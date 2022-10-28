If it’s one thing I enjoy, it’s fried food! In my opinion, you can pretty much fry any and everything. From the typical things like chicken, seafood, and potatoes to outrageous things like cookies, burgers, and veggies. A nice crunch and crispiness make just about anything taste better, right? Well, North Carolina and South Carolina are no strangers to great quality fried foods. We have some fantastic restaurant options, but also the fried fair food favorites. When we head to the fair every year, fried food is one of our favorite go-to items to check out. Seriously, how many things can they fry?

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO