Syndication: The Enquirer

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Raiders remain cautious with injured TE Darren Waller
Raiders tight end Darren Waller remains day-to-day but Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels plans to be cautious putting him back on the field. Waller, who didn't play in Sunday's loss, has missed three consecutive games with a hamstring injury. "He practiced in a limited capacity last week," McDaniels said Monday. "We're going to err on the side of caution." ...
Reports: Jaguars trading for suspended WR Calvin Ridley
The Jacksonville Jaguars are trading for suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. The sides are trying to finalize the deal, reportedly complex, ahead of the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Regardless, Ridley would remain suspended through at least the 2022 season for betting on Falcons games in 2021. The Falcons...
Report: Pats WR DeVante Parker has sprained knee
New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker avoided a major injury and might only miss one game with a sprained knee, NFL Network reported Monday. Parker was injured on the first offensive play Sunday in the Pats' win over the New York Jets. If he misses any games, it's expected he could return after the team's bye in Week 10, per the report. The Pats host Indianapolis in Week 9. Parker, 29, has 15 catches for 321 yards and a touchdown this season, his first in New England. He has played in eight games, starting seven. --Field Level Media
Reports: Lions trading TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings
The Detroit Lions are trading Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson to division rival Minnesota in exchange for two draft picks, ESPN and NFL Network reported Tuesday. The Vikings are sending Detroit a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 fourth-rounder, per the reports. The Vikings get Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. The Vikings lost starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. to a high-ankle sprain...
Colts, Bills swap RBs: Zack Moss to Indy for Nyheim Hines
Running back Nyheim Hines was traded to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for Zack Moss, who joins Indianapolis as a backup to Jonathan Taylor, Colts owner Jim Irsay said Tuesday. Moss and a 2023 draft choice -- a conditional sixth-rounder -- go to the Colts and the Bills add the versatile Hines, who has 25 receptions for 188 yards this season. The trade is pending physicals and was reportedly accepted...
Ravens WR Rashod Bateman (foot) to miss ‘few weeks’
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will be sidelined "a few weeks" with a foot injury he re-aggravated in last week's game. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Bateman's injury is more serious than the team thought coming out of Thursday night's win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was first thought Bateman had tweaked his foot. He missed two games earlier this season with the injury. Bateman was...
Ravens climbing AFC futures odds board
Futures odds shifts are beginning to spotlight a rising contender in the AFC: the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens jumped to +800 to win the conference at 5-3 following the Cincinnati Bengals' loss to the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North duel on Monday night that capped Week 8 in the NFL. Cincinnati is 4-4 and the Browns are 3-5. Baltimore had been +1400 in July to win the AFC at...
Report: Bengals fear CB Chidobe Awuzie has torn ACL
The Cincinnati Bengals are bracing for tests to show that cornerback Chidobe Awuzie suffered a torn ACL in Monday night's game, NFL Network reported Tuesday. Awuzie, 27, is having an MRI on Tuesday. Awuzie was in a protective brace after Monday night's loss to the Cleveland Browns and on crutches. "I don't think it's great, but we don't have final confirmation on it yet," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said after...
Bengals at Browns: Preview, Props, Predictions for MNF
The Cincinnati Bengals travel to Cleveland on Monday night looking to pull even with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North, while the Browns are desperately trying to stay within shouting distance of their division rivals. Cincinnati (4-3) is coming off a 35-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in which Joe Burrow threw for a season-high 481 yards and three touchdowns. However, he is now without star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase due to a hip injury. ...
