Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Everton 0-3 Manchester United: The Reds remain at the top of the table
Manchester United remained at the top of the table in the Super League following a resolute 3-0 win over Everton in Merseyside. Marc Skinner’s side came into the game following a penalty shootout loss to Durham in the FA WSL Cup, but they had tied the game 2-2 in normal time thanks to goals from Jade Moore and Vilde Boe Risa.
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United: Player Ratings - Joe Gomez Poor, Andy Robertson Standout, James Milner No Words
Here are your LFCTR Liverpool player ratings for last night's shocking loss at home to Leeds United.
Champions League permutations: What’s at stake in final week of group stage?
Matchday six of the Champions League is upon us – the most stressful midweek of the season for some clubs, and potentially the most lucrative too.This time around there are plenty of sides who are already sitting pretty and assured of their spot in the competition once the knockout stage begins in the new year, but others still have a bit of work to do, have top spot to fight for, or a Europa League berth to attain. From the Premier League teams involved, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool are certain to be involved in the last 16, while Tottenham...
Is Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture
Chelsea face Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday in the final round of group stage games, though only the visitors have anything to play for.Group E started with the Blues losing in Croatia, a result which saw Thomas Tuchel sacked and Graham Potter brought in. The new boss has stabilised matters and three straight wins have proven enough to guarantee top spot and a place in the last 16.Dinamo have not won another European game since then though and need victory here to have a chance of finishing third and heading into the Europa League, though they’ll...
ESPN
Max Verstappen boycotts Sky Sports after Ted Kravitz comments about 2021 title win
Max Verstappen is refusing to talk to British F1 broadcaster Sky Sports at the Mexican Grand Prix following comments made by pundit Ted Kravitz. The reigning double world champion is unhappy at comments Kravitz made in his "Ted's Notebook" show after the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, when he referred to Lewis Hamilton being "robbed" of the 2021 title.
ESPN
Suarez bids Nacional goodbye amid MLS links
Luis Suarez thanked Nacional and their fans after scoring twice in a final game for his boyhood club who beat fellow Montevideo side Liverpool 4-1 to lift the Uruguayan Championship on Sunday. Suarez, 35, returned home to join Nacional on a free transfer in July after success in Europe with...
theScore
4 thoughts from Tuesday's Champions League action
The Champions League group stage concludes this week. Below, we dissect the biggest talking points from Tuesday's action in Europe's premier club competition. The departures of head coach Alfred Schreuder, playmaker Charles De Ketelaere, and towering frontman Bas Dost indicated Club Brugge was a team in transition. Many predicted the Belgian side would flounder in Group B. But the reality was very different. Club Brugge progressed with a six-point cushion in second place, while Atletico Madrid finished bottom following Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen.
BBC
Analysis: Fulham 0-0 Everton
Frank Lampard called for consistency heading into this match at one of the Premier League’s form teams and, to a certain extent, that is exactly what he got. Another superb defensive display, underpinned by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and excellent centre-back pairing James Tarkowski and Conor Coady, led to a fourth clean sheet of the campaign.
How Erik Ten Hag Plans To Keep Man United Players In Shape During World Cup Break
United will see more than half of their first-team squad travel to Qatar for the tournament. But what about the players left behind?
ESPN
Tottenham survive in Marseille to reach Champions League last 16
Tottenham Hotspur survived a real scare in Marseille before fighting back to win 2-1 at the Stade Velodrome on Tuesday and clinch a place in the Champions League last 16 as group winners at the French side's expense. Spurs, with coach Antonio Conte banned from the touchline, were dominated in...
ESPN
Tottenham's Son Heung-Min helped off pitch after nasty collision against Marseille
Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min was substituted midway through the first half of a Champions League match at Marseille on Tuesday after taking a shoulder to his face in a collision with an opponent. The South Korea captain received treatment for about four minutes before being helped off the field...
ESPN
Toni Kroos: I'll retire at Real Madrid but don't know when
Toni Kroos has said he still has not decided whether he will retire or extend his Real Madrid contract next summer. Kroos, 32, has been in some of the best form of his career this season, helping Madrid to top LaLiga and their Champions League group. - Stream on ESPN+:...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Monza plans tribute to victims; Elche hosts Getafe
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Monza players will warm up for their Serie A game at home to Bologna wearing special T-shirts dedicated to defender Pablo Marí, who was one of five people stabbed on Thursday in a knife attack in a Milan supermarket. Marí, who is on loan from Arsenal, was released from hospital on Sunday after undergoing surgery. A supermarket employee, Luis Fernando Ruggieri, was killed in the attack and there will be a minute’s silence before kickoff in tribute to him. Monza and Bologna are level in the standings, four points above the drop zone. Roma will be looking to move above capital rival Lazio and into the top four with a win at Hellas Verona, which is next to last in the table. Roma hosts Lazio in the city derby the following week.
Report: AC Milan In Pursuit Of Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita
Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is yet to sign a contract extension for the reds, meaning as it stands he will be available to leave Anfield on a free this Summer, which has caught the attention of AC Milan.
Report: Manchester City Join Race For RB Leipzig Star
With RB Leipzig's pool of talent, including the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Josko Gvardiol and Timo Werner, midfielder Dani Olmo is often overlooked for his importance in the German side.
BBC
Rangers: Boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst says they can compete with Ajax 'on the day'
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 1 November Time: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers should not compare themselves with Ajax - but can compete with the Dutch team "on the day", says manager Giovanni van...
'Not Just One Team'- Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Assesses Manchester City's Title Chances
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given his thoughts on Manchester City's Premier League title challenge.
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League bold predictions: Tottenham to qualify; Shakhtar continue their miracle run
The end is in sight for the group stages of the Champions League (catch all the action only on Paramount+). Twelve of the 16 places in the knockout rounds have been claimed but there is plenty at stake for teams still looking to qualify as well as those chasing history. Here are three key storylines to follow:
BBC
Alvarez has Aguero as City reference
Julian Alvarez couldn't have a better Manchester City guide than fellow Argentine Sergio Aguero. The pair spoke before Alvarez's move to Europe from South America, and while matching the achievements of City's record scorer might be a tough ask, Alvarez certainly has something to aim for. "We all...
Report: Liverpool Eye Up January Move For RB Leipzig Ace
Recent reports claim that Liverpool are seeking a January move for an RB Leipzig midfielder, as well as further 'significant investment' in the summer.
Comments / 0