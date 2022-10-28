ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Syndication: The Enquirer

By Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK
News-Herald
News-Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IuTGT_0iqdfrnO00

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting Carolina Panthers due to his hamstring injury, coach Arthur Smith announced Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
News-Herald

Raiders remain cautious with injured TE Darren Waller

Raiders tight end Darren Waller remains day-to-day but Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels plans to be cautious putting him back on the field. Waller, who didn't play in Sunday's loss, has missed three consecutive games with a hamstring injury. "He practiced in a limited capacity last week," McDaniels said Monday. "We're going to err on the side of caution." ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
News-Herald

Reports: Jaguars trading for suspended WR Calvin Ridley

The Jacksonville Jaguars are trading for suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. The sides are trying to finalize the deal, reportedly complex, ahead of the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Regardless, Ridley would remain suspended through at least the 2022 season for betting on Falcons games in 2021. The Falcons...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News-Herald

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Sep 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) rushes against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
TAMPA, FL
News-Herald

Report: Pats WR DeVante Parker has sprained knee

New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker avoided a major injury and might only miss one game with a sprained knee, NFL Network reported Monday. Parker was injured on the first offensive play Sunday in the Pats' win over the New York Jets. If he misses any games, it's expected he could return after the team's bye in Week 10, per the report. The Pats host Indianapolis in Week 9. Parker, 29, has 15 catches for 321 yards and a touchdown this season, his first in New England. He has played in eight games, starting seven. --Field Level Media
NEW YORK STATE
News-Herald

Reports: Lions trading TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings

The Detroit Lions are trading Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson to division rival Minnesota in exchange for two draft picks, ESPN and NFL Network reported Tuesday. The Vikings are sending Detroit a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 fourth-rounder, per the reports. The Vikings get Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. The Vikings lost starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. to a high-ankle sprain...
DETROIT, MI
News-Herald

Colts, Bills swap RBs: Zack Moss to Indy for Nyheim Hines

Running back Nyheim Hines was traded to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for Zack Moss, who joins Indianapolis as a backup to Jonathan Taylor, Colts owner Jim Irsay said Tuesday. Moss and a 2023 draft choice -- a conditional sixth-rounder -- go to the Colts and the Bills add the versatile Hines, who has 25 receptions for 188 yards this season. The trade is pending physicals and was reportedly accepted...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
News-Herald

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman (foot) to miss ‘few weeks’

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will be sidelined "a few weeks" with a foot injury he re-aggravated in last week's game. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Bateman's injury is more serious than the team thought coming out of Thursday night's win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was first thought Bateman had tweaked his foot. He missed two games earlier this season with the injury. Bateman was...
BALTIMORE, MD
News-Herald

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
TAMPA, FL
News-Herald

Packers Bills Football

Bills linebacker Matt Milano tackles Packers running back AJ Dillon during the second half on Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
News-Herald

NFL: New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns

Oct 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker (1) falls over Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News-Herald

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

Sep 25, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) runs with the ball in front of New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
BALTIMORE, MD
News-Herald

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Oct 31, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) limps off the field in the second quarter during an NFL Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI, OH
News-Herald

Ravens climbing AFC futures odds board

Futures odds shifts are beginning to spotlight a rising contender in the AFC: the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens jumped to +800 to win the conference at 5-3 following the Cincinnati Bengals' loss to the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North duel on Monday night that capped Week 8 in the NFL. Cincinnati is 4-4 and the Browns are 3-5. Baltimore had been +1400 in July to win the AFC at...
BALTIMORE, MD
News-Herald

Report: Bengals fear CB Chidobe Awuzie has torn ACL

The Cincinnati Bengals are bracing for tests to show that cornerback Chidobe Awuzie suffered a torn ACL in Monday night's game, NFL Network reported Tuesday. Awuzie, 27, is having an MRI on Tuesday. Awuzie was in a protective brace after Monday night's loss to the Cleveland Browns and on crutches. "I don't think it's great, but we don't have final confirmation on it yet," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said after...
CINCINNATI, OH
News-Herald

Bengals at Browns: Preview, Props, Predictions for MNF

The Cincinnati Bengals travel to Cleveland on Monday night looking to pull even with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North, while the Browns are desperately trying to stay within shouting distance of their division rivals. Cincinnati (4-3) is coming off a 35-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in which Joe Burrow threw for a season-high 481 yards and three touchdowns. However, he is now without star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase due to a hip injury. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
News-Herald

News-Herald

Lenoir City, TN
596
Followers
1K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.

 https://www.news-herald.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy