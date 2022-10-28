BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue rescued a man who became trapped in the rubble of a home while it was being demolished Monday morning. BFR says they checked inside the burned out home located in the 200 block of 54th St N and gave verbal warnings before starting the demo, but didn’t find anyone and got no response to the verbal warnings.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO