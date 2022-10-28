ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

Literacy Lubbock dinner to benefit TTU Press

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University Press proudly presents Literary Lubbock, an evening of dining and literary fellowship. Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center | 2521 17th St | Lubbock, Texas. This event benefits the Grover E. Murray Studies in the American Southwest,...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Inclement weather ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Roller-coaster temperatures return to the area over the next 7 days. Warm 70-degree temps over the next two days will fall to the 60s over the region by Friday. Clouds will increase tomorrow and Thursday along with a chance of showers/storms on Thursday night into early...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LPD Metro Unit provides update on 124th St. fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit in tandem with the Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office released an update on their joint investigation of the residential fire on 124th Street where four people were found dead. According to LPD, the Fire Marshal’s report indicates that arson is to...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Trick or Treat Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There’s nothing spooky about this Halloween forecast. After an afternoon that is cool but pleasant, the evening will be mild with a chill setting in. Mild weather will close out October. There will be considerable high clouds but no rain. The morning chilly but the afternoon pleasant. Highs a bit cool, but near average for the date.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Warm temperatures through the week, cold front for Friday and Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some great weather for trick-or-treaters tonight as winds remain light and temps will stay between 60-65 until around 9 pm. The first of the month, yes it’s November, will stay cool in the 40s but just like today, the afternoon temperatures for the region should reach the upper 60s in the northwest to the mid-70s in the east and southeast communities.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Veteran’s Day parade

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The local non-profit Los Hermanos Familia is hosting a Veteran’s Day parade to honor those who have served. This year’s theme is “You are not alone.”. The non-profit reports that veterans are at a higher risk of suicide than those who haven’t served....
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Doba

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Doba, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a four-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months. Doba is easygoing and loves to follow his person around. He is also very bubbly and entertaining. Doba is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Central Lubbock crash leaves 1 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a silver passenger car and a Ford Bronco at the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road. The call was received by LPD around 4:07 p.m. Responders are opening up southbound traffic. Eastbound traffic is...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

TTUHSC event seeks to spread the word about Alzheimer’s Disease

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - It is estimated that more than six million people in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer’s disease, a number that is expected to more than double to 13 million by 2050. The disease annually takes more lives than breast and prostate cancer combined, and approximately one-third of seniors die with Alzheimer’s or a similar form of dementia. However, the path to developing Alzheimer’s disease often begins with an initial diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment (CGI), which begins with subtle declines in memory and cognitive abilities. Of those diagnosed each year with CGI, approximately 10%-15% will eventually develop a form of dementia, including Alzheimer’s.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in overnight shooting in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Central Lubbock inn that left one person seriously injured. Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at the Hub City Inn near 50th and Ave. Q. The gunshot victim was transported to UMC.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Sheriff: Lubbock detention officer arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A detention officer at the Lubbock County Detention Center has been arrested. Alsires Genaro Betancur III allegedly brought a ‘prohibited substance’ within the Lubbock County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said the arrest resulted from an investigation on illegal narcotics and contraband inside the detention center.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

First Friday Art Trail to host Procesiόn for Dia de los Muertos

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Buddy Holly Center invites the community to participate in Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail and Lubbock’s citywide observance of the Mexican holiday, Día de los Muertos, by serving as a host location for Procesiόn with the TTU International Cultural Center and the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) on Friday, November 4, 2022.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friends, family gather to remember Madrid family, killed in fire near 124th & Oxford

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friends and family held a candlelight vigil on Saturday night, in front of the home where their loved ones were killed earlier this week. Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday around 1 a.m. near Oxford Avenue and 124th Street. When officers arrived, the house was in flames and they were unable to get inside.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Two-vehicle crash at 98th and Slide, 1 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash occurred at 98th and Slide Road. LFR and LPD received the call around 8:30 p.m. Southbound traffic has been blocked off. According to LFR, one vehicle wound up on the east side of Slide while the other came to a stop on the west side.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy