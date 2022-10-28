ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

MemorialCare expands maternal care services at new Spring Street location

By Tess Kazenoff
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 4 days ago

MemorialCare Medical Group celebrated the opening of its new location on Spring Street on Friday.

The new site, which will officially begin accepting new patients on Monday, will improve access to maternity care and OB-GYN services in Long Beach, where there is currently a gap in access to care, said Annamarie Jones, MemorialCare Medical Foundation’s chief operating officer.

“It is important for us to provide wraparound care for the community, and that’s part of what drove this decision to come here,” Jones told the Business Journal.

The location, which has eight exam rooms along with lab services, will have two OB-GYNs, who each will see roughly 15 to 25 patients a day, Jones said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XhzCb_0iqdgFev00

MemorialCare Medical Group staff and city officials tour the new facility on Oct. 28, 2022. Photo by Tess Kazenoff.

“Busy women won’t need to travel to get their blood draws done, and we’ll also provide ultrasound and fetal nonstress tests right here under this roof,” Jones said during the event.

The new location, at 5977 East Spring St., is across the street from MemorialCare Miller Children & Women’s Hospital, allowing for easy access to additional care if necessary, Jones said.

MemorialCare Medical Group has multiple locations throughout the Greater Long Beach Area, providing primary care through family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics and urgent care.

MemorialCare currently has OB-GYN presence in two other Long Beach locations: its Douglas Park location, which has five or six physicians, and its Bixby Knolls location, which has three physicians and one nurse practitioner, said Kris Cowley, director of strategic initiatives and transformation at MemorialCare Medical Group.

On Nov. 7, the new location will add an additional primary care doctor to its team. The site will begin offering primary care services at that time to people of all ages, improving access to full-family care, said Jones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iKgTi_0iqdgFev00

Eileen Tovar, right, field representative for State Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (D-Long Beach) presents a certificate during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for MemorialCare Medical Group’s new Spring Street location. Photo by Tess Kazenoff.

The post MemorialCare expands maternal care services at new Spring Street location appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Long Beach Post

Awareness, affordability remain challenges for parents of color to access doulas

For people of color, access to doulas remains limited due to a lack of awareness and a lack of affordability, even as they can help both to prevent bad outcomes and to ease what’s often an understandable distrust in the health care system.  The post Awareness, affordability remain challenges for parents of color to access doulas appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

First time homebuyers can receive $20K toward home in Long Beach

If you’re looking to dip your toes in the real estate market and get settled into your first home, the city of Long Beach might be the place to put down roots. The city launched a new website on Monday for its upcoming First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program. The program will provide first time homebuyers up […]
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

‘Eventually these people break’: Report details stresses on firefighters as city looks for cuts

Consultants who were hired to find ways to cut the Long Beach Fire Department’s budget say the department is already stretched too thin, with overworked employees who have been “broken” by the demands of their job, according to an unreleased draft report reviewed by the Long Beach Post. The post ‘Eventually these people break’: Report details stresses on firefighters as city looks for cuts appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA's Section 8 Housing Application Closed at 5 p.m. on Sunday

The application to register for Los Angeles's Section 8 waiting list lottery closed over the weekend, right before Halloween. The deadline was this Sunday at 5 p.m. For the fortunate people who are selected by lottery, that simply puts them on a waiting list. It can take anywhere from a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theevreport.com

Pre-orders for Mullen FIVE Electric-SUV Crossover Exceed Expectations

BREA, Calif. – Mullen Automotive, Inc., an emerging electric vehicle manufacturer, announces today that the Mullen FIVE “Strikingly Different” EV Crossover Tour which began on Thursday (Nov. 27), in Pasadena, California, is off to a great start with first-day reservations exceeding expectations and overwhelmingly positive customer feedback. The overall magnitude of Mullen FIVE pre-orders, leading up to and during the Pasadena event has quadrupled in volume.
PASADENA, CA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Long Beach, CA

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, look no further! From seafood to Mexican to Italian, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top 20 picks for the best restaurants in Long Beach. Bon appetit!. 1. Tantalum Restaurant. $$ | (562) 431-1414 | WEBSITE.
LONG BEACH, CA
beachcomber.news

Councilwoman Cindy Allen Fabricates Encounter

On October 28 Long Beach Councilwoman Cindy Allen posted the following statement on her Instagram account:. “Earlier today, a person who harasses me online and who attends the council meetings to berate and yell, approached me and my staff member as we were leaving an event. He invaded my personal space and put his phone in my face to record me as he yelled at me. I put my phone up to cover myself as he stood very close to me. There was no physical contact and our phones did not touch.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Port of Long Beach to receive $30M grant for zero-emission cargo-handling equipment

The Port of Long Beach announced Friday that it will receive a $30.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to deploy the nation’s largest fleet of manually operated, zero-emission cargo-handling equipment at a single marine terminal. The post Port of Long Beach to receive $30M grant for zero-emission cargo-handling equipment appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
The Malibu Times

Bicyclist rushed to trauma center after crash with an RV

According to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher, Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:38 a.m. Sunday morning to Pacific Coast Highway and Coastline Drive to rush a bicyclist to a trauma center from a crash with an RV in Malibu. No further information was released. The post Bicyclist rushed to trauma center after crash with an RV appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy