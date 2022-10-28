Read full article on original website
Boise Police Department searching for missing vulnerable adult
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department has been looking for a vulnerable senior since last night around 11 p.m. The man, named Olan, was last seen around the 8700 block of W. Irving. BPD said his family is worried because he doesn't often drive and is without his...
Update: Ada County Coroner identifies Caldwell man killed by gunshot in Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho — On Oct. 28, a man was shot in Nampa around 10:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of Stamm Lane, according to police -- the victim was later identified by the Ada County Coroner as Nathan Herbert, 51, from Caldwell. According to the Nampa Police Department (NPD)...
Boise bank robbery suspect arrested, also accused of attacking K-9
BOISE, Idaho — A man from Washington is in the Ada County Jail on suspicion of robbing a Boise bank Monday afternoon. Boise Police arrested 37-year-old Evaristo Alvear of Maple Valley, Washington, after responding to the robbery, which was reported at about 2:15 p.m. Monday at a bank on Fairview Avenue between Cole Road and Milwaukee Street.
Boise woman says transphobia likely triggered her attack at the downtown library
The mid-October arrest of a Boise man, accused of assault including the use of his vehicle as a weapon, garnered plenty of media attention. A short time later, he was also accused of burning a Pride flag that had been flying outside a Boise home. But what was not widely...
Caldwell Man Identified as Victim of Nampa Homicide
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-Nampa authorities are investigating the Friday homicide of a 51-year-old Caldwell man. Tuesday Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens identified Nathan Herbert who died Friday in the emergency room of Saint Alphonsus from multiple gunshot wounds. According to the Nampa Police Department, officers responded to several 911 calls at around 10:45 p.m., one from a witness who heard multiple gunshots, and the second from the alleged shooter. Emergency crews found Herbet and attempted life-saving measures before he was taken to the hospital. Nampa Police said the incident involved two people known to each other. No charges have been filed in the case pending the investigation.
Boise mayor shares insight on the city's search for a new police chief
BOISE, Idaho — As the City of Boise searches for a new chief of police, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean spoke with KTVB about her thoughts on the search and moving forward with the department. McLean said the city is in the early stages of the search. “I believe in...
Boise bank robbery suspect arrested on multiple charges
BOISE, Idaho — A 37-year-old Washington man has been arrested on multiple charges, after police allege he robbed a bank. The Boise Police Department says they responded to a report of a bank robbery at 2:15 p.m. Monday, on the 7700 block of W. Fairview Ave. Police say the...
Former BPD chief to receive nine-month severance
BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise Police chief Ryan Lee, who was asked to resign at the request of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean in September, will be receiving a nine-month severance package at the value of his salary with health insurance. According to a Boise City news release, Lee officially...
Why transit lags behind Treasure Valley growth
BOISE, Idaho — For this week's edition of Growing Idaho, we're asking a question for one of our viewers, “Where's the public transportation?”. A single mother in Kuna sent us an email. She's working hard to provide for her kids, but her car is on its last legs, and without that, it's going to be really hard to get around in the Treasure Valley. That's because, for her, there are just too few public transportation options.
Elk makes appearance in a Boise neighborhood
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) spotted an elk roaming a Boise neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The elk was sighted walking in the Columbia Village neighborhood. Officers with BPD and Fish and Game were able to safely relocate the elk back home. In a Facebook post, BPD thanked...
Nampa man shot and killed
BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man was killed Friday night, after he was shot by another man, according to the Nampa Police Department (NPD). Nampa dispatch received two 911 calls around 10:45 p.m. reporting gunfire in the 4600 block of Stamm Lane. One call came from a witness that heard the shots, and the other came from the man who was the shooter.
Caldwell man sentenced with first-degree murder for 2021 shooting
BOISE, Idaho — A Caldwell man has been found guilty of multiple charges including first-degree murder from a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in September 2021. Ethan S. Almaraz was involved in a gang homicide that occurred on Sept. 17, 2021. After a seven-day trial...
Federal Jury Convicts Oregon Man of Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Minor
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —After a four-day trial, a federal jury sitting in Boise found Brett Michael Malone, 30, of Adrian, Oregon, guilty of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye presided over the trial, which began...
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed […] The post Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Mountain Home announces interim Police Chief
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — Mountain Home Police Department announced its interim police chief, Jonathan Thompson. Thompson previously served as the patrol lieutenant for the department. This decision comes after Mayor Rich Sykes “unappointed” prior Chief of Police, Scott Conner which received unanimous consent of the city council....
Man arrested for arson in connection to Caldwell building fire
CALDWELL, Idaho — A person has been arrested on arson charges in connection to a fire at a three-story residential building Sunday afternoon, according to the Caldwell Fire Department (CFD). Scott Bradley Pankratz, 60, was booked into the Canyon County Jail Sunday night, on arson charges. Caldwell Police officers...
7's HERO: Nampa twins with Down syndrome star in Scentsy advertising campaign
MERIDIAN, Idaho — We have been following adorable 7-year-old twins, Milo and Charlie McConnel, for a few years now; they also go by the nicknames Chuckles and Meatloaf!. These Nampa fraternal twins have Down syndrome, which is incredibly rare. They have fans all over the country! The boys have half a million followers on social media, and they bring people so much joy.
One of the Very Best Christmas Lights Displays in America is in Idaho
If you're that type of person who just couldn't wait for 12:01 a.m. on November 1 to arrive so you could start decking the halls, then this is most definitely something you want to add to your Christmas bucket list!. The Treasure Valley has some phenomenal Christmas light displays. Every...
Some homeowners experiencing buyer's remorse after purchasing during heart of pandemic
BOISE, Idaho — Most of us have heard the term ‘buyer’s remorse.’ Maybe you bought a sweater or car that you loved at the time, but later regretted. Now we are hearing about some homeowners experiencing just that, but with the house they bought during the start of the pandemic.
Two injured in Caldwell after shooting at a Halloween party
CALDWELL, Idaho — Two people were shot and injured at a Halloween party in Caldwell in the early morning hours of October 30, according to a press release from the Caldwell Police Department. According to the press release, two attendees of the party were causing a disturbance over an...
