made online through non-Missouri businesses. All three cities currently have a local sales tax of approximately 2.3%.
KYTV
The Place: A Night of Frights at the Basin Park Hotel
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In this episode of Haunted History, Schyrlet Cameron and Kathy Brown tell stories of strange happenings during their stay at the Basin Park Hotel in Eureka Springs. See the strange apparitions guests have captured on film and hear some of the bone-chilling tales they have experienced in the building.
Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
KYTV
Hollister, Mo. mobile home park residents forced out; nonprofits help with moving, relocation
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - New owners of the Yacht Club Mobile Home Park in Hollister have evicted those who live there. The new owners repurchased the property in August. They soon told everyone they had to move out by Tuesday. A few months ago, local nonprofits in Taney County were...
KTLO
Gary L. Dewey, 64, Mountain Home (Roller)
Gary L. Dewey, 64, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in Mountain Home. He was born August 8, 1958, in Mountain Home to Archie and Goldie Dewey. He was raised steps from the White River and graduated from Cotter High School. His four grandkids were his pride and joy. He was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Mountain Home and loved spending time with his family and grateful for his dialysis family.
magnoliareporter.com
Seedless muscadines can put the folksy southerner one step closer to the dinner table
Without big bitter seeds to expel, the flavorful muscadine could go from the front porch to the dinner table in America and beyond. Fruit breeders with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, are working on developing a seedless muscadine that can be grown in Arkansas as part of their mission to build up an Eastern table grape industry.
Cassville man dies in MO 76 crash with semi
A fatal crash on MO 76 Highway claims the life of a 28-year-old Cassville man.
KYTV
Searchers recover body of missing fisherman in Table Rock Lake
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Carroll County, Ark. searchers have recovered the body of a fisherman reported missing for a week. Emergency personnel says the man from Green Forest disappeared on October 21 while fishing. Searchers found his body in the Long Creek area. They recovered the body in six feet of water.
Joplin woman fell out the window of Silver Dollar City derailed train
BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks last night at Silver Dollar City shortly […]
KTLO
Woman with string of criminal cases in two counties pleads guilty
A Flippin woman arrested three times in just a few days appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Tuesday. Thirty-nine-year-old Crystal Parnell pled guilty to drug-related charges filed against her in Baxter and Marion Counties. She was sentenced to six years in prison with a judicial transfer to one of the...
Missouri 'Ghost Town' Resort With Abandoned Million-Dollar Homes Is So Creepy
Apparently someone just bought the place to bring it back to life.
Family of Clinton woman missing for months plead for help in search
A woman from Clinton has been reported missing after several attempts to contact her.
KTLO
MH man arrested for stealing safe containing $25K from business
A Mountain Home man was arrested over the weekend for the theft of a safe containing $25,000, a handgun and other documents from a business in the city. Three felony charges have been filed against 44-year-old Quan Tran Le in connection with the incident. According to Mountain Home Police Chief...
Plane crashes into Carroll County, AR field, lands on haybale
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – A plane crashed into a field in Carroll County, Arkansas Wednesday, October 26, after the pilot had mechanical issues. State police, Carroll County Sheriff’s office, Alpena Fire Dept, South Carroll County Fire Dept, Southern Paramedic service, and Carroll County responded to a call from the Airforce regarding a possible crash in […]
Comments / 2