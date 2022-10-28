Read full article on original website
Related
Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man who was shot and killed in Birmingham was identified Tuesday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Marcello Hopson was shot in the 10 block of 64th Street North on October 22 around 10:04 p.m. Hopson was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment where he would die […]
Alabama leaders to introduce bill targeting exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham leaders are putting forth a new effort to address street racing and exhibition driving in the city. On Tuesday, Mayor Randall Woodfin was joined by members of the Jefferson County Legislative Delegation to discuss new legislation that would be pre-filed in both the Alabama House of Representatives and the Alabama […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham lawmakers taking extra steps to prevent exhibition driving in the city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New tonight, some area lawmakers want to take your car and your license if you’re caught exhibition driving. It’s the latest way leaders are getting tough when it comes to the dangerous and sometimes deadly activity. Birmingham Mayor Woodfin and members of the Jefferson...
Person pulled from rubble of demolished house in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Firefighters rescued a person who was trapped under the rubble of a house that was reportedly being demolished in Birmingham Monday morning, the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service reports. The BFRS responded to a person trapped under rubble of a house in the 200 Block of 54th Street North. The person […]
wbrc.com
2 arrested in connection to Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department has made two arrests made in connection to the murder of 43-year-old Marchello Hopson. The suspects have been identified as Jeremy Lee Hawkins, Jr., 18, and Jason Martez Johnson, 24, both of Birmingham. Detectives have obtained warrants against both suspects for...
wbrc.com
Bonuses on the way to licensed daycare providers in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Big bonuses are on the way to Alabama’s child daycare centers and teachers. It’s another round of cash to help daycares recover from losing employees during the pandemic. The money from the American Rescue Plan Act means bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and...
What’s on the ballot in Tuscaloosa County?
Election day is November 8. What's on the ballot?
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Amphitheater’s funding picture gaining clarity
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You could soon have an additional large event venue in Jefferson County. Both county and city leaders are discussing the project’s potential, and the project’s funding picture is starting to gain some clarity. While not cheap, with estimates placing a $50 million price tag...
wbrc.com
Incident reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An incident was reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Nothing has been confirmed at this time. A WBRC FOX6 News crew is on scene. This story will be updated as we learn more information. Get news alerts...
The night many in Alabama believed the world was ending
In reality, the cloud was the result of several forest fires in the area, according to news reports at the time. However, many in the area believed it was the end of the world.
Trussville City Schools Superintendent resigns following ‘death note’ incident
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville School Board voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Superintendent Pattie Neill Tuesday. The decision follows after parents learned of school officials’ failure to report threats a student made over a year ago via a ‘death note’ journal in September. Negotiations were made for the board to pay out […]
Alabama: Inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence for murder died at the William Donaldson Correction Facility on October 28. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Harold Wayne Bailey was found dead by medical staff at the facility’s infirmary around 11:58 a.m. Bailey was in the infirmary receiving treatment for […]
alreporter.com
Jefferson County coroner confirms death of incarcerated man on Friday
An incarcerated individual died in the early afternoon on Friday at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. In a statement released on Monday, Chief Deputy Corner Bill Yates confirmed the death of Harold Wayne Bailey, a 52-year-old incarcerated man at the Jefferson County facility, who died on Friday in the facility infirmary.
Driver shot along interstate in Tuscaloosa County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is in the hospital after being shot while driving his car along the interstate in Tuscaloosa County Monday morning, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports.
wbrc.com
Northport neighborhood pleads with drivers to obey four-way stop
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Northport woman is sounding the alarm on what she considers a potential catastrophe in her Brook Meade neighborhood. She says too many drivers are not obeying the four-way stop and it’s an issue Northport police are aware of. Christi Price says it’s an accident...
33-year-old killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lipscomb on October 28. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Steven Bernard Anderson Jr. was driving on Avenue K around 10:49 p.m. when he lost control of his car and struck multiple utility poles. Anderson was pronounced dead at […]
wbrc.com
Man injured after home is demolished with him still in it
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue rescued a man who became trapped in the rubble of a home while it was being demolished Monday morning. BFR says they checked inside the burned out home located in the 200 block of 54th St N and gave verbal warnings before starting the demo, but didn’t find anyone and got no response to the verbal warnings.
wbrc.com
23-year-old arrested in brazen convenience store robbery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old Birmingham man was arrested Tuesday for a robbery at a convenience store early last week. Derrick Hardy faces a 1st degree robbery charge and is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $60,000 bond. The robbery occurred on Sunday October 23 at...
Bicyclist struck, killed in Fairfield identified
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 60-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle in Fairfield on October 29. According to Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ray B. Dover Jr. was biking on Graselli Road when he was hit by a car around 6:15 p.m. The coroner’s office said the vehicle that struck Dover left the […]
wbrc.com
How Birmingham Police are helping those hurt by domestic violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Halloween is the last day of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Birmingham Police are working to remind domestic violence victims of the resources available to them. The Department of Justice reports that in 2021 and 2022, 70% of homicide offenders previously committed acts of domestic violence;...
Comments / 1