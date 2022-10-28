Read full article on original website
WMBF
‘A joyous day’: Beloved Surfside Beach restaurant receives building permit after destructive fire
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A popular Surfside Beach restaurant made a major step in its rebuilding process after it was heavily damaged in a fire over the summer. Neal and Pam’s announced on Tuesday it officially has a building permit. “We are crying tears of joy over...
sasee.com
Sasee Gets Personal with Sandy Copeland: Physicians Weight Loss Centers
I moved to Conway in 1985 to open the Physicians Weight Loss franchise and over the years, I continued to open more locations in Murrells Inlet, Myrtle Beach, and North Myrtle Beach. Having so many locations made it difficult for me to have time with my child, so we eventually consolidated into one central location in south Myrtle Beach, the palmetto pointe area. With a baby on my hip and a briefcase in my hand, I was able to balance taking proper care of my clients as well as my home life.
‘Secret Santa for a Senior’: Spreading Christmas joy to elderly, homebound residents part of Meals on Wheels mission
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Meals on Wheels of Horry and Georgetown County is in its third year of bringing Christmas joy to senior citizens who might not get a traditional holiday season. The nonprofit group’s mission is to provide nutrition, compassion and assistance to families with loved ones who are elderly, homebound or terminally […]
WMBF
Marion County law enforcement receives $300K to help buy much-needed equipment
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Law enforcement agencies in Marion County received new funding to help buy equipment to keep their communities safer. South Carolina state Rep. Lucas Atkinson and state Sen. Kent Williams presented law enforcement officers with a check for $300,000. The money will be used to...
New dog park coming soon to Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new off-leash dog park is coming soon to Myrtle Beach, according to a Monday announcement from the City of Myrtle Beach. The New Town Dog Park, Myrtle Beach’s third off-leash dog park, will be located at 200 Collins Street near Withers Swash Park, the city said. A fence for […]
WMBF
WWII memorial coming to Warbird Park
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Warbird Park will soon be home to a World War II memorial. The Myrtle Beach City Government gave a sneak peek at the plans for the World War II memorial at Warbird Park on Farrow Parkway. In December 1941, days before the Pearl Harbor attack,...
Deputies searching for owner after starving, dead cows found in South Carolina pasture
Georgetown County deputies are investigating a case of animal cruelty involving cows.
Free parking returns to Grand Strand beaches
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking along three coastal Grand Strand cities’ streets will be free starting Tuesday and continuing through the end of February. Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach will begin free parking on Tuesday. Privately operated lots may continue to charge for parking. Additional information on parking can be found […]
abcnews4.com
Owner of dead, starving cows found in Andrews-area pasture wanted on cruelty charges
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating an animal cruelty case involving multiple cows in the Andrews area of the county. According to the sheriff's office, three cows were found dead in a pasture off of Hardee Street over the weekend, and multiple others were found roaming the streets of Andrews.
BEACH BITES: Brisket
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s a family affair at our latest Beach Bites location. At Brisket in North Myrtle Beach, what’s cooking today is all because of someone no longer with us. “This was a dream of my dad’s to have a barbecue place, he was from Greenville, Texas, and in the restaurant […]
WMBF
Partnership Grand Strand receives $125K grant to help grow economy, enhance quality of life
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The new foundation launched by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce received a huge donation to help make improvements throughout the city. Partnership Grand Strand, which was started in February 2022, received a $125,000 grant from Truist Foundation. “We are truly grateful to...
restaurantdive.com
Franchise spotlight: 810 Billiards & Bowling creates upscale eatertainment
Editorial note: This article is part of an ongoing franchise series, which highlights brands that are new to or aggressively expanding via franchising. Is your restaurant starting to franchise? Email us at [email protected]. When Michael Siniscalchi, CEO of 810 Billiards & Bowling, encountered a run down bowling center on...
‘Great Christmas Light Show’ coming to North Myrtle Beach for holiday season
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new drive-through light show aims to make the holidays merry and bright in North Myrtle Beach. The Great Christmas Light Show, featuring more than 2 million lights along a two-mile drive through the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex, will open on Nov. 21. The light show […]
country1037fm.com
Tequila Tasting At Myrtle Beach South Carolina Favorite Spot
I just saw that Saturday, November 5th, Roca Roja Cantina, a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina favorite, is hosting a tequila tasting at 6 p.m. Admission is $35 in advance or $45 at the door. With admission, customers will sample some of the finest tequilas along with finger foods. Plus, the upstairs is already decorated for Christmas! You can enjoy a Jazz band and festivities for the upcoming season. We’ve visited a bunch of restaurants in the Myrtle Beach area over the years. However, Roca Roja Cantina near North Myrtle Beach is one of our top picks for Mexican food.
WMBF
Surfside Beach residents voice concerns for Wild Water & Wheels rezoning
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents of Surfside Beach showed up to the town’s Planning Commission meeting Tuesday to voice their concerns about a rezoning plan that would take away a source of entertainment for the community and replace it with more housing. At the beginning of October, Marrob...
WMBF
Free parking season returns to Myrtle Beach on Tuesday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Starting on Tuesday, drivers won’t have to pay to park in the Myrtle Beach city limits. The free parking season in the city runs from Nov. 1 through March 1, 2023. Parking meters east of Kings Highway will be deactivated and removed for...
Gov. McMaster requests disaster declaration for local Hurricane Ian recovery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina to aid in local recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. The Category 1 storm battered much of the South Carolina coast before making landfall near Georgetown on September 30. Extensive damage assessments conducted by state, local, and federal agencies […]
Marion County, Georgetown County schools among districts that will receive electric school buses
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County and Georgetown County school districts are among 16 in South Carolina that will receive new electric school buses with money awarded to the state through the EPA Clean School Bus Program, according to the South Carolina Department of Education. South Carolina was awarded $58 million to purchase electric […]
WMBF
Paycheck stub helps authorities capture suspect in attempted Fairmont bank robbery
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) – A paycheck stub helped authorities capture a man who they said tried to rob a bank in Fairmont. Fairmont police officers responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday to a hold-up alarm at the Lumbee Guaranty Bank on North Walnut Street. Officers learned a man passed a...
macaronikid.com
Family Fun In Myrtle Beach
Are you looking for fun things to do in Myrtle Beach this week? You’ve come to the right place because Macaroni Kid Myrtle Beach is here to help you find your family fun!. Big Air Trampoline Park has a special time for your toddlers to jump and play in a safe and comfortable way! The doors open at 10:00 am Monday through Friday for little ones to jump at their speed without the older kids around, and the toddlers feel right at home playing on all the attractions. Only $10!
