Cadrene Heslop

The IRS Will Send Letters To Millions

You and many other Americans could receive letters from the IRS this Fall. Americans owed stimulus money could expect a detailed letter in the mail. This physical notification will come in a few weeks.
WETM 18 News

Millions of low-income Americans still eligible for COVID stimulus, watchdog says

(The Hill) – As many as 10 million people may still be entitled to receive a COVID-19 stimulus payment, the government’s internal watchdog said Tuesday. Americans with little or no income, who are not required to pay taxes, have until Nov. 15 to complete a simplified tax return in order to get their stimulus checks, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a blog post.
CBS New York

Social Security 2023 COLA: Here's when you'll get the payment

Every fall, the Social Security Administration makes an announcement that has a major impact on the 66 million people who receive benefit checks. The annual inflation adjustment is aimed at keeping seniors from losing purchasing power.The agency this year is expected to announce its 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, on Thursday, October 13. The Social Security Administration bases its COLA on the inflation rate during the third quarter, or July through September — with the government also releasing its September inflation report on October 13.Based on inflation data so far, it's likely that seniors will receive a COLA of 8.7%,...
AOL Corp

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. What is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?. Find:...
VIRGINIA STATE
CNBC

IRS: Here are the new income tax brackets for 2023

The IRS has released higher federal tax brackets for 2023 to adjust for inflation. The standard deduction is increasing to $27,700 for married couples filing together and $13,850 for single taxpayers. There are also changes to the alternative minimum tax, estate tax exemption, earned income tax credit and flexible spending...
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security increase: Direct monthly payments to go up by $140 — see how much you'll get

Retirees enrolled on Social Security are poised to get a record pay bump of over $140 a month on average due to a recent 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment. The bolstered cost-of-living adjustment comes in response to red-hot inflation gripping the country and will kick in next January. The average Social Security check of $1,681 in 2022 will jump up to $1,827 in 2023 as a result of the adjustment.
CBS News

The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.

The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
CBS News

CBS News

