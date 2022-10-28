ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Touch Weekly

A Growing Family! ‘Sister Wives’ Kids’ Quotes About Pregnancy: Maddie, Mykelti

By Olivia Jakiel
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eYgiz_0iqdf6pq00

Always expanding! It’s no secret that the Brown family on TLC’s Sister Wives is quite large. After all, patriarch Kody Brown has a total of 18 kids with his four wives, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Robyn Brown and Christine Brown, whom he separated from in November 2021.

The salesman shares one child, Leon, with Meri; six children, Logan, Maddie, Hunter, Gabe, Garrison and Savanah, with Janelle; six children, Mykelti, Paedon, Aspen, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely, with Christine and two children, Solomon and Ariella, with Robyn. He is also a dad to Robyn’s three children, Dayton, Aurora and Breanna, from a previous relationship.

A handful of the older Sister Wives kids have gone on to get married. Maddie tied the knot with Caleb Brush in May 2016, Mykelti wed Tony Padron in December 2016, Aspyn and Mitch Thompson exchanged vows in June 2018 and Logan said “I do” to wife Michelle Petty after a five-year engagement in October 2022.

Now that some of the Brown kids have started their own lives with their spouses, a few have taken the next step and have families of their own. Maddie announced she was pregnant with her and Caleb’s first child in November 2016, just six months after the couple wed. They welcomed son Axel in May 2017, then welcomed daughter Evie in August 2019.

Maddie’s sister, Mykelti, welcomed her first child with husband Tony in April 2021. “She’s gorgeous and amazing and our home birth went awesome,” Mykelti announced in a statement via Instagram. “Tony and I are so ecstatic with her and overjoyed at what a blessing she is.”

While it’s clear that Sister Wives stars Christine and Janelle are enjoying being grandparents to their three young ones, their households are about to get a little bit busier, as both Maddie and Mykleti are expecting again! Maddie announced she was pregnant with baby No. 3 in July 2022, while Mykelti shared in August 2022 that she and Tony are expecting twins.

“Miss Avalon will be a big sister in December (twins come earlier so probably before then),” she wrote via Instagram. “Tony and I definitely weren’t planning this or expecting it but we’re both excited for our upcoming adventure and all the chaos and love it brings.”

Just two months later, Mykelti shared photos from her gender reveal party and announced the sex of baby No. 2 and No. 3. “Tony and I are expecting twin BOYS on December 1st, but they’re twins so really we’re thinking before Thanksgiving,” she wrote at the time. “It was the last thing we both expected for both of them to be boys. We haven’t figured out names but we’re excited that Avalon will have two brothers to boss around.”

Keep scrolling to read Maddie and Mykelti’s best quotes about pregnancy over the years!

Comments / 5

Related
OK! Magazine

Kody Brown's Son Gabriel Heartbreakingly Admits His Dad Seems 'Tired Of Putting Effort Into Maintaining' Their Relationship

Kody Brown and his son Gabriel appear to be at odds. During the Sunday, October 16, episode of Sister Wives, the patriarch and his 21-year-old offspring went head to head over Janelle's RV. As Kody and his son with Janelle tried to fix the home together, Gabe insisted he was the only one who knew how to fix the property, to which the 53-year-old replied, "We have to know how to fix it."Kody later shared his frustration with his son in a side interview, saying, "Gabriel doesn’t know anything about this RV. He hasn’t read the manual, he hasn’t driven...
OK! Magazine

Meri Brown Seemingly Throws Shade Amid Rumors Of Fake Storylines On 'Sister Wives'

Speaking out! As questions have emerged surrounding whether plotlines on TLC’s hit series Sister Wives were fabricated, star Meri Brown is seemingly clapping back at the reality rumors. On Monday, October 31, the TV personality and first wife of Sister Wives leading man, Kody Brown, took to Instagram, sharing a potentially pointed Instagram Story about “successful people” with her 765,000 followers.“Successful people never worry about what others are doing,” read the vague post. BLOGGER CALLS OUT 'SISTER WIVES' FOR POSSIBLY FAKING STORYLINE AFTER SEASON 17 TRAILER HINTS ROBYN BROWN IS IN CRITICAL CONDITIONMeri’s cryptic Instagram Story comes shortly after popular...
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown’s Sweetest Photos With Her Kids After Kody Brown Split

Following Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s split after 25 years together, she’s found solace in spending time with family. “Hanging out with these awesome kids tonight! So blessed,” the Sister Wives star captioned an October 2022 Instagram photo with four of Kody and Janelle Brown’s children: Robert, Gabe, Hunter and Savanah. Kody, for his part, is a […]
ARIZONA STATE
OK! Magazine

Blogger Calls Out 'Sister Wives' For Possibly Faking Storyline After Season 17 Trailer Hints Robyn Brown Is In Critical Condition

Faking it? A trailer for the second half of TLC's Sister Wives Season 17, teased a scary moment for Robyn Brown, but popular TV blogger Katie Joy is calling BS. In the scary clip, the mother-of-five — she has Dayton, 22, Aurora, 20, Breanna, 17, from her previous marriage, and Solomon, 11, and Ariella Mae, 6, with her husband Kody Brown — was seen in a hospital bed wearing a face mask after allegedly seeking medical attention due to coronavirus."We were following all the protocols and still somehow COVID got us," Robyn said in the trailer. "I’m just waiting to...
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy