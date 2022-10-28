Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Driver killed in I-77 crash
West Virginia officers issue citations after 10-point buck killed
West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers said they have issued multiple citations after a 10-point buck was killed.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Double Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the lives of two individuals last night in the Saint Georges area. The collision occurred on October 30, 2022, at approximately 10:23 p.m., when a 2019 Mack tractor trailer was traveling southbound in the center lane of Route 1 crossing the Roth Bridge. The tractor trailer was traveling at a slow speed as it was having a difficulty traveling up the bridge. The operator turned the truck’s hazard lights on due to its slower speed. At the time, 2015 Hyundai Elantra was traveling in the right lane of Route 1 southbound and made two lane changes in attempt to enter the left lane near the crest of the bridge. While changing lanes the front of Hyundai struck the rear of the tractor trailer. The initial impact damaged the rear wheels of the trailer which caused the truck to stop in the center lane. The Hyundai was able to pull to the right shoulder. While stopped in the center lane, the tractor trailer was struck a second time by a 2010 Toyota Sequoia traveling southbound Route 1. The Toyota caught fire as a result of the impact.
WDTV
Mount Clare man sets another man on fire, police say
MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after he allegedly set another man on fire. Officers responded to a home in Mount Clare just before 3 a.m. on Sept. 4 for a reported assault, according to a criminal complaint. On the scene, officers spoke with...
wchstv.com
Chelyan roadway temporarily closes as emergency crews respond to two-vehicle crash
CHELYAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County roadway has been temporarily shut down as emergency crews respond to the scene of a two-vehicle crash. A head-on collision occurred Friday evening on MacCorkle Avenue Southeast at James River Road in Chelyan, according to emergency dispatchers. Dispatchers report two people were...
Maryland State Police Helicopter Called To Rescue Man In West Virginia Who Fell 200 Yards
A Maryland State Police helicopter unit gave an assist to a neighbor in need after a vehicle pursuit left a driver in a precarious position in West Virginia. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a state police helicopter crew assisted first responders from Hardy County in West Virginia with the rescue of an injured driver in the area of Howards Lick Road in Mathias.
UPDATE: MacCorkle Ave reopens after crash in Chelyan, West Virginia
UPDATE: (6:04 P.M. Oct. 28, 2022) – MacCorkle Avenue has reopened after a two-vehicle crash in Chelyan. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Part of MacCorkle Avenue is shut down after a crash in Chelyan, West Virginia. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 5:10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 on MacCorkle Avenue near […]
WSAZ
Debris pickup deadline reached for eastern Kentucky flood victims
KENTUCKY (WSAZ) – Roadside debris pickup ends today (Nov. 1) in eastern Kentucky, three months after devastating flooding wiped out communities. Crews have traveled across seven counties removing debris flood victims have placed along the sides of county and state roads. “The flooding affected so much and we had...
Officials: 8 injured in crash on I-75 involving 3 school buses
West Chester officials said Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to I-75 north of Cincinnati Dayton Road for a crash. Eight people were injured.
Heavy rains swamp Mississippi shopping center parking lot, flooding cars and businesses
Heavy rains, associated with a storm system moving across Mississippi Saturday, left shoppers at one Mississippi shopping center stranded when they found their cars flooded in the parking lot. Flash flooding caused by poor drainage on Pemberton Square Boulevard in Vicksburg put high water in the Pemberton Square Shopping Center...
wchstv.com
Eight more COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,530, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 57-year old man from Kanawha...
wchstv.com
Family in mourning after fatal St. Albans crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — It was a normal Wednesday for a family that was heading to church. The accident happened Wednesday evening on MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans when a pickup truck crossed the double-yellow centerline and struck another car. Now the family mourns the loss of two...
wchsnetwork.com
UPDATE: Victims in US Route 60 crash identified
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A Cabell County man was charged Wednesday night with driving under the influence after causing a crash that killed two people and injured two others Wednesday afternoon in western Kanawha County. Kanawha County deputies charged Andrew Jackson Wyrick, 25, of Culloden, with 2 counts of...
Law enforcement warns West Virginia residents about telephone scam
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about an active telephone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are using the number (304) 220-3133 to call individuals and say there is a warrant for their arrest. The scammer then tells the person on the line that they must pay money […]
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases near 1,000 again in West Virginia; eight new deaths reported
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases neared 1,000 again while health officials reported eight new virus-related deaths Monday in West Virginia. The state added 738 new positive cases over the weekend, pushing its active case total to 972 on Monday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
6 of West Virginia’s weirdest animals
While West Virginia may be better known for its peculiar cryptids, it's home to some peculiar real animals as well.
wchsnetwork.com
New Nitro interstate bridge to open Friday
NITRO, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways plans to open the new Interstate 64 bridge across the Kanawha River between Nitro and St. Albans during a ceremony set for Friday afternoon. The bridge, which is part of a several mile long interstate widening project, has been under construction...
Life-saving messages brought to hunters in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Heart Healthy Hunting Campaign launched in West Virginia for the American Heart Association on Tuesday. West Virginia is the only state to have this campaign to date. It will go on through November. It will bring life-saving messages to hunters while they are out on the trails. “Unfortunately, each year, […]
WSAZ
Eastern Ky battling several forest fires
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Burn bans have spread rampant across the state over the last few weeks. Now forest fires are making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman says crews are fighting at least four active fires as of Saturday. “The...
Warm start to November in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio
(WOWK) — We may have seen some scattered showers to start our work week, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict some very warm conditions in the upcoming days. Warm southerly winds will warm up our high temperatures to the lower and even mid 70s by the end of the work week. Skies are cloudier now […]
