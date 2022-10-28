ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Caldwell Man Identified as Victim of Nampa Homicide

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-Nampa authorities are investigating the Friday homicide of a 51-year-old Caldwell man. Tuesday Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens identified Nathan Herbert who died Friday in the emergency room of Saint Alphonsus from multiple gunshot wounds. According to the Nampa Police Department, officers responded to several 911 calls at around 10:45 p.m., one from a witness who heard multiple gunshots, and the second from the alleged shooter. Emergency crews found Herbet and attempted life-saving measures before he was taken to the hospital. Nampa Police said the incident involved two people known to each other. No charges have been filed in the case pending the investigation.
NAMPA, ID
KIVI-TV

Boise bank robbery suspect arrested on multiple charges

BOISE, Idaho — A 37-year-old Washington man has been arrested on multiple charges, after police allege he robbed a bank. The Boise Police Department says they responded to a report of a bank robbery at 2:15 p.m. Monday, on the 7700 block of W. Fairview Ave. Police say the...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Why transit lags behind Treasure Valley growth

BOISE, Idaho — For this week's edition of Growing Idaho, we're asking a question for one of our viewers, “Where's the public transportation?”. A single mother in Kuna sent us an email. She's working hard to provide for her kids, but her car is on its last legs, and without that, it's going to be really hard to get around in the Treasure Valley. That's because, for her, there are just too few public transportation options.
KUNA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Elk makes appearance in a Boise neighborhood

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) spotted an elk roaming a Boise neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The elk was sighted walking in the Columbia Village neighborhood. Officers with BPD and Fish and Game were able to safely relocate the elk back home. In a Facebook post, BPD thanked...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Nampa man shot and killed

BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man was killed Friday night, after he was shot by another man, according to the Nampa Police Department (NPD). Nampa dispatch received two 911 calls around 10:45 p.m. reporting gunfire in the 4600 block of Stamm Lane. One call came from a witness that heard the shots, and the other came from the man who was the shooter.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs

The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed […] The post Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Mountain Home announces interim Police Chief

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — Mountain Home Police Department announced its interim police chief, Jonathan Thompson. Thompson previously served as the patrol lieutenant for the department. This decision comes after Mayor Rich Sykes “unappointed” prior Chief of Police, Scott Conner which received unanimous consent of the city council....
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

7's HERO: Nampa twins with Down syndrome star in Scentsy advertising campaign

MERIDIAN, Idaho — We have been following adorable 7-year-old twins, Milo and Charlie McConnel, for a few years now; they also go by the nicknames Chuckles and Meatloaf!. These Nampa fraternal twins have Down syndrome, which is incredibly rare. They have fans all over the country! The boys have half a million followers on social media, and they bring people so much joy.
NAMPA, ID
KIVI-TV

Two injured in Caldwell after shooting at a Halloween party

CALDWELL, Idaho — Two people were shot and injured at a Halloween party in Caldwell in the early morning hours of October 30, according to a press release from the Caldwell Police Department. According to the press release, two attendees of the party were causing a disturbance over an...
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

