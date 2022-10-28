Read full article on original website
KCBD
Santa stops for haircut in Lubbock, donates to Children With Hair Loss
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mrs. Claus told KCBD that after two years of growth, it was time for Santa to get a trim for a good cause. Tuesday he stopped at Petra’s Hair Design to take off at least eight inches of hair to donate to those who need it.
KCBD
Literacy Lubbock dinner to benefit TTU Press
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University Press proudly presents Literary Lubbock, an evening of dining and literary fellowship. Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center | 2521 17th St | Lubbock, Texas. This event benefits the Grover E. Murray Studies in the American Southwest,...
KCBD
Inclement weather ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Roller-coaster temperatures return to the area over the next 7 days. Warm 70-degree temps over the next two days will fall to the 60s over the region by Friday. Clouds will increase tomorrow and Thursday along with a chance of showers/storms on Thursday night into early...
KCBD
LPD Metro Unit provides update on 124th St. fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit in tandem with the Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office released an update on their joint investigation of the residential fire on 124th Street where four people were found dead. According to LPD, the Fire Marshal’s report indicates that arson is to...
KCBD
‘It’s terrifying:’ Lubbock boy battling RSV as cases rise higher, faster than normal this year
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Children’s Hospital is reporting more Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases than usual this year and they’re coming earlier than normal. The rise follows a national trend, with several hospitals across the country needing more beds. Many are calling the situation a ‘tripledemic,’ as...
KCBD
Trick or Treat Forecast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There’s nothing spooky about this Halloween forecast. After an afternoon that is cool but pleasant, the evening will be mild with a chill setting in. Mild weather will close out October. There will be considerable high clouds but no rain. The morning chilly but the afternoon pleasant. Highs a bit cool, but near average for the date.
KCBD
Bob Mills Furniture celebrates 15 years with donation event to South Plains Food Bank
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Bob Mills Furniture gives back during its 15th Anniversary of being in Lubbock, TX. Five percent of proceeds from the event will be donated to South Plains Food Bank of Lubbock. The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. is a humanitarian organization dedicated to serving West...
KCBD
Warm temperatures through the week, cold front for Friday and Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some great weather for trick-or-treaters tonight as winds remain light and temps will stay between 60-65 until around 9 pm. The first of the month, yes it’s November, will stay cool in the 40s but just like today, the afternoon temperatures for the region should reach the upper 60s in the northwest to the mid-70s in the east and southeast communities.
KCBD
Veteran’s Day parade
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The local non-profit Los Hermanos Familia is hosting a Veteran’s Day parade to honor those who have served. This year’s theme is “You are not alone.”. The non-profit reports that veterans are at a higher risk of suicide than those who haven’t served....
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Doba
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Doba, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a four-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months. Doba is easygoing and loves to follow his person around. He is also very bubbly and entertaining. Doba is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
KCBD
Central Lubbock crash leaves 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a silver passenger car and a Ford Bronco at the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road. The call was received by LPD around 4:07 p.m. Responders are opening up southbound traffic. Eastbound traffic is...
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Police investigating overnight shooting at Central Lubbock inn
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police investigating overnight shooting at Central Lubbock inn. Police were called just after 2 a.m. to the Hub City Inn near 50th and Ave. Q. One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Find the latest updates here: 1 critically injured...
KCBD
TTUHSC event seeks to spread the word about Alzheimer’s Disease
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - It is estimated that more than six million people in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer’s disease, a number that is expected to more than double to 13 million by 2050. The disease annually takes more lives than breast and prostate cancer combined, and approximately one-third of seniors die with Alzheimer’s or a similar form of dementia. However, the path to developing Alzheimer’s disease often begins with an initial diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment (CGI), which begins with subtle declines in memory and cognitive abilities. Of those diagnosed each year with CGI, approximately 10%-15% will eventually develop a form of dementia, including Alzheimer’s.
KCBD
1 seriously injured in overnight shooting in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Central Lubbock inn that left one person seriously injured. Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at the Hub City Inn near 50th and Ave. Q. The gunshot victim was transported to UMC.
KCBD
Sheriff: Lubbock detention officer arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A detention officer at the Lubbock County Detention Center has been arrested. Alsires Genaro Betancur III allegedly brought a ‘prohibited substance’ within the Lubbock County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said the arrest resulted from an investigation on illegal narcotics and contraband inside the detention center.
KCBD
First Friday Art Trail to host Procesiόn for Dia de los Muertos
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Buddy Holly Center invites the community to participate in Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail and Lubbock’s citywide observance of the Mexican holiday, Día de los Muertos, by serving as a host location for Procesiόn with the TTU International Cultural Center and the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) on Friday, November 4, 2022.
KCBD
LCU’s Kappa Phi Kappa hosting Halloween fundraiser for friend with cancer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, the Lubbock Christian University social group Kappa Phi Kappa will host a Halloween carnival as a fundraiser for their friend and sister Ashleigh Reedy, who has been diagnosed with metastatic melanoma. Her friends say they know Reedy as the girl with the big heart,...
KCBD
Friends, family gather to remember Madrid family, killed in fire near 124th & Oxford
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friends and family held a candlelight vigil on Saturday night, in front of the home where their loved ones were killed earlier this week. Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday around 1 a.m. near Oxford Avenue and 124th Street. When officers arrived, the house was in flames and they were unable to get inside.
KCBD
Two-vehicle crash at 98th and Slide, 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash occurred at 98th and Slide Road. LFR and LPD received the call around 8:30 p.m. Southbound traffic has been blocked off. According to LFR, one vehicle wound up on the east side of Slide while the other came to a stop on the west side.
