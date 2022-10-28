MemorialCare Medical Group celebrated the opening of its new location on Spring Street on Friday.

The new site, which will officially begin accepting new patients on Monday, will improve access to maternity care and OB-GYN services in Long Beach, where there is currently a gap in access to care, said Annamarie Jones, MemorialCare Medical Foundation’s chief operating officer.

“It is important for us to provide wraparound care for the community, and that’s part of what drove this decision to come here,” Jones told the Business Journal.

The location, which has eight exam rooms along with lab services, will have two OB-GYNs, who each will see roughly 15 to 25 patients a day, Jones said.

“Busy women won’t need to travel to get their blood draws done, and we’ll also provide ultrasound and fetal nonstress tests right here under this roof,” Jones said during the event.

The new location, at 5977 East Spring St., is across the street from MemorialCare Miller Children & Women’s Hospital, allowing for easy access to additional care if necessary, Jones said.

MemorialCare Medical Group has multiple locations throughout the Greater Long Beach Area, providing primary care through family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics and urgent care.

MemorialCare currently has OB-GYN presence in two other Long Beach locations: its Douglas Park location, which has five or six physicians, and its Bixby Knolls location, which has three physicians and one nurse practitioner, said Kris Cowley, director of strategic initiatives and transformation at MemorialCare Medical Group.

On Nov. 7, the new location will add an additional primary care doctor to its team. The site will begin offering primary care services at that time to people of all ages, improving access to full-family care, said Jones.

The post MemorialCare expands maternal care services at new Spring Street location appeared first on Long Beach Post .