WSAZ

Driver killed in I-77 crash

dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Double Fatal Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the lives of two individuals last night in the Saint Georges area. The collision occurred on October 30, 2022, at approximately 10:23 p.m., when a 2019 Mack tractor trailer was traveling southbound in the center lane of Route 1 crossing the Roth Bridge. The tractor trailer was traveling at a slow speed as it was having a difficulty traveling up the bridge. The operator turned the truck’s hazard lights on due to its slower speed. At the time, 2015 Hyundai Elantra was traveling in the right lane of Route 1 southbound and made two lane changes in attempt to enter the left lane near the crest of the bridge. While changing lanes the front of Hyundai struck the rear of the tractor trailer. The initial impact damaged the rear wheels of the trailer which caused the truck to stop in the center lane. The Hyundai was able to pull to the right shoulder. While stopped in the center lane, the tractor trailer was struck a second time by a 2010 Toyota Sequoia traveling southbound Route 1. The Toyota caught fire as a result of the impact.
SAINT GEORGES, DE
WDTV

Mount Clare man sets another man on fire, police say

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after he allegedly set another man on fire. Officers responded to a home in Mount Clare just before 3 a.m. on Sept. 4 for a reported assault, according to a criminal complaint. On the scene, officers spoke with...
MOUNT CLARE, WV
WSAZ

Debris pickup deadline reached for eastern Kentucky flood victims

KENTUCKY (WSAZ) – Roadside debris pickup ends today (Nov. 1) in eastern Kentucky, three months after devastating flooding wiped out communities. Crews have traveled across seven counties removing debris flood victims have placed along the sides of county and state roads. “The flooding affected so much and we had...
KENTUCKY STATE
wchstv.com

Eight more COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,530, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 57-year old man from Kanawha...
OHIO STATE
wchstv.com

Family in mourning after fatal St. Albans crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — It was a normal Wednesday for a family that was heading to church. The accident happened Wednesday evening on MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans when a pickup truck crossed the double-yellow centerline and struck another car. Now the family mourns the loss of two...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
wchsnetwork.com

UPDATE: Victims in US Route 60 crash identified

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A Cabell County man was charged Wednesday night with driving under the influence after causing a crash that killed two people and injured two others Wednesday afternoon in western Kanawha County. Kanawha County deputies charged Andrew Jackson Wyrick, 25, of Culloden, with 2 counts of...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases near 1,000 again in West Virginia; eight new deaths reported

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases neared 1,000 again while health officials reported eight new virus-related deaths Monday in West Virginia. The state added 738 new positive cases over the weekend, pushing its active case total to 972 on Monday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
OHIO STATE
wchsnetwork.com

New Nitro interstate bridge to open Friday

NITRO, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways plans to open the new Interstate 64 bridge across the Kanawha River between Nitro and St. Albans during a ceremony set for Friday afternoon. The bridge, which is part of a several mile long interstate widening project, has been under construction...
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

Life-saving messages brought to hunters in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Heart Healthy Hunting Campaign launched in West Virginia for the American Heart Association on Tuesday. West Virginia is the only state to have this campaign to date. It will go on through November. It will bring life-saving messages to hunters while they are out on the trails. “Unfortunately, each year, […]
OHIO STATE
WSAZ

Eastern Ky battling several forest fires

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Burn bans have spread rampant across the state over the last few weeks. Now forest fires are making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman says crews are fighting at least four active fires as of Saturday. “The...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY

